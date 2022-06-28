Global Automotive Chip Market Report to 2031 - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts

Company Logo

Dublin, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Chip Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This recent report on the automotive chip market, with the help of a comprehensive outlook, provides readers with an assessment of the global market landscape.

This study on the automotive chip market analyzes the scenario for the period of 2021 to 2031, wherein, 2020 is the base year and 2017 to 2019 covers historical data. This report enables readers to make important decisions with regard to their business, with the help of a wealth of information enclosed in the study.



This study on the automotive chip market also provides data on the developments made by important players and stakeholders in the market, along with a competitive analysis.

The report also provides an understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities, along with the trends and restraints in the landscape. Presented in a clear sanctioned manner, this report on the automotive chip market gives readers an individual understanding of the market.



Key Questions Answered in This Report on Automotive Chip Market

How much value will the automotive chip market generate by the end of the forecast period?

Which segment of the market is likely to have the maximum market share by 2031?

What are the impact factors and their effects on the automotive chip market?

What regions currently contribute the maximum share to the overall automotive chip market?

What are the indicators expected to drive the automotive chip market?

What region is likely to be a lucrative market during the forecast period?

What are the essential strategies by key stakeholders in the automotive chip market to expand their geographic presence?

What are the major advancements witnessed in the automotive chip market?

How regulatory norms affected the market for automotive chip market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Global Automotive Chip Market - Executive Summary

2.1. Market Size, US$ Mn, 2017-2031

2.2. Market Analysis and Key Segment Analysis

2.3. Analysis and Recommendations



3. Premium Insights

3.1. Market Attractiveness Opportunity

3.2. Key Trend Analysis

3.3. Futuristic Trend Impact Analysis



4. Market Overview

4.1. Macro-economic Factors

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.3. Market Factor Analysis

4.4. Impact Analysis

4.5. Business Case Study

4.6. COVID-19 Impact



5. Chip Shortage in Automotive Industry: Impact Analysis



6. Global Automotive Chip Market, by Vehicle Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Automotive Chip Market Volume (Million Units) & Value (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Vehicle Type, 2017-2031



7. Global Automotive Chip Market, by Propulsion

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Automotive Chip Market Volume (Million Units) & Value (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Propulsion, 2017-2031



8. Global Automotive Chip Market, by Product Type

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Automotive Chip Market Volume (Million Units) & Value (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Product Type, 2017-2031



9. Global Automotive Chip Market, by Application

9.1. Market Snapshot

9.2. Global Automotive Chip Market Volume (Million Units) & Value (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Application, 2017-2031



10. Global Automotive Chip Market, by Region

10.1. Market Snapshot

10.2. Global Automotive Chip Market Volume (Million Units) & Value (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Region, 2017-2031



11. North America Automotive Chip Market Analysis & Forecast, 2017-2031



12. Latin America Automotive Chip Market Analysis & Forecast, 2017-2031



13. Europe Automotive Chip Market Analysis & Forecast, 2017-2031



14. East Asia Automotive Chip Market Analysis & Forecast, 2017-2031

15. South APAC Automotive Chip Market Analysis & Forecast, 2017-2031



16. Middle East & Africa Automotive Chip Market Analysis & Forecast, 2017-2031



17. Competition Assessment

17.1. Global Target Market Competition - a Dashboard View

17.2. Global Target Market Structure Analysis

17.3. Global Target Market Company Share Analysis



18. Company Profile

18.1. OEMs

18.2. Tier 1 Manufacturers



Companies Mentioned

BMW AG

Daimler AG

FCA Group

General Motor

Jaguar Land rover Ltd.

Kia Motors Inc

Mazda Motor Corporation

Mercedes Benz

Tesla Inc.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen AG

Volvo Car Corporation

Analog Devices

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

Microchip Technology Incorporated

Micron Technology, Inc.

NVIDIA CORPORATION

NXP Semiconductors

Panasonic

Qualcomm Incorporated

Renesas

SK Hynix Inc.

Spreadtrum Communications Inc.

STMicroelectronics

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

Texas Instruments Incorporated

