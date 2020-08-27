Global Automotive Electrified Vehicles Market (Q3, 2020 Update): Manufacturers, Top Markets, Technology Trends and Forecasts

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Electrified Vehicles - Global Sector Overview and Forecast (Q3 2020 Update)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global electric and hybrid light vehicle, major electric and hybrid light vehicle manufacturers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.
Companies Mentioned
- Fisker Automotive, Inc.
- East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.
- Heuliez
- Banner
- Aptera
- Samsung
- Panasonic Electric Vehicle Energy
- Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
- Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) AG
- BYD Auto
- Ford Motor Company
- Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. Ltd.
- General Motors
- Chang'an Automobile (Group) Co. Ltd.
- Chery Automobile Co. Ltd.
- Daimler AG
- Dongfeng Motor Corporation
- Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles
- Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
- Hyundai Motor Group
- Lifan Group
- Mazda Motor Corporation
- Mitsubishi Motors Corporation
- Nissan Motor Company, Ltd.
- Proton Holdings Berhad
- PSA Groupe
- Renault SA
- NEVS
- Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC)
- Subaru
- Suzuki Motor Corporation
- Tata Motors Limited
- Tesla, Inc.
- Toyota Motor Corporation
- Volkswagen AG
- A123 Systems, Inc.
- Advanced Battery Technologies
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Continental AG
- Exide Technologies
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- Johnson Controls International plc
- Johnson Matthey plc
- Magna International Inc.
- Panasonic Corporation
- SB LiMotive
- Valmet Automotive Inc.
- CBAK Battery, Inc.
- GS Yuasa Corporation
- Enersys
- Evonik
- LG Chem, Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6jxd82
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900