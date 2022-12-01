Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market (2022 to 2027) - Growing Need for Cloud-Based Security Solutions Among SMES Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market (2022-2027) by Offerings, Deployment Type, Security Type, Technology, Applications, Deployment Type, Industry Vertical and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market is estimated to be USD 14.1 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 41.94 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.36%.

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service.

Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Acalvio Technologies, Amazon Web Services Inc, Cylance Inc, Darktrace, Intel Corp, etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses the Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, The analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

170

Forecast Period

2022 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$14.1 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$41.94 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

24.3%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Adoption of IoT and Increasing Number of Connected Devices
4.1.2 Increasing Instances of Cyber Threats
4.1.3 Rising Concerns of Data Protection
4.1.4 Increasing Vulnerability of Wi-Fi Networks to Security Threats
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Inability of AI to Stop Zero-Day and Advanced Threats
4.2.2 Rise in Insider Cyber Threats
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Growing Need for Cloud-Based Security Solutions Among SMES
4.3.2 Increasing Use of Social Media for Business Functions
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Limited Number of Cybersecurity and AI Professionals
4.4.2 Lack of Interoperability with Existing Information Systems

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market, By Offerings
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hardware
6.3 Processors
6.3.1 MPU
6.3.2 GPU
6.3.3 FPGA
6.3.4 ASIC
6.4 Memory
6.5 Network
6.6 Software
6.6.1 AI Solutions
6.6.2 AI Platform
6.7 Services
6.7.1 Deployment & Integration
6.7.2 Support & Maintenance

7 Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market, By Deployment Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Cloud
7.3 On-Premise

8 Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market, By Security Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Network Security
8.3 Endpoint Security
8.4 Application Security
8.5 Cloud Security

9 Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market, By Technology
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Machine Learning
9.2.1 Deep Learning
9.2.2 Supervised Learning
9.2.3 Unsupervised Learning
9.2.4 Reinforcement Learning
9.2.5 Others
9.3 Natural Language Processing (NLP)
9.4 Context-Aware Computing

10 Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market, By Applications
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Data Loss Prevention
10.3 Unified Threat Management
10.4 Encryption
10.5 Identity and Access Management
10.6 Risk and Compliance Management
10.7 Antivirus/Antimalware
10.8 Intrusion Detection/Prevention System
10.9 Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Mitigation
10.10 Security Information and Ev

11 Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market, By Deployment Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 On-Premises
11.3 Cloud

12 Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market, By Industry Vertical
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Retail
12.3 Government & Defense
12.4 Automotive & Transportation
12.5 BFSI
12.6 Manufacturing
12.7 Infrastructure
12.8 IT & Telecommunication
12.9 Healthcare
12.10 Aerospace
12.11 Education
12.12 Energy

13 Americas' Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Argentina
13.3 Brazil
13.4 Canada
13.5 Chile
13.6 Colombia
13.7 Mexico
13.8 Peru
13.9 United States
13.10 Rest of Americas

14 Europe's Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Austria
14.3 Belgium
14.4 Denmark
14.5 Finland
14.6 France
14.7 Germany
14.8 Italy
14.9 Netherlands
14.10 Norway
14.11 Poland
14.12 Russia
14.13 Spain
14.14 Sweden
14.15 Switzerland
14.16 United Kingdom
14.17 Rest of Europe

15 Middle East and Africa's Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Egypt
15.3 Israel
15.4 Qatar
15.5 Saudi Arabia
15.6 South Africa
15.7 United Arab Emirates
15.8 Rest of MEA

16 APAC's Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Australia
16.3 Bangladesh
16.4 China
16.5 India
16.6 Indonesia
16.7 Japan
16.8 Malaysia
16.9 Philippines
16.10 Singapore
16.11 South Korea
16.12 Sri Lanka
16.13 Thailand
16.14 Taiwan
16.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific

17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Competitive Quadrant
17.2 Market Share Analysis
17.3 Strategic Initiatives
17.3.1 M&A and Investments
17.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
17.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

18 Company Profiles
18.1 Acalvio Technologies
18.2 Amazon Web Services Inc
18.3 Cylance Inc
18.4 Darktrace
18.5 Intel Corp
18.6 International Business Machines Corp
18.7 Micron Technology Inc
18.8 NVIDIA Corp
18.9 Palo Alto Networks Inc
18.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
18.11 Securonix Inc
18.12 Sift Science
18.13 SparkCognition Inc
18.14 Symantec Corp
18.15 ThreatMetrix Inc
18.16 Vectra AI Inc
18.17 Xilinx Inc

19 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e7dbva

