Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Industry

Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market to Reach $30 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions estimated at US$13.

3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Retail, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14% CAGR and reach US$6.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) segment is readjusted to a revised 11% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.8% CAGR



The Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.7% and 10.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.9% CAGR.



Transportation and Logistics Segment to Record 11.3% CAGR



In the global Transportation and Logistics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.5 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 144-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ASAP Systems

Brilliant Info Systems Pvt Ltd.

Chekhra Business Solutions

Datalogic SpA

EMS Barcode Solutions LLC

Epicor Software Corporation

GigaTrak

Honeywell International, Inc.

JDA Software Group, Inc.

Jolly Technologies Inc.

Lowry Solutions Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

RedBeam, Inc.

SAP SE

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Tenna, LLC

Trimble, Inc.

TVL Inc. (WiseTrack)

Ubisense Group Plc

Wasp Barcode Technologies

Windward Software

Zebra Technologies Corporation







