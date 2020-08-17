Global Aspartic Acid Industry

Global Aspartic Acid Market to Reach 60. 6 Kilo Metric Tons by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Aspartic Acid estimated at 48. 5 Kilo Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 60.

6 Kilo Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Polyaspartic Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.7% CAGR and reach 17.4 Kilo Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Aspartame segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 13.3 Kilo Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR



The Aspartic Acid market in the U.S. is estimated at 13.3 Kilo Metric Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 15.7 Kilo Metric Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0% and 0% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0% CAGR.



Feed Supplements Segment to Record 2.6% CAGR



In the global Feed Supplements segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 5.6 Kilo Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 7 Kilo Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 5.7 Kilo Metric Tons by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 0% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 108-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

AnaSpec, Inc.

Anhui Huaheng Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Beijing FortuneStar S&T Development Co., Limited

Changmao Biochemical Engineering Co. Ltd.

Changzhou Yabang Chemical Co., Ltd.

ChemPep

Evonik Industries AG

Flexible Solutions International Inc.

Iris Biotech GmbH

Koninklijke DSM NV

Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd.

Nanjing Libang Chemical Co., Ltd.

Prinova Group LLC.

Tocris Bioscience

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Yantai Hengyuan Bioengineering Co., Ltd







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Aspartic Acid Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Aspartic Acid Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Aspartic Acid Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Aspartic Acid Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Polyaspartic Acid (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Polyaspartic Acid (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Polyaspartic Acid (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Aspartame (Application) Worldwide Sales in Metric Tons

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Aspartame (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Aspartame (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Feed Supplements (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 11: Feed Supplements (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Feed Supplements (Application) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Medicines (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Medicines (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Medicines (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: L-Alanine (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: L-Alanine (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: L-Alanine (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Aspartic Acid Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Aspartic Acid Latent Demand Forecasts

in Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Aspartic Acid Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 24: Aspartic Acid Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Aspartic Acid Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Aspartic Acid Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by Application for

2012-2019



Table 27: Canadian Aspartic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 28: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Aspartic

Acid in Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Japanese Aspartic Acid Market in Metric Tons by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 30: Aspartic Acid Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 31: Chinese Demand for Aspartic Acid in Metric Tons by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Aspartic Acid Market Review in China in Metric Tons

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 33: Chinese Aspartic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Aspartic Acid Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: European Aspartic Acid Market Demand Scenario in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Aspartic Acid Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 36: European Aspartic Acid Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: European Aspartic Acid Addressable Market Opportunity

in Metric Tons by Application: 2020-2027



Table 38: Aspartic Acid Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Metric Tons by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 39: European Aspartic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 40: Aspartic Acid Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in Metric Tons by Application: 2020-2027



Table 41: French Aspartic Acid Historic Market Review in Metric

Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: French Aspartic Acid Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 43: Aspartic Acid Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 44: German Aspartic Acid Market in Retrospect in Metric

Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Aspartic Acid Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 46: Italian Demand for Aspartic Acid in Metric Tons by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Aspartic Acid Market Review in Italy in Metric Tons

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Italian Aspartic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Aspartic Acid in Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: United Kingdom Aspartic Acid Market in Metric Tons by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Aspartic Acid Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 52: Spanish Aspartic Acid Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Aspartic Acid Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by Application for

2012-2019



Table 54: Spanish Aspartic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 55: Russian Aspartic Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in

Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Aspartic Acid Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 57: Aspartic Acid Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 58: Rest of Europe Aspartic Acid Addressable Market

Opportunity in Metric Tons by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: Aspartic Acid Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: Rest of Europe Aspartic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Aspartic Acid Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 62: Aspartic Acid Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: Asia-Pacific Aspartic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Aspartic Acid Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in Metric Tons by Application: 2020-2027



Table 65: Asia-Pacific Aspartic Acid Historic Market Review in

Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: Asia-Pacific Aspartic Acid Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 67: Aspartic Acid Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Australian Aspartic Acid Market in Retrospect in

Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Aspartic Acid Market Share Distribution in Australia

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 70: Indian Aspartic Acid Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Aspartic Acid Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by Application for

2012-2019



Table 72: Indian Aspartic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 73: Aspartic Acid Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Application for

the Period 2018-2027



Table 74: South Korean Aspartic Acid Historic Market Analysis

in Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Aspartic Acid Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Aspartic Acid in Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Aspartic Acid Market in Metric

Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Aspartic Acid Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 79: Latin American Aspartic Acid Market Trends by

Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2020-2027



Table 80: Aspartic Acid Market in Latin America in Metric Tons

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 81: Latin American Aspartic Acid Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Latin American Demand for Aspartic Acid in Metric

Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Aspartic Acid Market Review in Latin America in

Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Latin American Aspartic Acid Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 85: Argentinean Aspartic Acid Addressable Market

Opportunity in Metric Tons by Application: 2020-2027



Table 86: Aspartic Acid Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Metric Tons by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 87: Argentinean Aspartic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 88: Aspartic Acid Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in Metric Tons by Application: 2020-2027



Table 89: Brazilian Aspartic Acid Historic Market Review in

Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 90: Brazilian Aspartic Acid Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 91: Aspartic Acid Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 92: Mexican Aspartic Acid Market in Retrospect in Metric

Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 93: Aspartic Acid Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 94: Rest of Latin America Aspartic Acid Latent Demand

Forecasts in Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Aspartic Acid Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 96: Aspartic Acid Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 97: The Middle East Aspartic Acid Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 98: Aspartic Acid Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012-2019



Table 99: The Middle East Aspartic Acid Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 100: The Middle East Aspartic Acid Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Aspartic Acid Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 102: The Middle East Aspartic Acid Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 103: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Aspartic

Acid in Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Iranian Aspartic Acid Market in Metric Tons by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 105: Aspartic Acid Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 106: Israeli Aspartic Acid Addressable Market Opportunity

in Metric Tons by Application: 2020-2027



Table 107: Aspartic Acid Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Metric Tons by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 108: Israeli Aspartic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 109: Saudi Arabian Demand for Aspartic Acid in Metric

Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Aspartic Acid Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Saudi Arabian Aspartic Acid Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 112: Aspartic Acid Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by

Application for the Period 2018-2027



Table 113: United Arab Emirates Aspartic Acid Historic Market

Analysis in Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: Aspartic Acid Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 115: Aspartic Acid Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Rest of Middle East Aspartic Acid Market in

Retrospect in Metric Tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Aspartic Acid Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 118: African Aspartic Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in

Metric Tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Aspartic Acid Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 120: Aspartic Acid Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 38

