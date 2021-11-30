Global Autoinjectors Markets Report 2021-2026 with Focus on Anaphylaxis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, & Diabetes
The global market for autoinjectors should grow from $41.5 billion in 2021 to $85.2 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5% for the period of 2021-2026.
The North American market for autoinjectors should grow from $15.1 billion in 2021 to $28.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.4% for the period of 2021-2026.
The Asia-Pacific market for autoinjectors should grow from $10.2 billion in 2021 to $22.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 17.2% for the period of 2021-2026.
The growing prevalence of targeted therapies, rising incidence of anaphylaxis, and the increasing number of regulatory approvals are factors responsible for this market growth.
Autoinjectors are pen-like devices used to deliver a fixed dose of a drug to a patient and are intended for self-administration. Autoinjectors are gradually becoming the gold standard in the treatment of indications such as anaphylaxis, multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis. Most of the auto-injectors are spring-loaded, and the self-injection procedure is relatively simple.
These instruments can help avoid needle stick injuries and reduce needle phobia in patients. Autoinjector manufacturers are focusing on user-centric approaches to enhance ease of use and overcome the anxiety associated with self-administration of intramuscular injections.
Autoinjectors are expected to present major opportunities to investors due to the high demand in biologics development. Because the procedure does not require a visit to a hospital or clinic, it reduces dependency on healthcare professionals. Increasing adoption of auto-injectors due to benefits such as increased safety, accuracy and minimal discomfort is expected to fuel market revenue growth over the forecast period.
The report also includes market projections to 2026 and rankings for key market players. The report segments the market for autoinjectors based on the type of product, route of administration, therapy, end user and geography or region.
The Report Includes
Detailed review of the global market for autoinjectors within the medical devices industry
Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
Evaluation and forecast the overall autoinjectors market size in dollar value term, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, route of administration, therapy, end-user, and region
Discussion of key market dynamics (DROs), technology advancements, regulatory scenario, pricing analysis, and competitive environment of the vendor companies
Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan, China and India
Insight into the recent industry strategies, key M&A deals, company competitive landscape and value share analysis of the key players operating in the global autoinjectors market
Highlights of the market potential for autoinjectors, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand, and impact of COVID-19 on the progress of this market
Discussion of competitive intensity among the leading market participants, their global rankings and recent developments in the autoinjector market
Company profile descriptions of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of autoinjector devices including AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Johnson & Johnson, Merck KGaA, and Teva Pharmaceutical
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing this Study
Scope of Report
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Introduction
Market Evolution
Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
Impact of COVID-19 on Markets
Changes in Consumption Trends for Health-Related Products
Chapter 5 Market Dynamics
Overview
Rising Incidence of Anaphylaxis
Growing Prevalence of Targeted Therapies
Market Restraints
Presence of Alternate Drug Delivery Routes
Stringent Regulatory Scenario
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product Type
Market for Autoinjectors by Product Type
Disposable Autoinjectors
Market Size and Forecast
Reusable Autoinjectors
Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Route of Administration
Market for Autoinjectors by Route of Administration
Intramuscular
Market Size and Forecast
Subcutaneous
Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Therapy
Anaphylaxis
Market Size and Forecast
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Multiple Sclerosis
Diabetes
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by End User
Home Care Settings
Market Size and Forecast
Hospitals and Clinics
Ambulatory Care Settings
Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Chapter 11 Regulatory Scenarios
Medical Device Definition and Classification
Regulations in the U.S.
Code of Federal Regulations
Electronic Code of Federal Regulations
Premarket Notification 510(k) Clearance to Market
510(k) Exempt Devices
Pre-Market Approval
European Regulations
Regulation in North American Countries
U.S. Regulations
Canadian Regulations
Regulation in Latin America
Regulation in Asia-Pacific
Future Regulatory Trends
Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape
Overview
Company Rankings
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
Abbvie Inc.
Amgen Inc.
Antares Pharma Inc.
Becton, Dickinson and Co.
Eli Lilly And Co.
GlaxoSmithKline Plc
Johnson & Johnson
Merck Kgaa
SHL Medical Ag
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Ypsomed
