Global Autologous Cell Therapy Market Is Expected to Reach USD 42.68 Billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Autologous Cell Therapy Market by Source (Bone Marrow, Epidermis, Mesenchymal Stem Cells, Hematopoietic Stem Cells, Chondrocytes), Application (Cancer, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Wound Healing, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular Diseases, Autoimmune Diseases), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast 2020 To 2027

Newark, NJ, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global autologous cell therapy market is expected to grow from USD 9.29 billion in 2019 and to reach USD 42.68 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.00% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

The primary determinants attributing to the growth of the autologous cell therapy business are the increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer, a blood disorder, autoimmune diseases, and others. An increase in the population undergoing severe conditions is also generating a requirement for market growth. Autologous cell therapy is increasing due to the moderate risk of complexities connected with autologous treatment. Other factors expected to propel the market are the affordability, enhanced survival rate of patients, no chance of graft-versus-host diseases, and no obligation to identify an HLA-matched donor.

Autologous cell therapy (ACT) is an innovative therapeutic intervention that employs an individual’s cells, that are cultured and extended outside the body, and reintroduced into the donor. The advantages of the autologous cell therapy approach include minimizing risks from systemic immunological reactions and bio-incompatibility. Also, disease transmission related with cells or grafts that are not cultivated from the individual gives added benefits. So far, this kind of treatment has been utilized successfully to help counteract chronic inflammation, bioengineer skin substitutes, wound healing, treat burns and pressure ulcers, and enhance postoperative healing. The therapy is recognized as a safer and effective technology compared with the existing transplant technologies, such as xenotransplants and allogeneic. Autologous transplants promote in mitigation of risks connected with disease transmission, bio-incompatibility, and immunological reactions. The increasing frequencies of fatality and morbidity of cancer and ample funding from the government, as well as many private facilities in order to restrict the growth of cancer, has currently made the procedure for cancer the topmost priority. The growth of widespread diseases and a large number of stem cell helpers are the critical factors propelling the demand of the market. Autologous stem cell therapy technology (a form of regenerative cell therapy) changes treatments by launching several new therapies. Its range is vast and promising for the future despite challenges. It is a unique therapeutic platform improving in the field of regenerative medication. It is acknowledged as an effective and safer technology. And it also serves as an internal repairing system. Hence the number of therapies based on stem cells is comparatively higher.

The cost of the processing is not affordable; however, this mode of treatment will undoubtedly experience extensive market growth by the intervention of government organizations. There are several investments and endowments done to the research facilities by the private and public sectors promoting the growth of the research facilities. Moreover, the increasing incidence of complicated diseases and the advancement of technology will drive the segment's demand.



Key players operating in the global autologous cell therapy market include Bayer AG, Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Holostem Terapie Avanzate Srl, Vericel Corp., Osiris Therapeutics Inc., Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. To gain a significant market share in the global autologous cell therapy market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

