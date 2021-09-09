Global Artificial Intelligence in Telecommunications Market Report 2021: AI Offers Transformational Growth Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence in Telecommunications Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Artificial intelligence is a key disruptive technology for the telecommunications industry, enabling service providers to expand their service offerings. However, telecommunications companies (telcos) have yet to harness AI's potential fully in their service offerings.

Although it is in the nascent stage, telcos adopt AI to improve internal operations, such as optimizing networks, building future networks, and enhancing customer experience, marketing, and sales. Telcos currently embed AI analytics in customized IoT solutions instead of providing standalone AI-based tools, platforms, and services. Telecommunications operators are likely to move beyond service-level offerings to enterprise offerings integrating AI technology.

The report examines use cases and business opportunity areas for telecommunications operators, including edge infrastructure and analytics, data science services, and industry-specific solutions.

While AI is yet to emerge as a mainstream telecommunications industry offering, telcos are embedding analytics in customized IoT solutions instead of providing them as standalone AI-based tools, platforms, and services.

Given the massive volume of accessible data from IOT implementations, telcos can take advantage of early AI/ML deployments to enhance enterprise solutions' capabilities.

As 5G deployments increase, telcos' accessibility to data will grow, enabling them to monetize emerging opportunities in enterprise solutions and support new use cases by leveraging AI.

