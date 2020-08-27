Global Automotive Electrified Vehicles Market (Q3, 2020 Update): Manufacturers, Top Markets, Technology Trends and Forecasts

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Electrified Vehicles - Global Sector Overview and Forecast (Q3 2020 Update)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global electric and hybrid light vehicle, major electric and hybrid light vehicle manufacturers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.

Companies Mentioned

  • Fisker Automotive, Inc.
  • East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.
  • Heuliez
  • Banner
  • Aptera
  • Samsung
  • Panasonic Electric Vehicle Energy
  • Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
  • Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) AG
  • BYD Auto
  • Ford Motor Company
  • Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. Ltd.
  • General Motors
  • Chang'an Automobile (Group) Co. Ltd.
  • Chery Automobile Co. Ltd.
  • Daimler AG
  • Dongfeng Motor Corporation
  • Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles
  • Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
  • Hyundai Motor Group
  • Lifan Group
  • Mazda Motor Corporation
  • Mitsubishi Motors Corporation
  • Nissan Motor Company, Ltd.
  • Proton Holdings Berhad
  • PSA Groupe
  • Renault SA
  • NEVS
  • Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC)
  • Subaru
  • Suzuki Motor Corporation
  • Tata Motors Limited
  • Tesla, Inc.
  • Toyota Motor Corporation
  • Volkswagen AG
  • A123 Systems, Inc.
  • Advanced Battery Technologies
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Continental AG
  • Exide Technologies
  • Hitachi, Ltd.
  • Johnson Controls International plc
  • Johnson Matthey plc
  • Magna International Inc.
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • SB LiMotive
  • Valmet Automotive Inc.
  • CBAK Battery, Inc.
  • GS Yuasa Corporation
  • Enersys
  • Evonik
  • LG Chem, Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6jxd82

