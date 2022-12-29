Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market Report to 2028 - Increasing Vulnerability of Wi-Fi Networks to Security Threats Drives Growth

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market

Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market
Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, and Service), Deployment Type, Security Type, Technology (ML, NLP, and Context-Aware), Application (IAM, DLP, and UTM), End User and Geography - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The artificial intelligence in cybersecurity market size is valued at USD 22.4 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to be USD 60.6 Billion by 2028; growing at a CAGR of 21.9% from 2023 to 2028.

Rising concerns of data protection

Data protection directives play an essential role in addressing rising concerns over the privacy of an individual's data. The constantly changing threat landscape has given rise to a large number of government regulations globally, which need to be strictly adhered by enterprises across the world.

Enterprises are required to meet the mandatory security standards, failing which, severe fine is to be paid to the government. An enterprise data breach or data leakage causes huge data loss to organizations and hamper the brand image of companies. Recently, the Bank of Spain witnessed DDoS attacks, which resulted in sporadic disruptions of the company's website services. The regulatory compliances provide a guideline to implement the best practices and mitigate security risks.

The various regulatory compliances include Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA), Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA), European Union Agency for Network and Information Security (ENISA), GDPR, and Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX). The compliances help SMEs and large enterprises across various industries to adopt the best practices and maintain robust cybersecurity.

The federal regulations that govern the development and implementation of policies, standards, and guidelines for data security focus on specific industries, such as the financial and healthcare that are governed by the HIPAA and GLBA, respectively. The FTC regulates corporate cybersecurity practices, which involves preventing enterprises from inadequate security practices that fall under unfair trade practices regulation.

European GDPR is a revolutionary regulation that governs data privacy laws across Europe. Furthermore, the PCI DSS standard safeguards the cardholder from fraudulent activities and financial thefts. The other important regulations include FISMA and SOX that ensure and govern data privacy and data security.

Increasing vulnerability of Wi-Fi networks to security threats

In Wi-Fi networks, a hacker can position himself between the user and the connection point. Instead of connecting directly with the hotspot, the user sends information to the hacker, who then relays it. Free Wi-Fi hotspots require no authentication to establish a network connection, thus making them easy targets.

Hackers can also use an unsecured Wi-Fi connection to distribute malware. If a user allows file-sharing across a network, the hacker can easily plant infected software on his computer. A few ingenious hackers have even managed to hack the connection point itself, causing a pop-up window to appear during the connection process offering an upgrade to a piece of popular software; clicking the window installs the malware. As mobile Wi-Fi becomes increasingly common, one can expect Internet security issues and public Wi-Fi risks to grow over time.

Most Wi-Fi connections use the WPA2 security protocol. Malicious attacks can be used to steal sensitive information, such as credit card numbers, passwords, chat messages, emails, and photos. Attackers can also inject some ransomware or malware into the website.

The vulnerability affects a number of operating systems and devices, including Android, Linux, Apple, Windows, OpenBSD, MediaTek, Linksys, and others. Traditional cybersecurity methods are not very efficient in handling the attacks on WiFi networks, and this drawback of traditional cybersecurity methods is driving the need for AI in cybersecurity.
APAC is the fastest-growing region in the artificial intelligence in cybersecurity market

Asia Pacific is projected to be a high-growth market for artificial intelligence in cybersecurity during the forecast period. SMEs and large enterprises in this region are rapidly adopting cybersecurity solutions to ensure security of their networks, web, and mobile applications. High adoption of advanced technologies, such as IoT, big data analytics, and cloud computing, and rising concerns about data security in the region are expected to drive the growth of the AI in cybersecurity market in APAC.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

304

Forecast Period

2023 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023

$22.4 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$60.6 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

21.9%

Regions Covered

Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Growing Adoption of IoT and Increasing Number of Connected Devices

  • Increasing Instances of Cyber Threats

  • Rising Concerns of Data Protection

  • Increasing Vulnerability of Wi-Fi Networks to Security Threats

Restraints

  • Inability of Ai to Stop Zero-Day and Advanced Threats

  • Rise in Insider Cyber Threats

Opportunities

  • Growing Need for Cloud-Based Security Solutions Among Smes

  • Increasing Use of Social Media for Business Functions

Challenges

  • Limited Number of Cybersecurity and Ai Professionals

  • Lack of Interoperability with Existing Information Systems

Companies Mentioned

  • Nvidia

  • Intel

  • Xilinx

  • Samsung Electronics

  • Micron Technology

  • Ibm

  • Aws

  • Microsoft

  • Palo Alto Network

  • Fireeye

  • Symantec

  • 14.2 Other Players

  • Cylance

  • Threatmetrix

  • Securonix

  • Sift Science

  • Acalvio Technologies

  • Darktrace

  • Sparkcongnition

  • Fortinet

  • Check Point Software Technologies

  • High-Tech Bridge

  • Deep Instinct

  • Sentinelone

  • Feedzai

  • Vectra Networks

  • Zimperium

  • Fortscale

  • Argus Cyber Security

  • Nozomi Networks

  • Indegy

  • Bitsight Technologies

  • Mcafee

  • Kaspersky Lab

  • Bitdefender

  • Eset

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jat2n4

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Giants drop chance to clinch playoff spot in loss to Vikings

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the New York Giants putting together their first sustained drive at Minnesota, tight end Daniel Bellinger hauled in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and tried to pick up extra yardage. Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah came from behind and chopped the ball out of Bellinger’s hands and deftly scooped up the fumble at the Minnesota 24. The Vikings went the other way for a field goal. The ball continued slipping out of the hands of Giants players in a 27-24

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • Chargers face Colts on rebound after historically poor games

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts players spent the early part of this week revealing the unvarnished truth about their historic loss at Minnesota. They called it disappointing and embarrassing, and it's not the first time they've used those descriptions this season or even this month. Just nine days after allowing the largest comeback in NFL history and three weeks after yielding the second-highest fourth-quarter point total in league history, the Colts hope to use Monday night's prime-tim

  • Bengals win seventh straight but still seek consistency

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow succinctly summarized the wild inconsistency displayed by the Bengals offense on Saturday. “First half was about as good as it gets,” the Cincinnati quarterback said. “And then after that, we kind of shot ourselves in the foot over and over and over again.” Burrow couldn't seem to miss in the opening half against the New England Patriots, throwing for 284 yards and three touchdowns in running up a 22-0 halftime lead. Just as the Bengals radio broadcasters wondered ou

  • Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay's defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception for the Packers (7-8), who have won their last three games after starting the season 4-8. Miami (8-7) lost its fourth straight game and must win its final two to make the postseason. The Dolphins trailed by si

  • Raptors' Siakam named Eastern Conference player of the week

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam has been named the Eastern Conference player of the week for the fifth time in his career. Siakam averaged 38.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 43.6 minutes per game as the Raptors went 2-1 last week. The 28-year-old had 38 points and a season-high 15 rebounds in a 104-101 loss to Philadelphia on Dec. 19 before scoring a career-high 52 points in a 113-106 win over New York on Dec. 21. Siakam became just the fifth player in franchise history to score 5

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Canada's breakout sports stars of 2022 to keep an eye out for in the future

    As 2023 approaches, a look back at some of the success stories in Canadian sports warrants recognition for the exciting new stars of the future. The Canadian Press dives into Canada’s breakout stars of 2022 to keep an eye out for in the years to come. SUMMER MCINTOSH, SWIMMING The Toronto native wasn’t an unknown entering 2022, but McIntosh brightened her star on just about every stage she could. After an Olympic showing that saw her finish fourth in two events last year, the 16-year-old picked

  • Mavs unveil Nowitzki statue before Christmas game vs. Lakers

    DALLAS (AP) — Dirk Nowitzki stood with his son Max, both ready to push the lever that would unveil the statue of the retired Dallas Mavericks star outside the team's arena. It already had been revealed that the statue depicted Nowitzki's signature one-legged fadeaway jumper. Not that there ever was any question. “That jump shot, just going up to the sky, creating all type of rain,” said Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham, whose team was playing the Mavericks in the Christmas Day game that follo

  • A record NBA outburst: 5 games of 43 or more on the same day

    The NBA went into Christmas with a night like none other. For the first time in NBA history, five players scored at least 43 points on the same day. It happened Friday, with Dallas’ Luka Doncic leading the way with 50 points against Houston. The others: Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid scored 44 against the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a career-high 44 against New Orleans, New York’s RJ Barrett had 44 against Chicago and Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton scored a career-

  • Embiid, Harden help 76ers blow by Knicks to win 8th straight

    NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 35 points, James Harden had 29 points and 13 assists and the Philadelphia 76ers blew by the New York Knicks in the final quarter, extending their winning streak to eight games with a 119-112 victory Sunday. Georges Niang hit four 3-pointers in Philadelphia's fourth-quarter surge and finished with 16 points, while De’Anthony Melton added 15 as the 76ers got off to a good start on a four-game road trip after sweeping a seven-game homestand. The Sixers never led t

  • Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh undergoing treatment for leukemia

    Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh is undergoing treatment in his native Japan for acute leukemia. In social media posts on his verified accounts, the 29-year-old from Tokyo said he was diagnosed Dec. 2. "I was honestly shocked at first and it was really hard to accept the whole situation," he wrote. Endoh said he has already started chemotherapy sessions. "It's gonna be a hell of a journey and it's surely the hardest moment in my life, but I'm determined to fight this and come back stro

  • Analysis: Some NFL teams won't reap reward for poor seasons

    Les Snead famously wore a T-shirt at the Los Angeles Rams' championship parade 10 months ago mocking his team's lack of draft picks. Snead built a Super Bowl winner the unconventional way, out of free agents and trades rather than through the draft. His acquisition of quarterback Matthew Stafford from Detroit cost him his first-round pick in 2022 and he sent two picks, including his second-rounder, to Denver for quarterback hunter Von Miller. Those moves paid off spectacularly in the Rams’ 23-20

  • Miscues, missed chances cost Raiders in loss to Steelers

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — No miracle ending this time. Just more of the same for the Las Vegas Raiders. Essentially gifted a victory by New England last Sunday on one of the most improbable walk-off touchdowns in NFL history, the Raiders couldn't keep the momentum going in a 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night that all but eliminated them from the playoffs. Las Vegas led for more than 50 minutes but yielded down the stretch against the emotionally-charged Steelers (7-8), letting Pitt

  • NHL best and worst: Elias Pettersson finally finding his groove

    Elias Pettersson exploded for a five-point night to headline this holiday edition of the NHL's best and worst of the week.

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (