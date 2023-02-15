Global Automated Microscopy Market to 2030: Growing Investments in High-throughput (HTS) Research Drives the Commercial Value of Quantitative Automated Microscopy

Company Logo

Global Market for Automated Microscopy

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Microscopy: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Automated Microscopy estimated at US$9.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Optical Microscopes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.6% CAGR and reach US$8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Electron Microscopes segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR



The Automated Microscopy market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Report Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 196 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $9.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Automated Microscopy - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Product Overview

Automated Microscopes: A Definition

Inverted Microscope

Fluorescence Microscope

Electron Microscope

Scanning Probe Microscope

Optical Microscope

Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Indispensable Importance of Microscopy in Modern Day Science Provides the Cornerstone for the Growth & Evolution of Advanced Automated Microscopy

Focus on Enhancing Laboratory Efficiencies Including Resource Use & Reducing Process Related Costs Drives the Adoption of Automated Microscopy

Strong Global Spending on R&D & the Ensuing Mushrooming of Biotech, Pharma & Healthcare Companies to Benefit Growth in the Market

Spurred On by Sustainable Development Goals & the Importance of Research as the Backbone of Innovation to Compete With Global Standards, Rising Global R&D Investments to Benefit Demand for Advanced Microcopy Solutions: Global Gross Spending on R&D (In US$ Billion & as % of GDP by Select Country for the Year 2019

Rise of Infectious Diseases & the Need for Robust Diagnosis to Drive Opportunities for Advanced Microscopy in Infectious Disease Testing

Emerging and Re-Emerging Infectious Diseases & the Ensuing Focus on Rapid Pathogen Identification to Benefit Demand for Advanced Microscopy: Global Infectious Disease Burden: Global Infectious Disease Burden (In Million disability-adjusted life year (DALY) for the Year 2018 by Disease Category

High Throughput Live Cell Imaging Drives Opportunities in Clinical Research

Growing Significance of Live Cell Imaging in Cell Biology, Stem Cells & Drug Discovery Research Projects to Spur Investments in Enabling Instruments such as Automated Microscopy: Global Market for Live Cell Imaging (In US$ Million) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Growing Investments in High-throughput (HTS) Research Drives the Commercial Value of Quantitative Automated Microscopy

Robust Market for High-Throughput Screening (HTS) to Expand the Addressable Market Opportunity for Automated Microscopy: Global HTS Market (In US$ Million) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Robust Investments in Nanotechnology Research & the Ensuing Need for Visualization at the "Nanoscale" Drives the Addressable Market Opportunity for Automated Microscopy

Expanding Market for Nanotechnology & the Ensuing Spurt in R&D Investments Bodes Well for the Growth of Automated Microscopy Which are Essential Tools in Nanomaterials Characterization: Global Market Opportunity for Nanotechnology (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Industrial Microscopy to Benefit From the Growing Importance of Innovation in the Highly Competitive Manufacturing Industry and the Ensuing Focus on Industrial R&D

Growing Investments in Manufacturing R&D Coupled with the Emphasis on Identifying Microscopic Material Defects to Build a Better Manufacturing Process to Push Up the Importance of Industrial Microscopy: % Global Share of R&D Spending by Manufacturing Sector for the Year 2018

Microscopy Analysis of Metals & Materials Becomes Increasingly Important as Material Science Races Ahead to Meet Evolving Engineering Goals

Growing Importance of Value Added Materials in Industrial Manufacturing/Engineering & the Ensuing Increase in R&D Investments in Material Sciences to Benefit Demand for Automated Microcopy: Global Market for Advanced Materials (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

The Age of Miniaturization & Microelectronics Spurs the Importance of Microscopy in Semiconductors Manufacturing & Process Control

"Inspection" in Semiconductor Manufacturing Becomes a Critical Process Supported by Miniaturization of Electronics, Shrinking of Chip Feature Size: Reduction in Semiconductor Manufacturing Process Size (In nm) from Year 2000 to 2022

Manufacturing & Fabrication Complexities Posed by the Growing Pressure to Reduce Wafer Thickness to Spur Opportunities for Semiconductor Microscopy: Wafer Thickness (In ?m) for the Years 2010 through 2022

Instrumentation Complexities & High Costs Represent the Two Main Challenges to Growth & Technology Adoption

