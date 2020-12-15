GLOBAL ASEPTIC PACKAGING MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028
KEY FINDINGS The global aseptic packaging market is projected to record a CAGR of 9. 17% during the forecast period, 2021-2028. The factors fueling the growth of the market are enhanced recycling rates for packaging, surging adoption of automation in the production of aseptic packaging, growing demand for a longer shelf life of products, increasing demand to minimize the cost of cold chain logistics, and low cost of plastics.
MARKET INSIGHTS
In aseptic packaging, sterilized perishable items are filled in pre-sterilized packages.These packages are made of rigid and flexible plastics and metal.
Aseptic packaging secures ESL and its contents, maintaining the original texture and aroma.In the past few years, the reuse and recycling of packaging materials have gained considerable focus worldwide.
Recycling is the conversion of any waste into a reusable material.The recycling of aseptic packaging minimizes the consumption of raw materials, leading to a decline in air and water pollution, further aiding the reduction of greenhouse gases.
Recycled packaging can aid in reducing CO2 emissions. The aseptic packaging materials have witnessed substantial recycling rates. Several governments and industry players have introduced plans for tackling plastic waste through recycling. Also, many companies are striving for constant collaboration that could aid in reducing plastic production. Thus, improved rates of recycling are set to contribute to market growth. However, manufacturing complications and volatile raw material prices, hamper the market growth.
REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The global aseptic packaging market growth analysis includes the assessment of Europe, Asia Pacific, Europe, and rest of world. The Asia Pacific region is set to fare the highest in terms of market share and CAGR, which is attributed to the rising adoption of aseptic packaging in the food & beverage industry.
COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
The vendors in the market are engaged in industry alliances like partnerships between aseptic filling equipment and packaging solution providers, enabling them to differentiate their presence in the market. Some of the esteemed market players include Mondi PLC, Reynold Group Holdings PLC, SIG Combibloc Group AG, Amcor PLC, DS Smith PLC, etc.
