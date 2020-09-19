Global Automotive Active Purge Pump Industry

Global Automotive Active Purge Pump Market to Reach US$522. 7 Million by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Active Purge Pump estimated at US$27. 5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$522.

7 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 52.3% over the period 2020-2027.Metal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 53.8% CAGR to reach US$225.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non Metal segment is readjusted to a revised 51.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 59.6% share of the global Automotive Active Purge Pump market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 62.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Automotive Active Purge Pump market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.8 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.55% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$124.5 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 62.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 42.9% and 48.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 45.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$124.5 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 470-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH







