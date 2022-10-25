Global Automotive Genuine Leather Market to Reach $11.8 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Genuine Leather estimated at US$8. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11. 8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.
5% over the period 2020-2027. Passenger Cars, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.6% CAGR and reach US$8.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Commercial Vehicles segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR
The Automotive Genuine Leather market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured) -
Bader GmbH
Boxmark
Carroll Leather
Conneaut Leather Inc
Couro Azul
D.K Leather Corporation
Dani S.p.A.
Eagle Ottawa
Elmo Sweden AB
Exco Technologies
GST AutoLeather
JBS
Kyowa Leather Cloth
Mingxin Leather
Scottish Leather Group
Wollsdorf
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Automotive Genuine Leather - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
