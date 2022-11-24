Global Automated Material Handling Market size to flourish at 8.4% CAGR and reach 81,830 Mn by 2028
The most recent research on ‘Global Automated Material Handling Market’ informs readers about the factors that are most likely to spur and impede market expansion as well as about the latest opportunities that could have an impact on the revenue potential of the industry.
Pune, India, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketStudyReport recently added latest report, global Automated Material Handling Market accounted for USD 46,530 million in 2021, and is predicted to grow to USD 81,830 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.4% over the study period.
The study highlights geographical bifurcation and assesses a variety of industry sub-segments, including application, and type. Aside from that, it lists some important factors that during the analysis period affected revenue and market dynamics. The sector's competitive environment and the methods utilized by top rivals to improve their market positions are also covered in the research.
Growth Drivers & Restraints:
Expanding efficiency and productivity of manufacturing & warehouse operating companies, the rising demand for automation in numerous sectors, booming demand for robots in manufacturing units & warehousing facilities, surging technological advancements, and increasing labor costs coupled with safety concerns are some of the key factors driving the growth of global automated material handling market.
For those unaware, automated material handling (AMH) systems are used to move materials quickly between locations in the same bay or departments that are on the opposite ends of the production process, or between two different buildings in the manufacturing area, warehouse, retail stores, airports, distribution centers, and logistics facilities.
Segmentation & Regional Overview:
Based on type, the marketplace is categorized into robotic systems, automated guided vehicle systems, automated conveyor and sortation systems, and automated storage & retrieval systems. Moving on to the application landscape, worldwide automated material handling industry is divided into the airport, automotive, chemical, semiconductor & electronic, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, food & beverage, and eCommerce & retail.
Regionally, the latest trends are studied across Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America, Asia Pacific, and North America.
Competitive Dashboard:
Naumann/Hobbs Material Handling, Viastore Systems, Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH, DMW&H , System Logistics S.p.A, Elettric80 Inc., Kardex Group, KUKA (Midea Group), Fives SAS, WITRON Integrated Logistics Inc., Siemens Logistics, TGW Logistics Group, MHS Logistics, The Beumer Group GmbH & Co. KG, KNAPP AG, Murata Machinery Ltd., Honeywell Intelligrated, Fritz Schäfer GmbH, Dematic (KION Group AG), Daifuku Co. Ltd., and Toyota Industries Corporation among others are the significant players in global automated material handling industry.
Global Automated Material Handling Market, By Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2028)
Robotic Systems
Automated Guided Vehicle Systems
Automated Conveyor & Sortation Systems
Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems
Global Automated Material Handling Market, By Application (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2028)
Airport
Automotive
Chemical
Semiconductor and Electronic
Pharmaceutical
Manufacturing
Food and Beverage
E-commerce and Retail
Global Automated Material Handling Market, Geographical Fragmentation (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2028)
North America
U.S
Canada
Mexico
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
Europe
Russia
Italy
France
Spain
UK
Germany
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Australia
Singapore
India
China
Japan
New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
Iran
UAE
Africa
Rest of MEA
Global Automated Material Handling Market, Company Profiles (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2028)
Naumann/Hobbs Material Handling
Viastore Systems
Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH
DMW&H
System Logistics SpA
Elettric80 Inc.
Kardex Group
KUKA (Midea Group)
Fives SAS
WITRON Integrated Logistics Inc.
Siemens Logistics
TGW Logistics Group
MHS Logistics
The Beumer Group GmbH & Co. KG,
KNAPP AG
Murata Machinery Ltd.,
Honeywell Intelligrated
Fritz Schäfer GmbH
Dematic (KION Group AG)
Daifuku Co. Ltd.
Toyota Industries Corporation
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
Chapter 1: Introduction
1.1 Research Objectives
1.2 Research Methodology
1.3 Research Process
1.4 Scope and Coverage
1.4.1 Market Definition
1.4.2 Key Questions Answered
1.5 Market Segmentation
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Chapter 3: Growth Opportunities by Segment
3.1 By Type
3.2 By Application
Chapter 4: Market Landscape
4.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 5: Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market by Type
5.1 Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market Overview Snapshot and Growth Engine
Chapter 6: Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market by Application
6.1 Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market Overview Snapshot and Growth Engine
6.2 Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market Overview
Chapter 7: Company Profiles and Competitive Analysis
