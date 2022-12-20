The Global Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market size is expected to reach $16.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.0% CAGR during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, is a common psychiatric disorder that starts during childhood. This widespread neurodevelopmental disorder is typically identified for the first time in childhood and frequently persists into maturity.

Children with ADHD might struggle to focus, manage impulsive behaviors (doing without considering the consequences), or be highly active. This disorder is also called as hyperkinetic disorder (HKD).



It is normal for kids to struggle with their manners and attention spans occasionally. The symptoms persist, can be unpleasant, and make it difficult to interact with friends, family, or co-workers. As a significant public health issue, ADHD has been linked to a wide range of adverse health outcomes for those affected and considerable cost burdens for their families and societies at large.



As a result, children’s ADHD prevalence has come under scrutiny, and understanding it is essential for future service planning, training, resource allocation, and research goals. According to several reviews, prevalence rates among adolescents and children worldwide ranged widely, from as low as almost 1% to as significant as over 20%.



The most widely used criteria for ADHD are those found in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-IV) published by the American Psychiatric Association. These criteria divide ADHD into three subtypes based on the predominating symptom pattern: hyperactive-impulsive type, inattentive type, and combined type. The DSM-IV diagnosis of ADHD also allows for the occurrence of frequent co-occurring disorders like anxiety or depression.



COVID – 19 Impact Analysis



Given their susceptibility to the discomfort caused by the lockdown measures and social distancing measures, people with ADHD had a terrible experience during the pandemic. These interventions caused people with ADHD to display more behavioral issues. The prevalence of symptoms increased the discomfort for the patient as well as their families. Additionally, market players had to utilize novel medicines because necessary drugs ran out of supply due to consumers’ action of panic buying necessities as a precaution. This also applied to the treatments for ADHD.



Market Growth Factors



Enabling the disorder sufferer to build self-esteem and self-awareness



When ADHD is left untreated, it severely threatens the patient’s well-being. As a result, the development of anxiety, depression, and bipolar disorder increases. Consequently, this also makes the situation hard for those directly involved with the sufferers. In addition, the mounting disappointments and frustrations can further accelerate the chances of forming antisocial personality disorder.



Increasing recognition of behavioral therapy benefits



Although there are two significant ways to treat ADHD, combining the two frequently yields the best outcomes. Therefore, medication combined with behavioral therapy provides better control of the treatment of ADHD. Recently, behavioral therapies have gained significant attention from parents who have children with ADHD. Parents and kids in this situation attend specialist lessons to manage and reduce the consequences of ADHD.



Market Restraining Factors



Prominent side-effects of medications



While the number of studies being conducted on the curative measurements of ADHD symptoms, nothing highly effective has been found. Furthermore, the available data from previous studies lack sufficient approval for the formulas to be developed. The available medicines for ADHD, hence, are only able to treat either a specific patient group or only some symptoms. In addition, these medications do not work the same and, therefore, deliver side effects. From the collected data, it has also been found that the prominence of side effects is also highly unexpected.



Drug Type Outlook



Based on drug type, the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market is categorized into stimulants and non-stimulants. The stimulants segment procured the highest revenue share in the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market in 2021. These are the most frequently prescribed drugs for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. These drugs may aid in maintaining mental focus and ignoring distractions. Most patients with ADHD have reported success with stimulant medications. These are usually prescribed for the treatment of severe and moderate ADHD. They might be helpful for kids, adolescents, and adults who struggle at school, home, or work.



Stimulants Outlook



The stimulants segment is further divided into amphetamine, methylphenidate, lisdexamfetamine, dexmethylphenidate. The amphetamine segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market in 2021. Amphetamine or dextroamphetamine are potent central nervous system (CNS) stimulants. These drugs indirectly act as sympathomimetic amines and are also used for treating narcolepsy and hyperactivity other than ADHD. This class of drugs increases the focus on any activity, raises the ability to pay attention, and also assists in controlling impulsive behavioral symptoms.



Non- Stimulants Outlook



The non-stimulants segment is further classified into atomoxetine, guanfacine, clonidine, and others. The atomoxetine segment acquired the maximum revenue share in the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market in 2021. Compared to other ADHD medications, atomoxetine operates differently. Atomoxetine is a selective noradrenaline reuptake inhibitor (SNRI), and hence it raises the levels of noradrenaline, which transports messages across brain cells, in the brain. By boosting this neurotransmitter, people with ADHD are able to improve focus and impulse control.



Demographics Outlook



On the basis of demographics, the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market is fragmented into children (2 to 17 years of age) and adults. The children segment witnessed a substantial revenue share in the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market in 2021. Children with ADHD find it challenging to control their impulsive behaviors, which can include anything from speech to movement to concentration. As a result, these kids are occasionally referred to as troublemakers or chastised for their laziness and lack of discipline.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on distribution channel, the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market is segmented into retail pharmacy and hospital pharmacy. The retail pharmacy segment recorded the largest revenue share in the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market in 2021. The majority of ADHD patients receive their care in outpatient settings, which has mainly given the segment its growth. Increased attention is also being paid to patient care initiatives to offer patients personal Electronic Health Records (EHRs) to keep track of their medical histories and receive primary care.



Regional Outlook



On the basis of region, the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment procured the maximum revenue share in the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market in 2021. The widespread introduction and quick acceptance of various ADHD medications are the primary factors influencing the segment’s growth. Growth is further anticipated by better patient affordability, favorable reimbursement policies, and rising public awareness of current treatment modalities.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Eli Lilly And Company, Pfizer, Inc. (Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.), Johnson & Johnson (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), Lupin Limited, Novartis AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Mallinckrodt PLC, Purdue Pharma L.P., Aytu BioPharma, Inc. and Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



Strategies deployed in Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market



Jan-2022: Eli Lilly and Company completed the acquisition of Prevail Therapeutics Inc., a gene therapy company. This acquisition forms a new manner for drug discovery and development at Lilly, broadening Lilly’s research efforts through the creation of a gene therapy program that would be strengthened by Prevail’s offerings of preclinical and clinical neuroscience assets.



Jul-2021: Eli Lilly and Company took over Protomer Technologies, a private biotech company. Under this acquisition, Protomer’s glucose-sensing insulin program based on its proprietary molecular engineering of protein sensors (MEPS) platform is showing better results and Lilly would increase its diabetes portfolio with Lilly’s innovative technology.



Jul-2021: Adlon Therapeutics L.P., a subsidiary of Purdue Pharma L.P., received FDA approval for a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to modify the prescribing details for Adhansia XR® (methylphenidate hydrochloride) extended-release capsules CII. The sNDA approval was based on data from a Phase 3 Adult Laboratory Classroom (ALC), placebo-controlled, parallel-group, randomized, double-blind study analyzing the safety and accuracy of Adhansia XR in adult patients diagnosed with ADHD.



Apr-2021: Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. received FDA approval for Qelbree, viloxazine extended-release capsules. The product treats attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in pediatric patients 6 to 17 years of age. Qelbree serves prescribing physicians and patients living with ADHD a therapy that is not a controlled substance with proven efficacy and a tolerable safety profile.



Mar-2019: Novartis received FDA approval for Mayzent, a medicine for the treatment of adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis consisting of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, clinically isolated syndrome, and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS) with active disease. The Product hinders disability progression and preserving cognition.



Oct-2018: Neos Therapeutics, Inc., merged with Aytu BioPharma, Inc. got FDA approval for Cotempla XR-ODT, the first methylphenidate extended-release orally disintegrating tablet. The product treats attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients within the age group of 6 to 17 years old.



May-2018: Novartis received FDA approval for Aimovig, a prescription medicine used for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults. The product is a novel therapeutic approach as one of the FDA-approved treatments mainly developed to stop migraine by blocking the calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor (CGRP-R) that plays a major role in migraine.



Feb-2018: Neos Therapeutics, Inc., merged with Aytu BioPharma, Inc. announced the launch of Adzenys ERTM Extended-Release Oral Suspension, creating Neos’ third ADHD product. Neos Therapeutics, Inc.’s increasing ADHD Product offerings show the strength of the company’s technology platform and Neos Therapeutics capability to develop, manufacture, and commercialize products.



