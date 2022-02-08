The Global Artificial Intelligence Market is expected to grow by $ 8.63 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 47.33% during the forecast period

Global Artificial Intelligence Market in the Telecommunication Industry 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the artificial intelligence market in the telecommunication industry and it is poised to grow by $ 8.

63 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 47.33% during the forecast period. Our report on the artificial intelligence market in the telecommunication industry provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven growing use of AI for efficient predictive maintenance and rising use of AI for enhancing customer experience. In addition, growing use of AI for efficient predictive maintenance is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The artificial intelligence market in the telecommunication industry analysis includes the component segment and geographic landscape.



The artificial intelligence market in the telecommunication industry is segmented as below:

By Component

• Solutions

• Services



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing use of ai for network optimization as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial intelligence market growth in the telecommunication industry during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on artificial intelligence market in the telecommunication industry covers the following areas:

• Artificial intelligence market sizing

• Artificial intelligence market forecast

• Artificial intelligence market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading artificial intelligence market vendors in the telecommunication industry that include Alphabet Inc., AT and T Inc., Baidu Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Infosys Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., and NVIDIA Corp. Also, the artificial intelligence market in the telecommunication industry analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

