Global Automotive Arial Flux Motor Market Report 2022: Development of Supportive Infrastructure to Encourage Consumer Adoption of Electric Vehicles Presents Opportunities

Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Arial Flux Motor Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Vehicle Type, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle, By Propulsion, By Demand Category, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive arial flux motor market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027. The market growth can be attributed to the rising adoption of arial flux motors across various industries and increasing sales and production of electric vehicles. Besides, growing advancements in motor technology and high investments by market players to develop innovative solutions are supporting the growth of the global automotive arial flux motor market.



Growing awareness of the environmental consequences of greenhouse gas emissions, such as rapid climatic change and rising temperatures, is driving the adoption of green energy. The electric vehicle has zero emissions and does not harm the environment because it is powered by electricity rather than fossil fuels that emit harmful pollutants as a byproduct. As a result, rising consumer environmental consciousness is propelling electric vehicle sales and production.



In 2021, approximately 5.6 million EVs were sold globally. The electric vehicle market is in its early stages, but it is expected to see massive demand from around the world in the coming years, boosting the global automotive arial flux motor market growth. Automotive arial flux is a necessary component of transmission assemblies and is used in electric vehicles to improve driver control. The automotive arial flux motor is suitable for use across all types of electric vehicles, including two-wheelers, passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCV), and medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV).



To stay competitive, market players are investing heavily in upgrading existing infrastructure and developing innovative solutions to reduce motor size while increasing the performance and efficiency of arial flux motors. To attract more customers and boost sales, electric vehicle manufacturers are introducing variants of electric vehicles that differ in color, battery capacity, fuel mileage, and seating capacity. The United States saw massive sales of electric vehicles as consumers became more aware of rising pollution levels. The use of advanced technology in the manufacturing process and the presence of major market players are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.



The development of supportive infrastructure to encourage consumer adoption of electric vehicles, as well as an increase in collaborations and partnerships among electric vehicle manufacturers and technology-based companies, are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the global automotive arial flux motor market during the forecast period. For example, Renault partnered with WHYLOT to use arial flux motors in their hybrid model in 2025. With technological advancements and the introduction of novel arial flux motors with superior characteristics by market players, demand for the global automotive arial flux motor market is expected to accelerate.



Report Scope:

Story continues

In this report, global automotive arial flux motor market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Automotive Arial Flux Motor Market, By Vehicle Type:

Two-Wheeler

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV)

Automotive Arial Flux Motor Market, By Propulsion:

BEV

HEV

PHEV

Automotive Arial Flux Motor Market, By Demand Category:

OEM

Aftermarket

Automotive Arial Flux Motor Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Vietnam

South Korea

Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Belgium

Russia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Iran

Turkey

Egypt

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Automotive Arial Flux Motor Market



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Automotive Arial Flux Motor Market Outlook



7. North America Automotive Arial Flux Motor Market Outlook



8. Asia Pacific Automotive Arial Flux Motor Market Outlook



9. Europe & CIS Automotive Arial Flux Motor Market Outlook



10. South America Automotive Arial Flux Motor Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa Automotive Arial Flux Motor Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics



13. Market Trends and Developments



14. Competitive Landscape



15. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned

AVID Technology Limited

Magnax BV

YASA Limited

Traxial BV

Nidec Corporation

Saietta Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7eb7y

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



