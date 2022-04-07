Global Automotive Cybersecurity Markets, 2021-2022 & 2030: Rise in Complexity of Car's Electronic Systems & Cybersecurity Standards Becoming Mandatory Driving Opportunities

·3 min read
Dublin, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Offering, Security Type, Application and Form: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The protection of automobile electronic systems, communication networks, control algorithms, software, users, and underlying data against malicious attacks, damage, illegal access, or manipulation is known as automotive cybersecurity.

Hackers can target up to 50 distinct automotive IoT devices (computers) in modern vehicles. As a result, vehicle cybersecurity is crucial for vehicle safety. Automobiles are now connected gadgets with built-in cellular connectivity, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi, allowing for remote start, find my car, and a variety of other apps. Cars are also vulnerable to hackers, owing to the advent of vehicle-t-infrastructure, vehicle-t-vehicle, vehicle-t-cloud, and vehicle-t-everything technology.

The report on the global automotive cybersecurity market focuses on current market trends and future growth opportunities of various offering such as software and hardware.

It categorizes the market in terms of security type into application security, network security, and endpoint security. It categorizes the market in terms of application into ADAS & safety, body control & comfort, infotainment, telematics, powertrain systems, and communication systems.

In addition, the report provides information on forms such as-vehicle, and external cloud services. Furthermore, it analyzes current trends of automotive cybersecurity across different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

  • This study presents analytical depiction of the global automotive cybersecurity market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

  • The overall automotive cybersecurity market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

  • The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global automotive cybersecurity market with a detailed impact analysis.

  • The current automotive cybersecurity market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

  • Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

  • Increasing need for automotive cybersecurity

  • Government initiatives for implementing connected car technology

  • Cybersecurity standards becoming mandatory

Restraints

  • Rise in development of common platforms leading to higher risks

  • The challenges in making secure applications

Opportunities

  • Enhancing vehicle security using adaptive security

  • Rise in complexity of car's electronic systems

KEY PLAYERS

  • Aptiv PLC

  • Arilou Automotive Cybersecurity

  • Continental AG

  • Denso Corporation

  • Guardknox

  • Harman International

  • Karamba Security

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • SafeRide Technologies

  • Vector Informatik GmbH

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Offering

  • Software

  • Hardware

By Security Type

  • Application Security

  • Network Security

  • Endpoint Security

By Application

  • ADAS & Safety

  • Body Control & Comfort

  • Infotainment

  • Telematics

  • Powertrain Systems

  • Communication Systems

By Form

  • In-Vehicle

  • External Cloud Service

By Region

  • North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • UK

  • Germany

  • France

  • Russia

  • Italy

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

  • LAMEA

  • Latin America

  • Middle East

  • Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/da2ncb

