Global Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster Market (2020 to 2025) - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The automotive digital instrument cluster market is poised to register a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period (2020 - 2025).



The automotive industry has entered the era of autonomous vehicles and ADAS. It is posing more demand on the instrument cluster to display content to the driver, which can be reconfigured based on context and driver preferences while displaying the required information to ensure a safe driving experience.



The digital instrument cluster has become smarter, as it comes with various driving modes; instrument clusters change according to the driving modes. As the overall display system of the vehicle is evolving with the introduction of multiple display systems, the cost of the instrument cluster is expected to decrease in the future.



Instrument clusters in vehicles are growing rapidly. The new instrument clusters are larger and come with higher resolution. They have evolved from large mechanical displays to electromechanical and now to completely digital displays.



Key Market Trends



3D Cockpit Expected to be the Future of the Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster Market



Leading automotive digital instrument cluster manufacturers are developing new technologies to make the driver experience safer and more informative. Display manufacturers are increasing the depth of the image in digital clusters, enabling 3-D effects, for a more interactive experience. For instance,



In 2020, Continental AG has developed an innovative natural 3D light field instrument cluster for Genesis GV80, as the name suggests it brings the third dimension into upcoming vehicles display. The new technology will make the driver experience safer, more comfortable, and intuitive.

In 2019, Visteon Corporation launched the digital instrument cluster for Peugot 208. Peugeot's unique 3D i-Cockpit comes equipped with two TFTs, which provide graphical content with 3D animations and content on both screens.

Asia-Pacific the Fastest Growing Market



The Asia-Pacific region is the largest automobile producer in the world. China, India, and Japan are the major economies in the regional market that are anticipated to grow at a faster rate in the global market. There is an increasing demand for enhanced safety, comfort, and convenience features in automobiles. OEMs are increasingly introducing advanced infotainment systems, telematics, gesture control systems, and central controllers in vehicles.



The automotive digital instrument cluster manufacturers are doing a partnership with other market participants to develop next-generation smart instrument cluster for their future vehicles. For instance,



In 2020, DENSO Corporation announced that in a joint effort with Qualcomm Technologies Inc., it is developing next-generation cockpit systems. The company's main focus is to enhance Harmony Core 4 integrated cockpit system, which can coordinate with external cloud services and new HMI products.

Panasonic developed an advanced cockpit concept, which features multiple displays and touchless operation. The innovative electronic cockpit solution combines the digital instrument cluster with other displays to use HMI continuously.

Competitive Landscape



The automotive digital instrument cluster market is consolidated and majorly dominated by few players, such as Robert Bosch Gmbh, Visteon Corporation, and Continental AG. The market is significantly driven by factors like advanced technology, more use of sensors, growing investment in R&D projects, and the increasing market for electric and autonomous vehicles. To provide more information to the driver major automotive digital instrument, cluster manufacturers are developing new technology for the future and expanding their market reach. For instance,



Continental is working in collaboration with Leia Inc. for the development of a new 3D display based on the natural 3D Lightfield Technology. This technology saves weight, space, and reduce costs, and it will display all digital services to all the passengers in a connected car. The innovative system is planned for production by 2022.

In 2018, Bosch unveiled its curved instrument cluster for Volkswagen Touareg. This 12.3-inch instrument cluster reflects four times less light as compared to other conventional displays.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Vehicle Type

5.1.1 Passenger Cars

5.1.2 Commercial Vehicles

5.2 By Electric Vehicle Type

5.2.1 BEV

5.2.2 PHEV

5.2.3 Other Electric Vehicle Types

5.3 By Display Type

5.3.1 LCD

5.3.2 TFT-LCD

5.3.3 OLED

5.4 By Display Size Type

5.4.1 5-8-inch

5.4.2 9-11 inch

5.4.3 More than 12 inch

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Rest of North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia Pacific

5.5.3.1 India

5.5.3.2 China

5.5.3.3 Japan

5.5.3.4 South Korea

5.5.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Rest of the World

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Mexico

5.5.4.3 United Arab Emirates

5.5.4.4 Other Countries



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Visteon Corporation

6.2.2 Robert Bosch GmbH

6.2.3 Spark Minda

6.2.4 Continental AG

6.2.5 Denso Corporation

6.2.6 Panasonic Corporation

6.2.7 Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd

6.2.8 IAC Group

6.2.9 Magneti Marelli SpA

6.2.10 Yazaki Corporation



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zgxmqf

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



