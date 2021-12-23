Global Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Industry, Forecast to 2025 by Deployment and Region | Cumulative Revenue Growth of $6.94 Billion is Projected

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automated Teller Machine Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automated teller machine market is poised to grow by $6.94 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the multifunctionality features in ATMs and an increase in the number of mobile ATMs. The study identifies the growing prominence of remote teller technology in ATMs as one of the prime reasons driving the automated teller machine market growth during the next few years.



The market is segmented as below:



By Deployment

Offsite ATM

Onsite ATM

Others

By Geography

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automated teller machine market vendors that include:

Diebold Nixdorf Inc.

Euronet Worldwide Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

GRGBanking

Guangzhou KingTeller Technology Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hyosung Corp.

NCR Corp.

Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd.

The Digicon Group

Also, the automated teller machine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



