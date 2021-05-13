Global Automotive Cockpits and Instrumentation Market, 2021-2035: Major Suppliers, Top 14 Markets, Technology Trends and Market Size Forecasts
Automotive Cockpits and Instrumentation - Global Sector Overview and Forecast to 2035 (Q1 2021 Update)" provides a comprehensive overview of the global OE Cockpits And Instrumentation sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.
The fascia (or dashboard) and the instrument cluster together form the instrument panel. The instrument panel is a complex system of coverings, foams, plastics and metals designed to house various components and act as a safety device for the vehicle occupants. Instrument panels are usually made of injection moulded thermoplastics. The area directly in front of the driver and front-seat passenger is commonly referred to as the cockpit. It is an area that continues to expand.
A cockpit is a combination made out of an instrument panel and a number of sub-modules such as wiring and electronic devices, instruments, car audio and information/communication, heating and climate systems.
The number of instruments has increased over the years as vehicles have become more complex and the instruments themselves have become cheaper. Few cars in the 1960s had a tachometer but it is now almost a universal fitting. Similarly, legislation has now made the use of tachographs obligatory in trucks.
The big increase, however, has been in event-controlled indications, such as lights which actuate to show warnings for indicators, low oil pressure and high lighting beam. A typical car now would have two large instruments showing speed and engine revolutions plus two smaller instruments showing engine temperature and fuel gauge. All other instruments are either incorporated in the larger instruments (odometer and trip meter) or separated from the main cluster and displayed as event warnings.
Although there can be no doubt that drivers of the future will be better informed with a raft of new instrumentation, there is some concern as to whether their instrument panels will be a safe place to deliver the information
Report's forecasts cover outsourced cockpits (in North America and Western Europe), instrument clusters (across 14 markets), instrument panels (across 14 markets) and head-up displays (again, across 14 markets), front seating and heated front seats fitted to newly-assembled passenger cars and light vehicles. Other innovations and applications are reviewed in the Technologies section of this report, including electroluminescent displays.
Scope
Automotive OE Cockpit and Instrumentation Systems (Instrument Clusters, Instrument Panels, Outsourced Cockpits, Head-Up Displays) fitment and market size data for the top 14* markets.
A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including Electroluminescence Display, Reconfigurability, High-Definition Display, Head-Up Displays, Multi-Functions, Multi-Colour Slush Skins, Acoustical Foam, Voice Control, 3D Display).
Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary.
Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Harman, Interior Systems, Inteva Products.
Updated profiles of the major automotive cockpits and instrumentation suppliers including their strategies and prospects.
Market size forecasts for the top 14* markets.
Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Pester analysis
Companies
Continental AG
Denso Corporation
Faurecia SA
Customers and contracts
Infrastructure
Merger and acquisition activity
Products
R&D
International Automotive Components Group (IAC)
Inteva Products, LLC
Magna International Inc.
Marelli Corporation
Nippon Seiki
Robert Bosch GmbH
Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.
Valeo SA
Visteon Corporation
Infrastructure
Merger and acquisition activity
Yazaki Corporation
Others
Autoneum
Draexlmaier Group
Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.
Magneti Marelli S.p.A.
NXP Semiconductor
Preh GmbH
Yanfeng Automotive
Forecasts
Head-Up Displays (HUDs)
Instrument clusters
Instrument panels
Outsourced cockpits
Markets
Emerging markets
Instrument panel manufacturers
Market shares of instrumentation and display sector
Asian market
European market
North American market
Market trends
Technologies
Cockpits
ZF's cockpit concept
Instrumentation
Continental's solution
Head-Up Displays (HUDs)
Instrumentation for the Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo e-hybrid
Mercedes-Benz SplitView
Other
3M's light optimisation display films
Acoustical foam
BASF's Material Kit helps interior designers
Car interior polyurethane solutions from BASF
Continental's display and control concept
Continental's Haptic Feedback Display
Covestro's rear projection polycarbonate films
Harman's Road Noise Cancellation technology
Head-up display
Instrument panel made using castor oil
Multifunction control panel for electric vehicles
Preh's touch control centre console
PSA Group's solutions
Three-dimensional spread of sound
Tokai Rika's remote control solution
Valeo's MirrorLink
Visteon's graphic solutions
Visteon's Human Bayesian Intelligence Technology
Voice control technologies from Bosch
Reconfigurable displays
Continental
Denso Corporation
QNX Software Systems
Visteon
Technology developments
3D display technology
Visteon's Ideal Occupant Interface
Yanfeng Automotive Interiors' solutions
Archive
Delphi develops its MyFi
Denso's organic electroluminescence display
Display technologies from Bosch
Freescale Semiconductor's solutions
Fujitsu Ten develops new display
Honda Accord's instrument panel
In-car moisturiser from Lexus
MINI's Openometer
Multi-disc CD players deleted from Ford Focus line
MyFord Touch
Next generation multi-functional displays from Visteon
TRW's touchpad sensor
Two-colour slush skins from JCI
Visteon recognised for airbag door
Visteon's C-Beyond concept highlights instrumentation innovations
Visteon's new single screen display
