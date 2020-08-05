The Global Automotive Active Grille Shutter Market is expected to grow by 2.13 mn units during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period

Global Automotive Active Grille Shutter Market 2020-2024 The analyst has been monitoring the automotive active grille shutter market and it is poised to grow by 2. 13 mn units during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the adoption of new or improved emission standards and AGS enables higher fuel efficiency and lower emissions. In addition, increasing government support to promote EVs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive active grille shutter market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive active grille shutter market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Geographic Landscapes

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the development of smart electric actuators for active grille shutters as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive active grille shutter market growth during the next few years. Also, development of shape memory alloy to increase efficiency of vehicles and use of advanced active grille shutter system to reduce CO2 emissions from vehicles will lead to sizable demand in the market.

