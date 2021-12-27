Global Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Market By type, By workflow, By scale, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027

The Global Automated And Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Market size is expected to reach $2,247. 8 million by 2027, rising at a market growth of 20. 3% CAGR during the forecast period.

Cell therapy is a technology that is based on replacing any dysfunctional or diseased cell with active & functional cells. Stem cells have the capability to differentiate into certain cells required for repairing damaged or defective tissues or cells, which is the reason why they are utilized for these advanced therapies.



Cell therapy technologies are very important in the medicine and cell therapy sector, which has emerged as a crucial aspect of medical practice. In addition, these cell therapy technologies have common functionality as drug delivery, gene therapy, cancer vaccines, tissue engineering, and regenerative medicine. The process of cell therapy products delivery can vary from injections to surgical implantation by using some specific equipment.



The growth of the market is driven by the increasing popularity of regenerative medicines & cell therapies along with various advantages provided by automation technologies for the development of these therapies. Additionally, the market growth is further driven by the increasing combination of software technologies and sophisticated therapy development procedures.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the growth of the automated and closed cell therapy processing systems market. It is due to the growing focus of the companies and governments on automation technologies. Along with that, companies have highly invested in the development of advanced therapies and regenerative medicines to fight against the COVID-19 virus. This would support the growth of the market in the coming years.



There are numerous key players that are also focusing on the development of new therapies like exosomes, natural killer cell therapy, stem cell therapy, and others, which would augment the growth of the market in the upcoming years. In addition, governments across the world have also provided their support to the companies for the development of advanced therapies for the coronavirus, thereby created lucrative growth opportunities for the market.



Market Growth Factors:



Growing cases of chronic diseases



Chronic disease is the term used for a group of diseases including cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and diabetes among others. There is a rise in the number of chronic diseases among the population across the globe. It is majorly due to the sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy diet, and consumption of tobacco. As per the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), chronic disease is a condition that lasts for more than one year and needs immediate medical attention or restricts daily activities or both and involves heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and many more.



The rising popularity of regenerative medicines & cell therapies



Regenerative medicine refers to a group of medicine, which makes different methods to repair, regrow or replace diseased or damaged cells, organs or tissues. In addition, regenerative medicine consists of the generation and usage of therapeutic stem cells, tissue development, and the making of artificial organs. Due to the high accuracy and effectiveness, regenerative medicines and cell therapies are estimated to witness a surge in demand, thereby bolstering the growth of the market.



Market Restraining Factor:



Lack of skilled professionals



As cell therapies are gaining more popularity, the automated processing systems market needs more skilled professionals to carry out these therapies and operate automated systems. However, the dearth of skilled professionals is estimated to hinder the growth of the automated and closed cell therapy processing systems market over the forecast period. In addition, the usage of technologically advanced and highly complicated flow cytometers and spectrophotometers for generating a huge amount of data outputs require knowledge for interpreting and reviewing would hinder the market growth.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the market is segmented into stem cell therapy, and non-stem cell therapy. The non-stem cell therapy segment acquired the highest revenue share of the market in 2020 and is estimated to display the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the rising number of product launches for various non-stem cell therapy applications.



Workflow Outlook



Based on workflow, the market is segmented into separation, expansion, apheresis, fill-finish, cryopreservation and others. Among all, the expansion segment dominated the market with the highest revenue share in 2020. It is due to the rise in adoption of strategies like partnerships among the key market players for the application and adoption of systems.



Scale Outlook



Based on scale, the market is segmented into Pre-commercial/R&D Scale and Commercial Scale. Among these, the pre-commercial/R&D scale segment procured the maximum revenue share of the market in 2020. In the current scenario, the market is in its initial phase owing to the restricted number of products. In addition, many key companies are launching their products only for research objectives.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America emerged as the leading region in the market with the highest revenue share and is estimated to witness a significant growth rate over the forecast period due to the high demand for regenerative medicines across the regional healthcare sector.







The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. and Cytiva (Danaher Corp.) are the forerunners in the Automated And Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Market. Companies such as Terumo Corporation, Lonza Group AG, Miltenyi Biotec are some of the key innovators in Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Lonza Group AG, Terumo Corporation, Cytiva (Danaher Corporation), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG, Thermogenesis Holdings, Inc., Cellares Inc., Biospherix ltd., Sartorius AG, and Fresenius Kabi AG.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Oct-2021: Terumo joined hands with BioCentriq, a clinical manufacturing facility for cell and gene therapies. This collaboration aimed to boost the adoption of automated manufacturing to provide novel cell and gene therapies (CGT) to patients more rapidly and cost-effectively.



Oct-2021: Terumo collaborated with BioCentriq laboratories, a clinical manufacturing facility for cell and gene therapies. This collaboration aimed to bring together the companies’ respective automation and CDMO knowledge, products, skills, and services to assist meet users where they are in their product development pathway and allow a scalable strategy for the future.



Jul-2021: Cellares Corporation signed an agreement with Poseida Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Under this agreement, Poseida joined Cellares’s Early Access Partnership Program (EAPP).



Jun-2021: Lonza teamed up with CellPoint, a private, clinical-stage Biopharmaceutical Company. This collaboration aimed to swiftly develop numerous T-cell-based therapies and use the Cocoon Platform for clinical point-of-care manufacturing. The utilization of the Cocoon Platform, along with the range of CellPoints’ therapies & technologies, and Lonza’s manufacturing capabilities, would assist to boost the path to the clinic and offer a smoother path to commercial approval.



May-2021: Cytiva collaborated with Multiply Labs, a leader in developing robotic systems for pharmaceutical manufacturing. This collaboration aimed to make a robotic manufacturing system, which would automate the manual portions of the cell therapy manufacturing workflow.



Apr-2021: Fresenius Kabi entered into a distribution agreement with Corvida Medical, provider of a smarter Closed System Transfer Device for Chemotherapy. In this agreement, Fresenius Kabi would be the exclusive U.S. distributor for the HALO Closed System Drug-Transfer Device (CSTD).



Jan-2021: Sartorius joined hands with RoosterBio, a biotechnology company. The collaboration aimed to advance the scale-up of hMSC manufacturing for regenerative medicine by using the top-class solutions of the companies to substantially decrease process development efforts, industrialize the supply chain and boost the development & commercialization of groundbreaking cell-based regenerative cures.



Aug-2020: Lonza came into collaboration with IsoPlexis, a life science technology company. This collaboration aimed at the evolution of cell therapy manufacturing.



Jun-2020: ThermoGenesis entered into an agreement with Corning Incorporated’s Life Sciences Division. Under this agreement, ThermoGenesis’s X-SERIES products would be distributed under the Corning brand.



Jun-2020: BioSpherix Medical teamed up with Sexton Biotechnologies, a provider of novel manufacturing solutions for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry. This collaboration aimed to identify the requirement for cost-efficient & flexible automation solutions during cell and gene therapy process development.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Jul-2021: Sartorius Stedim Biotech, a division of Sartorius acquired Xell, an innovative partner for the biotech and pharmaceutical industry. This acquisition aimed to expand its current media offering, particularly by specialized media for manufacturing viral vectors and, along with the area of media analytics.



Jan-2020: Fresenius Kabi formed a joint venture with Wilson Wolf and Bio-Techne, namely, ScaleReady. This joint venture aimed to offer the manufacturing technologies & processes required to develop and commercialize the latest cell and gene therapies via individual company products and expertise.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Dec-2020: Thermo Fisher Scientific released its Gibco CTS Rotea Counterflow Centrifugation System. This system allows cost-effective, scalable cell therapy development and manufacturing. This CTS Rotea system is the Gibco instrument for cell therapy processing applications as well as streamlines workflows from research via GMP clinical development & commercial manufacturing.



Jul-2020: Miltenyi Biotec introduced the latest CliniMACS Prodigy Adherent Cell Culture System. This system allows the automated, scalable, and closed manufacturing of numerous adherent cell types that include stem cells and their derivatives. Tested procedures involve, for example, GMP-compliant expansion of human mesenchymal stromal cells, and pluripotent stem cells, and the differentiation of the latter into dopaminergic progenitors.



