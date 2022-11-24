Global Automated Material Handling Market size to flourish at 8.4% CAGR and reach 81,830 Mn by 2028

Market Study Report

The most recent research on ‘Global Automated Material Handling Market’ informs readers about the factors that are most likely to spur and impede market expansion as well as about the latest opportunities that could have an impact on the revenue potential of the industry.

Pune, India, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketStudyReport recently added latest report, global Automated Material Handling Market accounted for USD 46,530 million in 2021, and is predicted to grow to USD 81,830 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.4% over the study period.

The study highlights geographical bifurcation and assesses a variety of industry sub-segments, including application, and type. Aside from that, it lists some important factors that during the analysis period affected revenue and market dynamics. The sector's competitive environment and the methods utilized by top rivals to improve their market positions are also covered in the research.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/5649990/





Growth Drivers & Restraints:

Expanding efficiency and productivity of manufacturing & warehouse operating companies, the rising demand for automation in numerous sectors, booming demand for robots in manufacturing units & warehousing facilities, surging technological advancements, and increasing labor costs coupled with safety concerns are some of the key factors driving the growth of global automated material handling market.

For those unaware, automated material handling (AMH) systems are used to move materials quickly between locations in the same bay or departments that are on the opposite ends of the production process, or between two different buildings in the manufacturing area, warehouse, retail stores, airports, distribution centers, and logistics facilities.

Segmentation & Regional Overview:

Based on type, the marketplace is categorized into robotic systems, automated guided vehicle systems, automated conveyor and sortation systems, and automated storage & retrieval systems. Moving on to the application landscape, worldwide automated material handling industry is divided into the airport, automotive, chemical, semiconductor & electronic, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, food & beverage, and eCommerce & retail.

Story continues

Regionally, the latest trends are studied across Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America, Asia Pacific, and North America.

Request Discount of this report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/check-for-discount/5649990/

Competitive Dashboard:

Naumann/Hobbs Material Handling, Viastore Systems, Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH, DMW&H , System Logistics S.p.A, Elettric80 Inc., Kardex Group, KUKA (Midea Group), Fives SAS, WITRON Integrated Logistics Inc., Siemens Logistics, TGW Logistics Group, MHS Logistics, The Beumer Group GmbH & Co. KG, KNAPP AG, Murata Machinery Ltd., Honeywell Intelligrated, Fritz Schäfer GmbH, Dematic (KION Group AG), Daifuku Co. Ltd., and Toyota Industries Corporation among others are the significant players in global automated material handling industry.

To access this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-automated-material-handling-amh-market-research-report-2022-2

Global Automated Material Handling Market, By Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2028)

Robotic Systems

Automated Guided Vehicle Systems

Automated Conveyor & Sortation Systems

Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems

Global Automated Material Handling Market, By Application (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2028)

Airport

Automotive

Chemical

Semiconductor and Electronic

Pharmaceutical

Manufacturing

Food and Beverage

E-commerce and Retail

Global Automated Material Handling Market, Geographical Fragmentation (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2028)

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Rest of South America

Europe

Russia

Italy

France

Spain

UK

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Australia

Singapore

India

China

Japan

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

UAE

Africa

Rest of MEA

Global Automated Material Handling Market, Company Profiles (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2028)

Naumann/Hobbs Material Handling

Viastore Systems

Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH

DMW&H

System Logistics SpA

Elettric80 Inc.

Kardex Group

KUKA (Midea Group)

Fives SAS

WITRON Integrated Logistics Inc.

Siemens Logistics

TGW Logistics Group

MHS Logistics

The Beumer Group GmbH & Co. KG,

KNAPP AG

Murata Machinery Ltd.,

Honeywell Intelligrated

Fritz Schäfer GmbH

Dematic (KION Group AG)

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Toyota Industries Corporation

FAQs:

What are the market size and projections for automated material handling globally for the years 2022–2028 How did COVID-19 affect the automated material handling market globally throughout the course of the evaluation period What are the ideal goods, uses, and geographical areas to invest in the automated material handling market over the forecast period What is the global automated material handling market's competitive strategy window

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Research Process

1.4 Scope and Coverage

1.4.1 Market Definition

1.4.2 Key Questions Answered

1.5 Market Segmentation

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Growth Opportunities by Segment

3.1 By Type

3.2 By Application

Chapter 4: Market Landscape

4.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 5: Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market by Type

5.1 Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market Overview Snapshot and Growth Engine

Chapter 6: Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market by Application

6.1 Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market Overview Snapshot and Growth Engine

6.2 Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market Overview

Chapter 7: Company Profiles and Competitive Analysis

Related Report:

Global Automated Truck Loading System (ATLS) Market Research Report 2022

Global Automated Truck Loading System (ATLS) Market Size was estimated at USD 85 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 210.9 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period. Global Automated Truck Loading System (ATLS) Market Report 2022 comes with the extensive industry analysis with development components, patterns, flows and sizes. The report also calculates present and past market values to forecast potential market management through the forecast period between 2022-2028.This research study of Automated Truck Loading System (ATLS) involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. This includes the study of various parameters affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry.

About US:

Market Study Report is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.



Contact Us:



Corporate Sales,

Market Study Report

Phone: 1-302-273-0910

Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150

Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com

News: https://alpenhornnews.com/



CONTACT: Contact Us: Corporate Sales, Market Study Report Phone: 1-302-273-0910 Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150 Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com News: https://alpenhornnews.com/



