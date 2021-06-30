The Global Automotive Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Compressor Market is expected to grow by 33.23 mn units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period

Global Automotive Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Compressor Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the automotive heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) compressor market and it is poised to grow by 33.

23 mn units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Our report on automotive heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) compressor market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of automotive HVAC electric compressors and increasing adoption of HVAC systems in trucks. In addition, increasing adoption of automotive HVAC electric compressors is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) compressor market analysis include application segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) compressor market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger cars

• LCVs

• MCVs and HCVs



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing demand for variable displacement compressors as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) compressor market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) compressor market covers the following areas:

• Automotive heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) compressor market sizing

• Automotive heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) compressor market forecast

• Automotive heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) compressor market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) compressor market vendors that include DENSO Corp., ESTRA Automotive Systems Co. Ltd., Hanon Systems, HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, MAHLE GmbH, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Subros Ltd., Toyota Industries Corp., and Valeo SA. Also, the automotive heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) compressor market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

