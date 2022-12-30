The Global Automotive Antenna Module Market is expected to grow by $1071.96 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.07% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Automotive Antenna Module Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the automotive antenna module market and it is poised to grow by $1071. 96 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.

New York, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Antenna Module Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04103812/?utm_source=GNW

07% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive antenna module market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing connectivity technologies in vehicles, increasing focus on autonomous vehicles, and regulatory changes to mandate safety equipment like eCall.



The automotive antenna module market is segmented as below:

By Frequency Range

• High-range

• Medium-range

• Low-range



By Vehicle Type

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing popularity of cellular V2X technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive antenna module market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of software-defined antennas to control electronically and the development of flat-panel antenna technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive antenna module market covers the following areas:

• Automotive antenna module market sizing

• Automotive antenna module market forecast

• Automotive antenna module market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive antenna module market vendors that include Amphenol Corp., ANTONICS ICP GmbH, Continental AG, FIAMM Componenti Accessori FCA Spa, Guangdong Shenglu Telecommunication Tech Co. Ltd., Harada Industry Co. Ltd., Kymeta Corp., Laird Group, Lorom Industrial Co Ltd, MP Antenna Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Ruian Tianye Auto Parts Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Schaffner Group, Schwarzbeck Mess Elektronik OHG, SHIEN LIEN ENT Co Ltd, Taoglas Group Holdings Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and Texas Instruments Inc. Also, the automotive antenna module market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04103812/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



