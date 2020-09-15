Global Automotive Garage Equipment Industry

Global Automotive Garage Equipment Market to Reach $7. 1 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Garage Equipment estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.

1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2.4% over the period 2020-2027. Passenger Vehicles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.1% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Commercial Vehicles segment is readjusted to a revised 0.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR



The Automotive Garage Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 382-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Autec Inc.

Automotive Equipment International (Pty) Ltd.

CEMB USA

CORGHI

Hennessy Industries, LLC

Hunter Engineering Co.

Ravaglioli S.p.A

The Lincoln Electric Company







