Global Automotive Differential Market to Reach $26 Billion by 2030

ReportLinker
·26 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Differential Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797971/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Automotive Differential Market to Reach $26 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Differential estimated at US$18.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$26 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Open Differential, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$8.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Locking Differential segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR

The Automotive Differential market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.5 Billion by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 31 Featured)
- American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.
- Auburn Gear
- Bharat Gears Ltd.
- BorgWarner, Inc.
- Continental AG
- Cusco USA, Inc.
- Dana Holding Corporation
- Drexler
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- GKN PLC
- JTEKT Corporation
- Kerman Khodoro
- Linamar Corporation
- Magna International, Inc.
- NSK Ltd.
- Schaeffler AG
- Xtrac Ltd.
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797971/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Automotive Differential: Introduction
Types of Differentials
Automotive Differential: A Prelude
Automotive Differential - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Automotive Differential Market by Application

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Automotive Differential Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030

Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Differential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 3: World Historic Review for Automotive Differential by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Differential
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Open
Differential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 6: World Historic Review for Open Differential by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Open Differential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Locking Differential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 9: World Historic Review for Locking Differential by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Locking Differential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Limited-Slip Differential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 12: World Historic Review for Limited-Slip Differential
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Limited-Slip
Differential by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronic Limited-Slip Differential by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 15: World Historic Review for Electronic Limited-Slip
Differential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Electronic Limited-Slip
Differential by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Torque Vectoring Differential by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 18: World Historic Review for Torque Vectoring
Differential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Torque Vectoring
Differential by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for All
Wheel Drive (AWD) / Four Wheel Drive (4WD) by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World Historic Review for All Wheel Drive (AWD) /
Four Wheel Drive (4WD) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for All Wheel Drive (AWD) /
Four Wheel Drive (4WD) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Front wheel drive (FWD) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 24: World Historic Review for Front wheel drive (FWD) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Front wheel drive (FWD)
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rear
wheel drive (RWD) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 27: World Historic Review for Rear wheel drive (RWD) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Rear wheel drive (RWD)
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Automotive Differential Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Differential by Type - Open Differential, Locking
Differential, Limited-Slip Differential, Electronic
Limited-Slip Differential and Torque Vectoring Differential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 30: USA Historic Review for Automotive Differential by
Type - Open Differential, Locking Differential, Limited-Slip
Differential, Electronic Limited-Slip Differential and Torque
Vectoring Differential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Differential
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Open
Differential, Locking Differential, Limited-Slip Differential,
Electronic Limited-Slip Differential and Torque Vectoring
Differential for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Differential by Drive Type - All Wheel Drive (AWD) /
Four Wheel Drive (4WD), Front wheel drive (FWD) and Rear wheel
drive (RWD) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: USA Historic Review for Automotive Differential by
Drive Type - All Wheel Drive (AWD) / Four Wheel Drive (4WD),
Front wheel drive (FWD) and Rear wheel drive (RWD) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Differential
by Drive Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for All
Wheel Drive (AWD) / Four Wheel Drive (4WD), Front wheel drive
(FWD) and Rear wheel drive (RWD) for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

CANADA
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Differential by Type - Open Differential, Locking
Differential, Limited-Slip Differential, Electronic
Limited-Slip Differential and Torque Vectoring Differential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Differential by
Type - Open Differential, Locking Differential, Limited-Slip
Differential, Electronic Limited-Slip Differential and Torque
Vectoring Differential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Automotive
Differential by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Open Differential, Locking Differential, Limited-Slip
Differential, Electronic Limited-Slip Differential and Torque
Vectoring Differential for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Differential by Drive Type - All Wheel Drive (AWD) /
Four Wheel Drive (4WD), Front wheel drive (FWD) and Rear wheel
drive (RWD) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Differential by
Drive Type - All Wheel Drive (AWD) / Four Wheel Drive (4WD),
Front wheel drive (FWD) and Rear wheel drive (RWD) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Automotive
Differential by Drive Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for All Wheel Drive (AWD) / Four Wheel Drive (4WD), Front
wheel drive (FWD) and Rear wheel drive (RWD) for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN
Automotive Differential Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Differential by Type - Open Differential, Locking
Differential, Limited-Slip Differential, Electronic
Limited-Slip Differential and Torque Vectoring Differential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Differential by
Type - Open Differential, Locking Differential, Limited-Slip
Differential, Electronic Limited-Slip Differential and Torque
Vectoring Differential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Differential
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Open
Differential, Locking Differential, Limited-Slip Differential,
Electronic Limited-Slip Differential and Torque Vectoring
Differential for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Differential by Drive Type - All Wheel Drive (AWD) /
Four Wheel Drive (4WD), Front wheel drive (FWD) and Rear wheel
drive (RWD) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Differential by
Drive Type - All Wheel Drive (AWD) / Four Wheel Drive (4WD),
Front wheel drive (FWD) and Rear wheel drive (RWD) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Differential
by Drive Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for All
Wheel Drive (AWD) / Four Wheel Drive (4WD), Front wheel drive
(FWD) and Rear wheel drive (RWD) for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

CHINA
Automotive Differential Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Differential by Type - Open Differential, Locking
Differential, Limited-Slip Differential, Electronic
Limited-Slip Differential and Torque Vectoring Differential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: China Historic Review for Automotive Differential by
Type - Open Differential, Locking Differential, Limited-Slip
Differential, Electronic Limited-Slip Differential and Torque
Vectoring Differential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Differential
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Open
Differential, Locking Differential, Limited-Slip Differential,
Electronic Limited-Slip Differential and Torque Vectoring
Differential for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Differential by Drive Type - All Wheel Drive (AWD) /
Four Wheel Drive (4WD), Front wheel drive (FWD) and Rear wheel
drive (RWD) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: China Historic Review for Automotive Differential by
Drive Type - All Wheel Drive (AWD) / Four Wheel Drive (4WD),
Front wheel drive (FWD) and Rear wheel drive (RWD) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: China 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Differential
by Drive Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for All
Wheel Drive (AWD) / Four Wheel Drive (4WD), Front wheel drive
(FWD) and Rear wheel drive (RWD) for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

EUROPE
Automotive Differential Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Differential by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Differential by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automotive
Differential by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Differential by Type - Open Differential, Locking
Differential, Limited-Slip Differential, Electronic
Limited-Slip Differential and Torque Vectoring Differential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Differential by
Type - Open Differential, Locking Differential, Limited-Slip
Differential, Electronic Limited-Slip Differential and Torque
Vectoring Differential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automotive
Differential by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Open Differential, Locking Differential, Limited-Slip
Differential, Electronic Limited-Slip Differential and Torque
Vectoring Differential for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Differential by Drive Type - All Wheel Drive (AWD) /
Four Wheel Drive (4WD), Front wheel drive (FWD) and Rear wheel
drive (RWD) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Differential by
Drive Type - All Wheel Drive (AWD) / Four Wheel Drive (4WD),
Front wheel drive (FWD) and Rear wheel drive (RWD) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automotive
Differential by Drive Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for All Wheel Drive (AWD) / Four Wheel Drive (4WD), Front
wheel drive (FWD) and Rear wheel drive (RWD) for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE
Automotive Differential Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Differential by Type - Open Differential, Locking
Differential, Limited-Slip Differential, Electronic
Limited-Slip Differential and Torque Vectoring Differential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: France Historic Review for Automotive Differential by
Type - Open Differential, Locking Differential, Limited-Slip
Differential, Electronic Limited-Slip Differential and Torque
Vectoring Differential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Automotive
Differential by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Open Differential, Locking Differential, Limited-Slip
Differential, Electronic Limited-Slip Differential and Torque
Vectoring Differential for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Differential by Drive Type - All Wheel Drive (AWD) /
Four Wheel Drive (4WD), Front wheel drive (FWD) and Rear wheel
drive (RWD) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: France Historic Review for Automotive Differential by
Drive Type - All Wheel Drive (AWD) / Four Wheel Drive (4WD),
Front wheel drive (FWD) and Rear wheel drive (RWD) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: France 16-Year Perspective for Automotive
Differential by Drive Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for All Wheel Drive (AWD) / Four Wheel Drive (4WD), Front
wheel drive (FWD) and Rear wheel drive (RWD) for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY
Automotive Differential Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Differential by Type - Open Differential, Locking
Differential, Limited-Slip Differential, Electronic
Limited-Slip Differential and Torque Vectoring Differential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Differential
by Type - Open Differential, Locking Differential, Limited-Slip
Differential, Electronic Limited-Slip Differential and Torque
Vectoring Differential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Automotive
Differential by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Open Differential, Locking Differential, Limited-Slip
Differential, Electronic Limited-Slip Differential and Torque
Vectoring Differential for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Differential by Drive Type - All Wheel Drive (AWD) /
Four Wheel Drive (4WD), Front wheel drive (FWD) and Rear wheel
drive (RWD) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Differential
by Drive Type - All Wheel Drive (AWD) / Four Wheel Drive (4WD),
Front wheel drive (FWD) and Rear wheel drive (RWD) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Automotive
Differential by Drive Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for All Wheel Drive (AWD) / Four Wheel Drive (4WD), Front
wheel drive (FWD) and Rear wheel drive (RWD) for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

ITALY
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Differential by Type - Open Differential, Locking
Differential, Limited-Slip Differential, Electronic
Limited-Slip Differential and Torque Vectoring Differential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Differential by
Type - Open Differential, Locking Differential, Limited-Slip
Differential, Electronic Limited-Slip Differential and Torque
Vectoring Differential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Differential
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Open
Differential, Locking Differential, Limited-Slip Differential,
Electronic Limited-Slip Differential and Torque Vectoring
Differential for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Differential by Drive Type - All Wheel Drive (AWD) /
Four Wheel Drive (4WD), Front wheel drive (FWD) and Rear wheel
drive (RWD) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Differential by
Drive Type - All Wheel Drive (AWD) / Four Wheel Drive (4WD),
Front wheel drive (FWD) and Rear wheel drive (RWD) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Differential
by Drive Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for All
Wheel Drive (AWD) / Four Wheel Drive (4WD), Front wheel drive
(FWD) and Rear wheel drive (RWD) for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

UNITED KINGDOM
Automotive Differential Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Differential by Type - Open Differential, Locking
Differential, Limited-Slip Differential, Electronic
Limited-Slip Differential and Torque Vectoring Differential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: UK Historic Review for Automotive Differential by
Type - Open Differential, Locking Differential, Limited-Slip
Differential, Electronic Limited-Slip Differential and Torque
Vectoring Differential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Differential by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Open
Differential, Locking Differential, Limited-Slip Differential,
Electronic Limited-Slip Differential and Torque Vectoring
Differential for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Differential by Drive Type - All Wheel Drive (AWD) /
Four Wheel Drive (4WD), Front wheel drive (FWD) and Rear wheel
drive (RWD) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: UK Historic Review for Automotive Differential by
Drive Type - All Wheel Drive (AWD) / Four Wheel Drive (4WD),
Front wheel drive (FWD) and Rear wheel drive (RWD) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: UK 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Differential by
Drive Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for All Wheel
Drive (AWD) / Four Wheel Drive (4WD), Front wheel drive (FWD)
and Rear wheel drive (RWD) for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

SPAIN
Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Differential by Type - Open Differential, Locking
Differential, Limited-Slip Differential, Electronic
Limited-Slip Differential and Torque Vectoring Differential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Automotive Differential by
Type - Open Differential, Locking Differential, Limited-Slip
Differential, Electronic Limited-Slip Differential and Torque
Vectoring Differential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Differential
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Open
Differential, Locking Differential, Limited-Slip Differential,
Electronic Limited-Slip Differential and Torque Vectoring
Differential for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Differential by Drive Type - All Wheel Drive (AWD) /
Four Wheel Drive (4WD), Front wheel drive (FWD) and Rear wheel
drive (RWD) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Automotive Differential by
Drive Type - All Wheel Drive (AWD) / Four Wheel Drive (4WD),
Front wheel drive (FWD) and Rear wheel drive (RWD) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Differential
by Drive Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for All
Wheel Drive (AWD) / Four Wheel Drive (4WD), Front wheel drive
(FWD) and Rear wheel drive (RWD) for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

RUSSIA
Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Differential by Type - Open Differential, Locking
Differential, Limited-Slip Differential, Electronic
Limited-Slip Differential and Torque Vectoring Differential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Automotive Differential by
Type - Open Differential, Locking Differential, Limited-Slip
Differential, Electronic Limited-Slip Differential and Torque
Vectoring Differential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Automotive
Differential by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Open Differential, Locking Differential, Limited-Slip
Differential, Electronic Limited-Slip Differential and Torque
Vectoring Differential for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Differential by Drive Type - All Wheel Drive (AWD) /
Four Wheel Drive (4WD), Front wheel drive (FWD) and Rear wheel
drive (RWD) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Automotive Differential by
Drive Type - All Wheel Drive (AWD) / Four Wheel Drive (4WD),
Front wheel drive (FWD) and Rear wheel drive (RWD) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Automotive
Differential by Drive Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for All Wheel Drive (AWD) / Four Wheel Drive (4WD), Front
wheel drive (FWD) and Rear wheel drive (RWD) for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Differential by Type - Open Differential,
Locking Differential, Limited-Slip Differential, Electronic
Limited-Slip Differential and Torque Vectoring Differential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Automotive
Differential by Type - Open Differential, Locking Differential,
Limited-Slip Differential, Electronic Limited-Slip Differential
and Torque Vectoring Differential Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automotive
Differential by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Open Differential, Locking Differential, Limited-Slip
Differential, Electronic Limited-Slip Differential and Torque
Vectoring Differential for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Automotive Differential by Drive Type - All Wheel
Drive (AWD) / Four Wheel Drive (4WD), Front wheel drive (FWD)
and Rear wheel drive (RWD) - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Automotive
Differential by Drive Type - All Wheel Drive (AWD) / Four Wheel
Drive (4WD), Front wheel drive (FWD) and Rear wheel drive (RWD)
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automotive
Differential by Drive Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for All Wheel Drive (AWD) / Four Wheel Drive (4WD), Front
wheel drive (FWD) and Rear wheel drive (RWD) for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

ASIA-PACIFIC
Automotive Differential Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Differential by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive
Differential by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 106: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Automotive
Differential by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797971/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Airbus and Qatar Airways settle bitter A350 jet row

    Airbus and Qatar Airways have settled a dispute over grounded A350 jets, the companies said on Wednesday, averting a potentially damaging UK court trial after a blistering 18-month feud that tore the lid off the global jet market. The "amicable and mutually agreeable settlement" ends a $2 billion row over surface damage on the long-haul jets. The spat led to the withdrawal of billions of dollars' worth of jet deals by Airbus and prompted Qatar to increase purchases from Boeing.

  • These two Bellingham auto dealerships purchased by a Canadian company

    The acquisition is the first in the U.S. for the Canadian company, with a hope to extend its reach further internationally.

  • Dutch, Japanese curbs on chip equipment to China may not be tough enough -industry group

    A chip industry group is warning that if U.S. allies do not adopt curbs on semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China that are comparable to U.S. controls, they will not be effective. The warning came after news of an agreement by the Netherlands and Japan to curb chipmaking exports to China to align with rules the Biden Administration imposed in October. SEMI, which represents the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing supply chain, said it had a shared interest in strengthening U.S. national security and welcomed the agreement with Japan and the Netherlands.

  • LNG Prices May Have Plunged, But A Rebound Is On The Horizon

    While LNG spot prices are currently plunging, competition is set to intensify throughout the year as China’s demand rebounds

  • Analysis-Gyrating European gas price forecasts leave companies in the dark

    Dramatic swings in forecasts for European gas prices this year have left companies and governments struggling to plan ahead as uncertainties for the outlook persist, ranging from the pace of China's economic recovery to the impact of war in Ukraine. "It increases the pressure to close permanently part of the capacity," Axel Eggert, the director of the European Steel Association (Eurofer), said of the uncertain outlook. Forecasts for 2023 from five analysts for the average European gas benchmark price, the front-month Dutch TTF gas price, had ranged from 64 to 125 euros/MWh in January.

  • U.S. refiners throttle back Q1 output after record 2022 runs

    U.S. oil refiners are dialing back operating runs this quarter after sky-high utilization rates last year, and aim to operate at between 85% and 89% of capacity, according to company outlooks and analysts' estimates. Lower rates will cut supplies of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, helping keep profit margins high during one of the weakest demand periods of the year. Planned overhauls this quarter will be the highest in five years, analysts said.

  • Natural gas ends a tad lower after bigger-than-expected storage draw

    By Barani Krishnan

  • Japanese chip venture Rapidus needs $54 billion to begin production, says chairman

    Japan's state-backed chip venture Rapidus will need about 7 trillion yen ($54 billion) of mostly taxpayer money to begin mass producing advanced logic chips in around 2027, its chairman, Tetsuro Higashi, told Reuters on Thursday. That plan may be Japan's last best chance to revive its aging semiconductor industry as Japan and the United States set aside old industrial rivalries to take on China amid growing geopolitical tension.

  • Price cap on Russian refined fuels set to disrupt trade

    The European Union's ban on imports of Russian refined oil products, including diesel and jet fuel, will disrupt global flows once it takes effect on Sunday and could hurt Moscow more than an embargo on crude oil. Although Western sanctions could force Russia to cut crude production and refining runs, which would further tighten global supplies, some analysts said the ban on products may ultimately have little impact on overall availability. "Barrels will get out and find a market, logistical challenge but not a supply challenge," senior research associate Ian Moore at global brokerage firm Bernstein.

  • As Tesla ignites an EV price war, suppliers brace for Musk seeking givebacks

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Tesla Inc suppliers are bracing for pressure from Chief Executive Elon Musk and his team to cut their prices further after the electric car leader aggressively slashed vehicle prices in a slowing economy, industry officials who work with the automaker and its suppliers said. The suppliers saw as ominous last month's comments by Tesla Chief Financial Officer Zach Kirkhorn that the carmaker was "attacking every other area of cost" including the supply chain, and would work closely with suppliers. During Tesla's earnings conference call last week, Musk said a recession could lead to "meaningful decreases" in almost all its input costs.

  • Japanese chip venture Rapidus needs $54 bln to begin production, says chairman

    Japan's state-backed chip venture Rapidus will need about 7 trillion yen ($54 billion) of mostly taxpayer money to begin mass producing advanced logic chips in around 2027, its chairman, Tetsuro Higashi, told Reuters on Thursday. That plan may be Japan's last best chance to revive its aging semiconductor industry as Japan and the United States set aside old industrial rivalries to take on China amid growing geopolitical tension.

  • Chill pervades China's tech firms even as crackdown eases

    A grinding crackdown that wiped billions of dollars of value off Chinese technology companies is easing, but the once-freewheeling industry is bracing for much slower growth ahead. Analysts say China’s easing of restrictions on companies like e-commerce giant Alibaba and online games company Tencent and talk of support for the private sector reflects Beijing’s decision to refocus on growth after the economy was ravaged by the pandemic and restrictions imposed to fight COVID-19. In January, a top official at China’s central bank said in an interview with state-owned media that the crackdown on technology companies was “basically” over, adding that companies would be encouraged to lead economic growth and create more jobs.

  • Pipeline operator Magellan says Permian crude flows to Houston will rise

    U.S. pipeline operator Magellan Midstream Partners LP on Thursday predicted crude oil flows from the Permian Basin will shift toward Houston as shale production rises and lines to export hub Corpus Christi fill. A surge in U.S. oil exports has pushed more and more barrels of crude from the Permian basin of West Texas and New Mexico to the port of Corpus Christi, the top U.S. oil export hub. The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company's crude oil volumes transported on its fully owned pipeline in the fourth quarter rose 47% to 65.2 million barrels, while volumes of refined products climbed about 1.8% to 144.5 million barrels.

  • Oil dips again as dollar rebounds, U.S. crude builds weigh

    Counting on the dollar’s weakness can never be a sure thing for oil bulls, especially when U.S. crude builds are heading for the skies while demand relatively points to the floor. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude for March settled down 53 cents, or 0.7%, at $75.88 a barrel on Thursday. London-traded Brent crude for March delivery settled down 67 cents, or 0.8%, at $82.17, extending the previous session’s slide of 2.7%.

  • Global Battery Demand Is Soaring, But Supply Is Lagging Behind

    Global demand for battery storage continues to increase at a fast clip, but a wide set of challenges in production could keep battery markets tightly supplied in the next decade

  • Rivian announces plans to layoff 840 workers amid EV price wars

    Yahoo Finance automotive reporter Pras Subramanian explains Rivian's recent round of layoffs amid pressures to ramp up its EV production targets.

  • Stocks in play: Trillion Energy International Inc.

    Announced the preliminary gas indications from the Guluc 2 well, the third well in our multi-well program ...

  • Russia: EU oil products embargo will further unbalance energy markets

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin on Friday said an EU embargo on Russia's refined oil products that will come into force on Sunday would further unbalance global energy markets. The ban is the latest stage of Brussels' plan to cut the vast majority of Russian energy supplies to the 27-member bloc, and reduce the billions of dollars that Moscow earns globally from its hydrocarbon sales. "Naturally this will lead to further imbalance in the global energy markets," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, when asked about the likely impact.

  • Citigroup stops margin loans against India Adani's securities - source

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Citigroup's wealth unit has stopped extending margin loans to its clients against securities of India's embattled Adani group, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said, as the conglomerate reels from a short-seller attack. The group's flagship firm Adani Enterprises shelved its $2.5 billion share sale in a dramatic reversal on Wednesday as a rout sparked by the U.S. short-seller's criticisms wiped billions more off the value of the Indian tycoon's stocks. Citi's wealth unit decided to cut the loan-to-value ratio for credit against Adani securities to zero on Thursday, said the source, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

  • ‘Penguins’ protest outside Shell’s London headquarters after record profits announced

    ‘Penguins’ protest outside Shell’s London headquarters after record profits announced