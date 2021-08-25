The global automated waste collection system market was valued at $252,000.0 thousand in 2020, and is projected to reach $5,55,045.2 thousand by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2030

An automated waste collection system (AWCS) is installed for transportation of waste through underground vacuum or pneumatic tubes to a collection station. The automated waste collection system eliminates the requirement of space needed for manual waste collection and dump bins.

It is integrated with advanced vacuum technology that offers sustainable and cost-efficient waste collection. This system provides a number of practical and environmental benefits over conventional waste collection systems across the globe. In addition, it is designed for different types of waste such as large sheets of cardboard, glass, metals, clothes, and others.

Factors such as urban population growth, rise in environmental awareness, and increase in focus on proper collection of garbage and waste piles for disposal drives the demand for automated waste collection system in urban areas. However, lack of awareness in developing countries, and requirement for high capital investments hinder the growth of the automated waste collection system market. Furthermore, high growth potential in emerging economies, and increase in smart city initiatives offers lucrative growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

The global automated waste collection system market is segmented on the basis of type, operation, application, and region. By type, the market is categorized into full vacuum system, and gravity vacuum system. By operation, the market is categorized into stationary, and mobile. Depending on application, it is fragmented into airports, hospitals, industries, food markets, stadiums and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



COMPETITION ANALYSIS

Key companies profiled in the automated waste collection system market report include Aerbin ApS, AMCS group, AWC Berhad, Caverion Corporation, Envac AB, Greenwave Solutions, Logiwaste AB, MariMatic Oy, Ros Roca, and STREAM Environment Sdn. Bhd.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging automated waste collection system market trends and dynamics.

? In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2020 and 2030.

? Extensive analysis of the automated waste collection system market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

? A comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

? The global automated waste collection system market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

? The key market players within automated waste collection system market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the automated waste collection system industry.



KEY SEGMENTS



BY TYPE

• Gravity system

• Full Vacuum system



BY OPERATION

• Stationary

• Mobile



BY APPLICATION

• Airports

• Hospitals

• Food markets

• Industries

• Stadiums

• Others



BY REGION

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe



• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific



• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



KEY PLAYERS

• AMCS group

• Caverion corporation

• Aerbin ApS

• MariMatic Oy

• Envac Group

• Logiwaste AB

• AWC Berhad Group

• Ros Roca SA

• Greenwave Solutions

• STREAM environment

