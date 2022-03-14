Global Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market valued at $1.5 billion in 2020, is expected to grow at a CAGR of >25% to cross $5 billion by 2025

Medi-Tech Insights

BRUSSELS, Belgium, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Summary:

Medi-Tech Insights: The Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) in healthcare market is driven by technological advancements and growing digitization, supporting government initiatives, significant number of start-ups entering into this space, wide scope of applications, and increasing partnerships/M&As and funding levels.

Description:

While AR and VR technologies were initially exclusively adopted by the gaming industry, various sectors including healthcare is increasingly recognizing its benefits and exploring the prospects of AR/VR for medical applications.

Significant Potential for AR and VR in Healthcare market

AR and VR in healthcare is currently a niche market but offers huge growth potential. Key applications include medical training, surgical planning, pain management, patient care management, and mental health treatment. The scope of application of AR and VR is rapidly growing with an increasing number of startups entering into this space to offer variety of hardware and software targeting different areas of healthcare.

“The potential of AR and VR in healthcare is huge. Companies in this advanced technology field are constantly striving to surpass the challenges by developing accurate and explicit solutions that enable breakthroughs in the way treatment and diagnosis is done in the medical field.” - Chief Executive, Provider of AR Platform for Surgery Guidance, US

Surging VC/PE Investments and Regulatory Approvals Accelerating Growth & Innovation

The Covid-19 pandemic induced the world to go virtual. The last couple of years have marked a turning point with several hyped technologies like AR/VR finally becoming a reality in healthcare, backed by surging VC investments and regulatory clearances. For instance, in Nov 2021, the FDA approved AppliedVR’s EaseVRx, a prescription-use immersive VR system for chronic pain reduction.

North America Leads the Adoption While EU is Not Far Behind

Story continues

North America dominates the AR/VR in healthcare market driven by supporting healthcare IT infrastructure, significant VC fundings, presence of large number of AR/VR companies/startups in the US and favorable government initiatives.

Lack of VR and AR skilled professionals is a challenge in Europe but this region is catching up fast and countries like France, Germany, UK, Sweden, Netherlands and Italy are likely to offer vast growth opportunities for AR/VR in healthcare.

Competitive Landscape

The global AR & VR in healthcare market is highly competitive and fragmented. The key and emerging players in this market include CAE Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Microsoft, Intuitive Surgical, Psious, MindMaze, Virtualis, Oxford VR, Augmedics, Surgical Theater, EchoPixel, Medivis, Health Scholars, Touch Surgery, Medical Augmented Intelligence, XRHealth.

Explore Detailed Insights on Global AR and VR in Healthcare Market @ https://meditechinsights.com/augmented-reality-ar-and-virtual-reality-vr-in-healthcare-market/

About Us:

Medi-Tech Insights is a healthcare-focused business research & insights firm. Our clients include Fortune 500 companies, blue-chip investors & hyper-growth start-ups. We have successfully completed 100+ projects in Healthcare IT, MedTech & Pharma Services.

Contact Us:

Ruta Halde,

Medi-Tech Insights

+32 498 86 80 79

info@meditechinsights.com



