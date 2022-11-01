Global Automotive Drivetrain Market Report 2022 to 2027: Development of All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for Passenger Cars and Sports-Utility Vehicles is a Growth Factor

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Drivetrain Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive drivetrain market size reached US$ 187.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 272.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.45% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

An automotive drivetrain refers to an assembly of multiple components that transmit power or torque to the driving wheel of the vehicle. It consists of a driveshaft, transmission or gearbox, universal (U) joints, constant velocity (CV) joints, wheels and axles. The draft shaft is an extended tubular steel component, which is linked to the gearbox of the vehicle and aids in the rotary movement of the wheels.

The joints transmit power to the wheels and facilitate their movement in varying angles and the axles transfer power from the final drive assembly to the wheels. As a result, the drivetrain is a crucial component in manual transmission, automatic transmission, front-wheel drive and four-wheel drive cars and off-lead vehicles.

The growing automotive industry across the globe represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles (H/EVs) is also augmenting the market growth. Automobile manufacturers are widely integrating high-quality drivetrains in the vehicles to provide enhanced comfort and safety to the passengers.

The drivetrains are also used for varying the amount of torque delivered to the engine, thereby providing increased acceleration, traction and towing capabilities. In line with this, the rising demand for lightweight driveshafts for enhanced fuel efficiencies, is also contributing to the market growth.

Various technological innovations, such as the development of all-wheel drive (AWD) for passenger cars and sports-utility vehicles (SUVs), are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Moreover, rising expenditure capacities of consumers, especially in the developing economies, along with the electrification of drivetrain components, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., American Axle & Manufacturing Inc., Borgwarner Inc., Dana Incorporated, ZF Friedrichshafen AG (9Zeppelin-Stiftung), GKN Automotive Limited (Melrose Industries), JTEKT Corporation, Magna International Inc., Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG and Showa Corporation.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global automotive drivetrain market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive drivetrain market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the drive type?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global automotive drivetrain market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Automotive Drivetrain Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type
6.1 Passenger Cars
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Light Commercial Vehicles
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Drive Type
7.1 All Wheel Drive
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Front Wheel Drive
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Rear Wheel Drive
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 SWOT Analysis

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12 Price Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
13.3.1.1 Company Overview
13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.1.3 Financials
13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.2 American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.
13.3.2.1 Company Overview
13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.2.3 Financials
13.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.3 Borgwarner Inc.
13.3.3.1 Company Overview
13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.3.3 Financials
13.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.4 Dana Incorporated
13.3.4.1 Company Overview
13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.4.3 Financials
13.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.5 ZF Friedrichshafen AG (9Zeppelin-Stiftung)
13.3.5.1 Company Overview
13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.5.3 Financials
13.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.6 GKN Automotive Limited (Melrose Industries)
13.3.6.1 Company Overview
13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.6.3 Financials
13.3.7 JTEKT Corporation
13.3.7.1 Company Overview
13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.7.3 Financials
13.3.8 Magna International Inc.
13.3.8.1 Company Overview
13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.8.3 Financials
13.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.9 Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG
13.3.9.1 Company Overview
13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.10 Showa Corporation
13.3.10.1 Company Overview
13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.10.3 Financials

