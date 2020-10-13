Global Automobile Electronics Market 2020-2026 with Yamaha, Delphi, Koninklijke Philips, Sanyo, Sony, Denon, Continental & Denso Dominating

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automobile Electronics Market - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global demand for automobile electronics market was valued at approximately USD 250.3 billion in 2019, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 489.2 billion by end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 10.2% between 2020 and 2026.



Automobile electronics is an electrically developed systems used in road vehicles. It plays a major role in controlling engine of a vehicle. Engine ignition (spark, timing), fuel injection, entertainment systems such as music, communication systems, emissions controls, heating/air conditioning, a navigation system, security systems are different functions controlled electronically in vehicles. Automotive electronics basically originated from the transition towards advanced safety systems. Automobile electronics are becoming very popular and increasingly adopted by the consumers due to rising technological advancements.



The transition towards advanced safety systems and rising need to control the engine contribute to automobile electronics market growth over the forecast period. Increasing advancement of technology is further expected to boost the demand of the automobile electronics market. Different safety features and functions controlled by an electronic system are the major driving factors of the automobile electronics market. Among all the functions controlled electronically, entertainment is the most popular function in an automobile. This includes control of audio-video players, carputers (computers designed for in-vehicle use), satellite radio, and internet. Automobile electronics is used in all types of vehicles such as a heavy vehicle, passenger vehicle, SUVs, MUVs and luxury vehicles among others.



The report provides a comprehensive view on the automobile electronics, we have included a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porter's Five Forces model for the automobile electronics market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein product segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



The market size and forecasts in terms of revenue (USD million) for the period 2015 to 2020, considering 2014 as the base year, have been provided for this segment of the report. The report segments the automobile electronics market on the basis of application and geography. On the basis of application automobile electronics market is segmented into advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), body electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and safety systems.



Major regional segments analyzed in this study include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, further bifurcation of the region on the country level, which includes U.S., Germany, UK, France, China, Japan and India. North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2014. North America is followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is expected to show consistent growth owing to growing automotive industry.



The key players of the automobile electronics market include

Yamaha Corporation

Delphi Automotive PLC

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Sanyo Electric Co., Ltd.

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Denon

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

