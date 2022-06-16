The Global Automated Liquid Handlers Market is expected to grow by $ 242.84 million during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.95% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Automated Liquid Handlers Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the automated liquid handlers market and it is poised to grow by $ 242. 84 million during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.

95% during the forecast period. Our report on the automated liquid handlers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing investments in drug discovery, rapid growth in several clinical and pre-clinical studies, and next-generation sequencing and genomics-based target discovery.

The automated liquid handlers market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The automated liquid handlers market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry

• Clinical and reference laboratories

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing product launches by key players as one of the prime reasons driving the automated liquid handlers market growth during the next few years. Also, flexibility and adaptability of automation systems and advanced liquid handling technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automated liquid handlers market covers the following areas:

• Automated liquid handlers market sizing

• Automated liquid handlers market forecast

• Automated liquid handlers market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automated liquid handlers market vendors that include Agilent Technologies Inc., Aurora Biomed Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Brooks Automation Inc., Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Eppendorf AG, Formulatrix Inc., Gilson Inc., Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, Hamilton Bonaduz AG, Hudson Robotics Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Mettler Toledo International Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, Synchron Lab Automation, Tecan Group Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the automated liquid handlers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

