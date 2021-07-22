The Global Artificial Intelligence Market is expected to grow by $ 13.26 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 47% during the forecast period

Global Artificial Intelligence Market in the Industrial Sector 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector and it is poised to grow by $ 13.

New York, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Artificial Intelligence Market in the Industrial Sector 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04647367/?utm_source=GNW

26 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 47% during the forecast period. Our report on the artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in the adoption of data-guided decision making and evolving industrial IoT and big data integration. In addition, an increase in the adoption of data-guided decision making is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Process industries

• Discrete industries



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the rise in demand for cloud-based AI solutionsas one of the prime reasons driving the artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector covers the following areas:

• Artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector sizing

• Artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector forecast

• Artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading artificial intelligence market vendors in the industrial sector that include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., General Electric Co., International Business Machines Corp., Intel Corp., Landing AI, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and Siemens AG. Also, the artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04647367/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



