Global Assortment and Space Optimisation (ASO) Market Report 2022: Rapid Digitalisation of Stores Presents Opportunities

·3 min read
Dublin, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Assortment and Space Optimisation (ASO) Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the global assortment and space optimisation (ASO) market report, the market attained a value of USD 1,537.6 million in 2021. Aided by the technological advancements in the retail sector, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 12.3% between 2022 and 2027 to reach a value of USD 3,075.7 million by 2027.

Assortment and space optimisation (ASO) is defined as a system which aims at optimising the assortment of products within a store. ASO uses the information about the available space and dimensions and configurations of an item to better manage an enterprise. By optimising the store specific data, ASO can improve the businesses of manufacturers and retailers, which is a major driving factor for the assortment and space optimisation (ASO) market.

Shelves in stores require proper optimisation of the product allocation as it can improve the sale and increase impulse buying. High aesthetic appeal of the products can lead to greater profit opportunities for the retailers and customer satisfaction.

Over the forecast period, the anticipated increase in the number of stock keeping units (SKUs), increasing investments by store owners to improve store features and increasing restrictions in shelf spaces are some of the crucial factors generating the demand for assortment and space optimisation.

The technological advancements and rapid digitalisation in stores are the key trends in the assortment and space optimisation (ASO) market. The growing penetration of internet of things and artificial intelligence (AI), upgradations in cloud-based software, and growing deployment of big data analytics are further bolstering the scope of assortment and space optimisation (ASO). These technologies enhance the optimisation process of the assortment and parallelly supporting the enterprises understand the customer needs.

In geographical terms, Europe is anticipated to witness steady growth due to the growing digital initiatives by the government leading to a greater adoption of ASO in small, medium, and large enterprises. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region holds a significant share of the assortment and space optimisation (ASO) market owing to the rapid urbanisation and increasing retail-start-ups across the emerging economies such as India and China.

Market Segmentation

The market can be divided into the following segmentations.

Market Breakup by Component

  • Services

  • Software

Market Classification by Deployment

  • On-Premise

  • Cloud

Market Segmentation by Enterprise Size

  • Large Enterprises

  • Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

Market Breakup by Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report are as follows:

  • Oracle Corporation

  • Blue Yonder Group, Inc.

  • SAP SE

  • McKinsey & Company

  • Aptos, LLC

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • IBM Corporation

  • Accenture plc

  • Nielsen Consumer LLC

  • Tata Consultancy Services Limited

  • Symphony Retail Solutions

  • RELEX Solutions

  • Invent Analytics

  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope

3 Report Description

4 Key Assumptions

5 Executive Summary

6 Snapshot

7 Opportunities and Challenges in the Market

8 Global Assortment and Space Optimisation (ASO) Market Analysis

9 North America Assortment and Space Optimisation (ASO) Market Analysis

10 Europe Assortment and Space Optimisation (ASO) Market Analysis

11 Asia Pacific Assortment and Space Optimisation (ASO) Market Analysis

12 Latin America Assortment and Space Optimisation (ASO) Market Analysis

13 Middle East and Africa Assortment and Space Optimisation (ASO) Market Analysis

14 Market Dynamics

15 Competitive Landscape

16 Key Trends and Developments in the Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ktiow

