Global Automotive Embedded System Market to 2025 - by Vehicle Type, Type, Component, Region, Company, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Embedded System Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, LCV and HCV), by Type (Embedded Hardware and Embedded Software), by Component (Sensors, Microcontrollers, Transceivers & Memory Devices), by Region, by Company, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Automotive Embedded System Market is anticipated to reach USD 8 Billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period, due to the rising demand for vehicle electrification and elevating need for advanced security and convenience systems. Moreover, increasing awareness about the vehicle security is further escalating the growth of the market. In terms of component, the Global Automotive Embedded System Market for sensor component is anticipated to be the leading segment until 2025 due to the increasing demand for vehicles.



Based on the application, the market has been segmented into infotainment & telematics, body electronics, safety & security and powertrain & chassis control. Due to the rising demand for safety features such as anti-lock braking systems (ABS) in the vehicles, the market for safety and security applications is expected to grow at the highest rate in the forecast period.



In terms of regional analysis, Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is due to the rise in disposable income of customers, increased vehicle production in China & India and rise in the demand for vehicle in Japan.



Some of the major players operating in the Global Automotive Embedded System Market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Panasonic Corporation, Texas Instruments Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Denso Corporation, Harman International, Verizon Communications Inc., Intel, Corp., NXP Semiconductors etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Automotive Embedded System Market, in terms of value and volume.

To classify and forecast the Global Automotive Embedded System Market based on type, vehicle, component and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Automotive Embedded System Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Automotive Embedded System Market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for the Global Automotive Embedded System Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Automotive Embedded System Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of Global Automotive Embedded System Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Product Pricing

5.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

5.3. Challenges/Issues Faced Post Purchase

5.4. Product Awareness



6. Global Automotive Embedded System Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles)

6.2.2. By Type (Embedded Hardware and Embedded Software)

6.2.3. By Application (Infotainment & Telematics, Body Electronics, Safety & Security and Powertrain & Chassis Control)

6.2.4. By Component (Sensors, Microcontrollers, Transceivers and Memory Devices)

6.2.5. By Company

6.2.6. By Region

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. Asia-Pacific Automotive Embedded System Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



8. Europe Automotive Embedded System Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis



9. North America Automotive Embedded System Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. North America: Country Analysis



10. South America Automotive Embedded System Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. South America: Country Analysis



11. Middle East and Africa Automotive Embedded System Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Pricing Analysis



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1.1. Robert Bosch GmbH

15.1.2. Continental AG

15.1.3. Panasonic Corporation

15.1.4. Texas Instruments Inc.

15.1.5. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

15.1.6. Denso Corporation

15.1.7. Harman International

15.1.8. Verizon Communications Inc.

15.1.9. Intel Corp.

15.1.10. NXP Semiconductors



16. Strategic Recommendation



17. About the Author & Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t0xc9m

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



