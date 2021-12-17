Global Artificial Intelligence Market Opportunities Report 2021 with Focus on Transformative Mega Trends of AI

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) will transform businesses, it will create a broad spectrum of new revenue opportunities for ICT vendors and service providers.

The opportunities cut across advisory services, applications, and infrastructure. As the mega trends shape the AI landscape, it will have a ripple effect in terms of new revenue and growth opportunities for start-ups as well as large global information and communication technology (ICT) companies.

Artificial intelligence leverages algorithms and large datasets to identify underlying relationships and drive new or better business outcomes. While still at a nascent stage, AI technologies are being adopted across industries globally to innovate business models, drive operational efficiencies, and create strategic differentiation.

The potential impacts of AI on people, organizations, and society are widespread. COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated the pace of digital transformation and AI adoption as organizations seek to explore new means of creating sustainable business models as well as drive customer value, effectively manage the employee lifecycle in a distributed environment, and optimize costs.

The AI ecosystem is evolving rapidly making it essential to understand the overarching trends that are impacting AI and its adoption.

Further, as we expect democratizing of AI/ML, there will be a move slowly away from applications that only can be developed by data scientists for platforms, making it easier to develop and deploy solutions.

Some of these trends include:

Augmenting AI capabilities with enterprise applications

Advancements in cognitive capabilities to assess emotions and sentiments

Adoption of Edge AI

Public cloud service providers playing a pivotal role in the AI ecosystem

Focus on ethical AI

Key Topics Covered:

Story continues

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Artificial Intelligence

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Growth Drivers for AI

Growth Restraints for AI

AI/ML - Shift toward Democratization

Maturing Ecosystem

Key Use Cases

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Key Trends in the Artificial Intelligence Industry

Augmenting AI Capabilities with Enterprise Applications

Advancements in Cognitive Capabilities to Assess Emotions and Sentiments - Emotion Artificial Intelligence

Adoption of Edge AI

Public Cloud Service Providers are Playing a Pivotal Role in the AI Ecosystem

Focus on Ethical AI

4. Way Forward

5. Growth Opportunity Universe - Artificial Intelligence

Growth Opportunity 1: Consulting and Advisory Services for AI Roadmap

Growth Opportunity 2: Industry Vertical/Function-specific Applications to Enhance Customer Value

Growth Opportunity 3: Edge Data Centers for Supporting Select AI Use Cases

Growth Opportunity 4: Integration Services to Build Customized Solutions for AI by Leveraging Emerging Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/haruam





CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



