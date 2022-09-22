Global Automotive App Stores Market Analysis Report 2022 - New Business Models, Growth Opportunities and Recommendations
Dublin, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Analysis of Automotive App Stores Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study addresses new business models, growth opportunities and recommendations for different stakeholders to envision better customer-centric decisions and integrate technology and connectivity in cars.
This strategic analysis of app stores offers insight into a new business model that will shape the automotive industry in the coming years.
The in-car app store ecosystem consists primarily of automakers, brands, platform providers, app store developers, payment integrators, and users. The study also analyzes current developments in the in-car app store, white-label app store providers, services, and technology and partnerships that are in place today, as well as likely developments that will occur in this space.
Automakers can transcend their current role as manufacturers to become technology partners by embracing digital transformation and enhancing the customer journey throughout the vehicle's lifecycle through vehicle infotainment and introducing new touchpoints by creating an app store platform.
By leveraging the mobile app store and incorporating it in vehicles, automotive companies are providing a new channel for consumers to extend their digital lifestyle, which will become an important determinant of purchase. Building an app store will become an essential feature that may help truly distinguish the vehicle ownership experience.
Vehicle owners who are digitally savvy will expect the same ease of use and experience found in the smartphone industry. The challenge is to identify the right tools and partners to develop the right solutions and have a positive impact on the vehicle ownership journey. This study investigates potential avenues for new customer-facing tools to pioneer customer experience and potential ways for the app store platform automotive adoption.
Secondary and primary research methods helped develop the analysis and identify opportunities. The evolution of the app store, recent OEM initiatives in the app store domain, ecosystem analysis, and future roadmap are also analyzed.
Research Scope
Decode the app store for the automotive sector.
Identify existing and upcoming business models offered for the in-vehicle app store.
Classify ecosystem players according to their functions in the market.
Analyze the future impact of app store data generated from the vehicles.
Describe the structure of the automotive app store value chain.
Analyze Tier I suppliers' strategic investment in the app store landscape.
Map future roadmap of automotive app store.
Key Issues Addressed
How will a similar app store to smartphone industry be integrated in the automotive industry?
Who are the key stakeholders involved? What are the key partnerships that need to be built to be successful?
Which important factors are influencing innovation in the app store ecosystem?
What are the key industry initiatives? Which participants are impacting technology development?
What future growth opportunities will present themselves?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive App Store Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Decoding App Store
Automotive App Store Value Chain
Evolution of the App Store
Automotive Digital Medium: Untapped Potential
App Store Economy
Google's Foray into the Automotive Space
Android Auto's App Ecosystem: Cars App Library
Apple's Plan for the Automotive Industry
Market Growth Analysis - Investments and Focus Areas
Strategic Options for Automakers
OEM Recent Initiatives in App Store Domain
App Store to Create New Income Streams for Automakers
App Store Ecosystem
Key Requirements for App Store Adoption
Tier I Suppliers' Strategic Investment in App Store Landscape
Harman Ignite App Store
Faurecia Aptoide App store
Visteon AllGo App Store
App Store Data Management - Regional Differences
In-Car Applications Roadmap
Migration from App-as-a-Service to Insights-as-a-Service
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
What's in it for OEMs?
Automakers App Stores: The Way Forward
3. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: OEM Building Branded App Store
Growth Opportunity 2: Data Security and Privacy Critical for App Store Success
Growth Opportunity 3: Integrating Payment Interface in App-Store
Companies Mentioned
Faurecia
Harman
Visteon
Apple
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bpcapi
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900