Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market Report to 2028 - Increasing Vulnerability of Wi-Fi Networks to Security Threats Drives Growth

Company Logo

Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market

Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, and Service), Deployment Type, Security Type, Technology (ML, NLP, and Context-Aware), Application (IAM, DLP, and UTM), End User and Geography - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The artificial intelligence in cybersecurity market size is valued at USD 22.4 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to be USD 60.6 Billion by 2028; growing at a CAGR of 21.9% from 2023 to 2028.

Rising concerns of data protection

Data protection directives play an essential role in addressing rising concerns over the privacy of an individual's data. The constantly changing threat landscape has given rise to a large number of government regulations globally, which need to be strictly adhered by enterprises across the world.

Enterprises are required to meet the mandatory security standards, failing which, severe fine is to be paid to the government. An enterprise data breach or data leakage causes huge data loss to organizations and hamper the brand image of companies. Recently, the Bank of Spain witnessed DDoS attacks, which resulted in sporadic disruptions of the company's website services. The regulatory compliances provide a guideline to implement the best practices and mitigate security risks.

The various regulatory compliances include Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA), Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA), European Union Agency for Network and Information Security (ENISA), GDPR, and Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX). The compliances help SMEs and large enterprises across various industries to adopt the best practices and maintain robust cybersecurity.

The federal regulations that govern the development and implementation of policies, standards, and guidelines for data security focus on specific industries, such as the financial and healthcare that are governed by the HIPAA and GLBA, respectively. The FTC regulates corporate cybersecurity practices, which involves preventing enterprises from inadequate security practices that fall under unfair trade practices regulation.

Story continues

European GDPR is a revolutionary regulation that governs data privacy laws across Europe. Furthermore, the PCI DSS standard safeguards the cardholder from fraudulent activities and financial thefts. The other important regulations include FISMA and SOX that ensure and govern data privacy and data security.

Increasing vulnerability of Wi-Fi networks to security threats

In Wi-Fi networks, a hacker can position himself between the user and the connection point. Instead of connecting directly with the hotspot, the user sends information to the hacker, who then relays it. Free Wi-Fi hotspots require no authentication to establish a network connection, thus making them easy targets.

Hackers can also use an unsecured Wi-Fi connection to distribute malware. If a user allows file-sharing across a network, the hacker can easily plant infected software on his computer. A few ingenious hackers have even managed to hack the connection point itself, causing a pop-up window to appear during the connection process offering an upgrade to a piece of popular software; clicking the window installs the malware. As mobile Wi-Fi becomes increasingly common, one can expect Internet security issues and public Wi-Fi risks to grow over time.

Most Wi-Fi connections use the WPA2 security protocol. Malicious attacks can be used to steal sensitive information, such as credit card numbers, passwords, chat messages, emails, and photos. Attackers can also inject some ransomware or malware into the website.

The vulnerability affects a number of operating systems and devices, including Android, Linux, Apple, Windows, OpenBSD, MediaTek, Linksys, and others. Traditional cybersecurity methods are not very efficient in handling the attacks on WiFi networks, and this drawback of traditional cybersecurity methods is driving the need for AI in cybersecurity.

APAC is the fastest-growing region in the artificial intelligence in cybersecurity market

Asia Pacific is projected to be a high-growth market for artificial intelligence in cybersecurity during the forecast period. SMEs and large enterprises in this region are rapidly adopting cybersecurity solutions to ensure security of their networks, web, and mobile applications. High adoption of advanced technologies, such as IoT, big data analytics, and cloud computing, and rising concerns about data security in the region are expected to drive the growth of the AI in cybersecurity market in APAC.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 304 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $22.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $60.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.9% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Adoption of IoT and Increasing Number of Connected Devices

Increasing Instances of Cyber Threats

Rising Concerns of Data Protection

Increasing Vulnerability of Wi-Fi Networks to Security Threats

Restraints

Inability of Ai to Stop Zero-Day and Advanced Threats

Rise in Insider Cyber Threats

Opportunities

Growing Need for Cloud-Based Security Solutions Among Smes

Increasing Use of Social Media for Business Functions

Challenges

Limited Number of Cybersecurity and Ai Professionals

Lack of Interoperability with Existing Information Systems

Companies Mentioned

Nvidia

Intel

Xilinx

Samsung Electronics

Micron Technology

Ibm

Aws

Microsoft

Palo Alto Network

Fireeye

Symantec

14.2 Other Players

Cylance

Threatmetrix

Securonix

Sift Science

Acalvio Technologies

Darktrace

Sparkcongnition

Fortinet

Check Point Software Technologies

High-Tech Bridge

Deep Instinct

Sentinelone

Feedzai

Vectra Networks

Zimperium

Fortscale

Argus Cyber Security

Nozomi Networks

Indegy

Bitsight Technologies

Mcafee

Kaspersky Lab

Bitdefender

Eset

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jat2n4

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



