Global Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) Market to Reach $10. 1 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) estimated at US$6.

New York, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899068/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Unit Load, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR and reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mini Load segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.6% CAGR



The Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.



Vertical Lift Module Segment to Record 6.2% CAGR



In the global Vertical Lift Module segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 191-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Arkrobot.com

Automation Logistics Corporation

Bastian Solutions

Beumer Group GmbH & Co. KG

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Dematic GmbH

Flexe, Inc.

Green Automated Solutions, Inc.

Kardex Remstar

Knapp AG

Kubo Systems

Mecalux SA

Murata Machinery Ltd.

SSI SCHAFER

Swisslog Holding AG

System Logistics SpA

TGW Logistics Group GmbH

Vanderlande Industries BV







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899068/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market: Need for

Optimum Space Usage and Increased Supply Chain Efficiencies

Drives Growth

Unit Load ASRS Leads Global ASRS Market, While Autostore ASRS

to Post High Growth

Storage: The Largest Function Type in ASRS Market

Asian Economies to Spearhead Growth in ASRS Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

ASRS System: The Mainstay of Automated Material Handling Logistics

Automated Storage & Retrieval System Enhances Quality and

Efficiency of Warehousing Operations

Significant Advantages of AS/RS Systems for Warehouse Automation

Warehouses and Distribution Centers Leverage ASRS in Various

Applications

AS/RS Systems Play Critical Role in Modernization of

Distribution Operations

Factors Impacting the Cost of AS/RS Systems for Warehouses &

Distribution Centers

ASRS Systems for E-Commerce Industry: Fostered by Strong Growth

of E-Commerce Market in Asia-Pacific Region

Robust Growth Anticipated for E-Commerce: An Opportunity to Tap

for ASRS Market

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2017,

2019, 2021 and 2023

Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period

2017-2023

Leading Retail E-Commerce Market: Ranked by Sales in $ Billion

for 2019

ASRS Emerges as a Vital Aspect of Warehouse and Distribution

Automation in Food & Beverage Industry

Global Packaged Food Market Size in $ Billion for the Years

2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Global Beverage Consumption in Billion Liters for the Period

2010-2018

ASRS for Healthcare Warehouse and Supply Chain: Ensuring

Efficient Space Use and Managing Supplies

Vertical Lift Module Market: An Important Component of ASRS

AutoStore Contributes to Flexible Automation of Warehouses

Plastic Pallets Hold an Edge over Wooden Pallet in ASRS Systems

3D Shuttle-Based Pallet ASRS: Addressing Needs of Space

Constrained Distribution Facilities

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS or AS/RS)

Types of ASRS

Advantages of ASRS

Uses of ASRS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) Global

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) Market

Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Unit Load (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Unit Load (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Mini Load (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Mini Load (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Vertical Lift Module (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Vertical Lift Module (Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Carousel (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: Carousel (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Mid Load (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 12: Mid Load (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Autostore (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Autostore (Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution

by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 15: Assembly (Function) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 16: Assembly (Function) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: Kitting (Function) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 18: Kitting (Function) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Order Picking (Function) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Order Picking (Function) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 21: Distribution (Function) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 22: Distribution (Function) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 23: Storage (Function) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 24: Storage (Function) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Other Functions (Function) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Other Functions (Function) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 27: Automotive (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 28: Automotive (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 29: E-Commerce (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 30: E-Commerce (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Food & Beverages (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 32: Food & Beverages (Application) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 33: Healthcare (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 34: Healthcare (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 35: Metals & Heavy Machinery (Application) Worldwide

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 36: Metals & Heavy Machinery (Application) Distribution

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 38: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Share

(in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 39: United States Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

(ASRS) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type:

2020 to 2027



Table 40: United States Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

(ASRS) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 41: United States Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

(ASRS) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Function: 2020 to 2027



Table 42: United States Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

(ASRS) Market Share Breakdown by Function: 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: United States Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

(ASRS) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 44: Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) Market

Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2020 VS

2027



CANADA

Table 45: Canadian Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

(ASRS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type:

2020 to 2027



Table 46: Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) Market

in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020

and 2027



Table 47: Canadian Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

(ASRS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Function: 2020 to 2027



Table 48: Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) Market

in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Function for

2020 and 2027



Table 49: Canadian Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

(ASRS) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Canadian Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

(ASRS) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 51: Japanese Market for Automated Storage and Retrieval

Systems (ASRS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 52: Japanese Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

(ASRS) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 53: Japanese Market for Automated Storage and Retrieval

Systems (ASRS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Function for the Period 2020-2027



Table 54: Japanese Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

(ASRS) Market Share Analysis by Function: 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Automated

Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) Market

Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 57: Chinese Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

(ASRS) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 58: Chinese Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

(ASRS) Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020

and 2027



Table 59: Chinese Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

(ASRS) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Function for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 60: Chinese Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

(ASRS) Market by Function: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2020 and 2027



Table 61: Chinese Demand for Automated Storage and Retrieval

Systems (ASRS) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Chinese Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

(ASRS) Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025



AUTOMATION TREND AND ROBUST E-COMMERCE MARKET FUEL DEMAND FOR ASRS

SYSTEMS IN EUROPE

Market Analytics

Table 63: European Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

(ASRS) Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025



Table 64: European Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

(ASRS) Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 65: European Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

(ASRS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type:

2020-2027



Table 66: European Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

(ASRS) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: European Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

(ASRS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Function: 2020-2027



Table 68: European Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

(ASRS) Market Share Breakdown by Function: 2020 VS 2027



Table 69: European Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

(ASRS) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by

Application: 2020-2027



Table 70: European Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

(ASRS) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 71: Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) Market

in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 72: French Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS)

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) Market

in France by Function: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: French Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS)

Market Share Analysis by Function: 2020 VS 2027



Table 75: Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS)

Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by

Application: 2020-2027



Table 76: French Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS)

Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for

2020 and 2027



GERMANY

Table 77: Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) Market

in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 78: German Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS)

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) Market

in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Function for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: German Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS)

Market Share Breakdown by Function: 2020 VS 2027



Table 81: Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) Market

in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million

by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 82: Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) Market

Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 83: Italian Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

(ASRS) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 84: Italian Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

(ASRS) Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020

and 2027



Table 85: Italian Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

(ASRS) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Function for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Italian Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

(ASRS) Market by Function: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2020 and 2027



Table 87: Italian Demand for Automated Storage and Retrieval

Systems (ASRS) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 88: Italian Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

(ASRS) Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 89: United Kingdom Market for Automated Storage and

Retrieval Systems (ASRS): Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 90: United Kingdom Automated Storage and Retrieval

Systems (ASRS) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: United Kingdom Market for Automated Storage and

Retrieval Systems (ASRS): Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Function for the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: United Kingdom Automated Storage and Retrieval

Systems (ASRS) Market Share Analysis by Function: 2020 VS 2027



Table 93: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 94: Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) Market

Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 95: Rest of Europe Automated Storage and Retrieval

Systems (ASRS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Type: 2020-2027



Table 96: Rest of Europe Automated Storage and Retrieval

Systems (ASRS) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Automated Storage and Retrieval

Systems (ASRS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Function: 2020-2027



Table 98: Rest of Europe Automated Storage and Retrieval

Systems (ASRS) Market Share Breakdown by Function: 2020 VS 2027



Table 99: Rest of Europe Automated Storage and Retrieval

Systems (ASRS) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by

Application: 2020-2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Automated Storage and Retrieval

Systems (ASRS) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Asia-Pacific ASRS Market Set for Robust Growth

Food and Beverage Industry in Australia and New Zealand

Leverage Capabilities of ASRS Technology

Table 101: Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS)

Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

(ASRS) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS)

Market in Asia-Pacific by Function: Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

(ASRS) Market Share Analysis by Function: 2020 VS 2027



Table 105: Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS)

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by

Application: 2020-2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

(ASRS) Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by

Application for 2020 and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 107: Rest of World Automated Storage and Retrieval

Systems (ASRS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 108: Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS)

Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by

Type for 2020 and 2027



Table 109: Rest of World Automated Storage and Retrieval

Systems (ASRS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Function: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS)

Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by

Function for 2020 and 2027



Table 111: Rest of World Automated Storage and Retrieval

Systems (ASRS) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 112: Rest of World Automated Storage and Retrieval

Systems (ASRS) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS

2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899068/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



