Global Artificial Sweeteners Market Value is Expected to Reach a Revenue of US$ 2.8 Bn, Rising at a CAGR of 3% During Forecast Period of 2022-32- Future Market Insights, Inc.

The U.K. is projected to account for 3 out of 10 sales in the global artificial sweetener market over the forecast period. India and Japan are likely to be the most remunerative artificial sweetener market across South & East Asia owing to the growing consumption of processed food products

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global artificial sweeteners market stands at US$ 2.1 Bn as of now and is expected to reach US$ 2.8 Bn by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 3% between 2022 and 2032.

With rise in health-conscious population across the globe, demand for no-calorie or low-calorie versions of beverages and foodstuff has been increasing at an alarming rate in the last few years. On these grounds, sugar-free gums hold the largest market share and the scenario is expected to persist even in the forecast period. There are table top sweeteners, diet beverages, frozen dairy products, and yogurts to add.

A remarkable upgradation on this count is that of 2013-2020 Global Action Plan for the Prevention and Control of Noncommunicable Diseases (GAP) by the World Health Organization (declared in 2015), wherein the policy to levy taxes was introduced by 20 government agencies with the objective of curtailing incidences of diabetes and obesity, for SSB (Sugar-sweetened Beverages). The year 2018 saw 39 nations introducing nutrition taxes and got committed to wishful sugar reduction methods for promoting optimized nutrition. India’s NITI Aayog, in 2022, did propose undertaking taxation policies for the foodstuff abreast with high sugar content. The government of India was presented with this proposal.

At the same time, controversies surrounding the usage of artificial sweeteners are bound to restrain the market. Canadian Medical Association Journal, in its report dated 2017, has mentioned that artificial sweeteners could adversely affect the appetite, metabolism, and gut bacteria. Future Market Insights has walked through these facts with future perspectives in its latest market study entitled ‘Artificial Sweeteners Market’.

Key Takeaways from Artificial Sweeteners Market

  • North America holds the largest market share due to majority of end-consumers vying for low-calorie foodstuff. The youth, especially, does experiment with creative and novel products. There is also an increased awareness observed about diseases revolving around diet.

  • Coming to Europe, the artificial sweeteners available as of now include stevia, sucralose, sugar alcohols, and analogous products. Being free of calories is the key selling point for monk fruit and stevia. Eco-friendliness is also taken into account. For instance – Tate & Lyle, in the year 2019, entered into partnership with Earthwatch for measuring stevia supply chain’s sustainability.

  • The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the upcoming period due to artificial sweeteners being increasingly used in sauces, beverages, ice-creams, powdered drink mixes, jellies, candies, puddings, dairy products, and various other refined foods.

  • LATAAM is driven by realization about ill-effects of sugar on health. As such, food processing vertical is witnessing a paradigm shift, i.e. it is opting for no/reduced sugar consideration regarding product formulations.

Competitive Sweeteners

  • AnalytiCon Discovery entered into an investment with Roquette for developing Brazzein, which comes across as a protein sweetener extracted from the berries by name ‘Pentadiplandra’ housed in Africa.

  • Ingredion MEA, in 2020, came up with its very first polyol sweetener ERYSTA Erythritol for enabling manufacturers to replace sugar or reduce its intake for achieving claims related to nutrition, like ‘calorie-reduced’ or ‘no added sugar’ in several applications.

  • Tate & Lyle, in 2021, announced its partnership with Codexix for improvising on production of the former’s latest sweetener – ‘Tasteva M Stevia Sweetener’.

  • PepsiCo, in July 2021, did announce plans of reducing content of sugar by 25% in iced tea beverages and sodas all across the European Union by the year 2025, so as to have health-conscious people under its belt.

“The key participants are emphasizing on pairing plant-based products with plant-based sweeteners for moving away from the animal-derived products. This factor is bound to take the artificial sweeteners market to a new high in the forecast period”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

What does the Report Cover?

  • The research study is based on product (Aspartame, Acesulfame k, Saccharin, Sucralose, and Neotame), by end-user (food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, direct sales, and others), and by application (bakery goods, sweet spreads, confectionery and chewing gums, beverages, dairy products, and others).

  • With growing frequency of health-conscious consumers, the global artificial sweeteners market is expected to go great guns in the forecast period.

Market Segments Covered in Artificial Sweeteners Industry Analysis

By Product:

  • Aspartame

  • Acesulfame k

  • Saccharin

  • Sucralose

  • Neotame

By End User:

  • Food and Beverages

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Direct Sales

  • Other End Users

By Application:

  • Bakery Goods

  • Sweet Spreads

  • Confectionery and Chewing Gums

  • Beverages

  • Dairy Products

  • Other Applications

Table of Content

1. Market Overview

  1.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  1.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2. The Massive Impact of the Crisis

  2.1. Global Artificial Sweeteners Market Forecast Scenario Comparison of Annual Growth Rates for Short Term (2022-2025) and Long Term (2026-2032)

      2.1.1. Optimistic Scenario

      2.1.2. Likely Scenario

      2.1.3. Pessimistic Scenario

3. Market Background

4. Key Regulations

5. Global Artificial Sweeteners Market- Production and Trade Analysis

6. Global Artificial Sweeteners Market Demand Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage on Food and Beverage Domain

Sweetener Market Size:  The sweetener market share value is projected to increase from US$ 108.6 Billion in 2022 to US$ 157.7 Billion by 2032.

Low-Calorie Sweeteners Market Share:  The global low-calorie sweeteners market is expected to exceed US$ 29 Bn by 2022 and expand at a CAGR of 4.7% during the assessment period (2022-2032).

Dry Sweeteners Market Analysis: Global dry sweeteners market demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 4,200. Million in 2022, forecast a CAGR of 6.5% to be valued at US$ 7,884 Million from 2022 to 2032.

Intensive Sweeteners Market Growth: According to Future Market Insights research, during the projected forecast period, the Intensive Sweeteners market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0%.

Corn Sweeteners Market Trends: Corn Sweeteners Market | Size, Share, Trends & Forecast | Future Market Insight (FMI).

Acerola Extract Market Demand: Acerola Extract Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size and Forecast: 2026

Guarana Market Forecast: Guarana Market Sales Analysis, Opportunity & Forecast | FMI

Micellar Casein Market Overview: Micellar Casein Market: Global Sales Analysis and Opportunity 2031 | FMI

On-The-Go Breakfast Products Market Value: On-the-go Breakfast Products Market Size, Analysis & Forecast.

Gellan Gum Market Sales: During the projected period, Gellan Gum Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2 %. The market value is projected to increase from US$ 56.4 Mn in 2022 to US$ 85.1 Mn by 2032.

