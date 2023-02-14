The Global Autoimmune Drugs Market is forecast to grow by $29314.5 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.39% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Autoimmune Drugs Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the autoimmune drugs market and is forecast to grow by $29314.5 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.39% during the forecast period.

Our report on the autoimmune drugs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by strong R&D pipeline, targeted therapeutic mechanism of biologics, and introduction of affordable biosimilars.



The autoimmune drugs market is segmented as below:

By Therapy Area

• Rheumatoid arthritis

• Multiple sclerosis

• Psoriasis

• Inflammatory bowel disease

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Hospital

• Pharmacy

• Drug store/Retail pharmacy

• Online



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the reduction in cost of autoimmune drugs as one of the prime reasons driving the autoimmune drugs market growth during the next few years. Also, market dominance by TNF-alpha inhibitors and the development and approval of new drugs will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the autoimmune drugs market covers the following areas:

• Autoimmune drugs market sizing

• Autoimmune drugs market forecast

• Autoimmune drugs market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading autoimmune drugs market vendors that include AbbVie Inc., AdvaCare Pharma, Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Delphis Pharmaceutical India, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Parvus Therapeutics Inc., Prometheus Laboratories Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Wellona Pharma. Also, the autoimmune drugs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



