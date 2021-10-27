Abstract: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market to Reach US$291. 5 Billion by the Year 2026 . Artificial Intelligence (AI) is emerging as one of the promising technologies, against the backdrop of fast paced digitalization and rapidly evolving technology landscape globally.

New York, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05478480/?utm_source=GNW

AI technology is associated with making machines and related processes intelligent through the use of advanced computer programming solutions. The AI technology market is poised to grow at a robust pace driven by its increasing adoption in an expanding range of applications in varied industries. The growing need to analyze and interpret burgeoning volumes of data and the escalating demand for advanced AI solutions to improve customer services are expected to fuel growth in the AI market. With significant improvements being seen in data storage capacity, computing power and parallel processing capabilities, the adoption of AI technology in various end-use sectors is on the rise. The rising adoption of cloud-based services and applications, rapid growth of big data, and the increasing need for intelligent virtual assistants are also contributing to the rapid growth of AI market. The advent of face, image, and voice recognition technologies is further favoring growth in the global market.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) estimated at US$47.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$291.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 34.3% over the analysis period. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 34.1% CAGR to reach US$154.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 31.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 37.9% share of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market. The increasing penetration of chatbots or virtual assistants for providing customer assistance in various end-use industries including e-commerce and banking is expected to further enhance demand for AI-based software and systems.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $28.9 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $53.6 Billion by 2026



The Artificial Intelligence (AI) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$28.9 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 41.4% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$53.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 40.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 28.8% and 30.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 32.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$70.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The dominant share of the US is mainly attributed to the widespread adoption of AI technology in several end-use industries including media, e-commerce and manufacturing. Increased funding for developing and advancing AI technology and applications, and a robust technical adoption base are also favoring growth. Europe, is the second largest regional AI market. Europe is expected to witness a significant increase in the deployments of cloud-based AI solutions, driven by the growing consumer demand for on-demand and faster access to data and relatively easy document control. Europe`s AI market is likely to benefit from the European Commission`s plans to invest €20 billion for AI research during the period 2018-2020 in order to fuel R&D initiatives for businesses and government. Growth in Asia-Pacific including China is propelled by the increasing adoption of natural language processing (NLP) and deep learning technologies in sectors such as marketing, finance, law, and agriculture. The market also benefits from the rapid pace of improvements being seen in computing power, data storage capacity and processing capabilities, which facilitate adoption of AI technology in sectors such as healthcare and automotive.



Hardware Segment to Reach $71.2 Billion by 2026



The constant decline in hardware costs is fueling growth in the hardware segment. By type of hardware, processor captures the largest share of the AI chipsets market, due mainly to the rising demand for high computing processors for running AI algorithms in servers and for the development of edge devices. In the global Hardware segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 38.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$74.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.8 Billion by the year 2026.

Select Competitors (Total 300 Featured)



Story continues

Accenture

AIBrain, Inc.

Amazon Web Services

Baidu, Inc.

BIGO Technology

ByteDance Ltd

Cisco Systems, Inc.

CloudMinds

Dell Technologies

eGain Corporation

Esri

Facebook, Inc.

General Electric Company

Google, Inc.

Habana Labs Ltd

Inspur

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

IPsoft Inc

Micron Technology, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Mobileye, an Intel Company

NetEase Fuxi Lab

NetEase, Inc

Next IT Corporation

NICE inContact

Nuance Communications, Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Omron Robotics and Safety Technologies, Inc

Oracle Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Salesforce.com, inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Siemens AG

Smartron India Private Limited

The Hewlett-Packard Company

Trifo

Xilinx, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05478480/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Artificial Intelligence Gains Interest during COVID-19 Pandemic

Artificial Intelligence Makes Significant Contribution in War

against COVID-19

Machine Learning Benefits Healthcare Organizations

AI-Powered Sentiment Analysis Scales & Shapes Vaccination

Programs in US

Industrial and Commercial Applications Take a Hit as COVID-19

Evolves Into an Economic Crisis

EXHIBIT 2: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

EXHIBIT 3: Business Confidence Index (BCI) Points for 3Q 2019,

4Q 2019, 1Q 2020, & 2Q 2020

COVID-19-Led Budgetary Reticence Dampens Spending, but AI

Enjoys Resilient Interest in Banking Sector

Retailers Rely on AI during COVID-19 to Stay Afloat & Embrace

New Normal

Emphasis on Technology Adoption Elicits AI Implementation in

Manufacturing Industry

AI & Machine Learning to Redefine Manufacturing Operations

Artificial Intelligence (AI): A Prelude

Technologies Enabling AI

Outlook

Advances in Real World AI Applications Bolster Growth

Inherent Advantages of AI Technology to Accelerate Adoption in

Varied Applications

Banking Sector Shows Unwavering Interest in AI

AI Reshapes the Future of Manufacturing Industry

AI-based Services Segment Captures Major Share of Global AI Market

Developed Markets Dominate, Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future

Growth

Deep Learning and Digital Assistant Technologies Present

Significant Growth Potential

Major Challenges Faced in AI Implementation

Competition

AI Marketplace Characterized by Intense Competition

EXHIBIT 4: Global Artificial Intelligence Market by Leading

Vendors for 2020

Growing Focus on AI by Leading Tech Companies with Huge

Financial Resources

Investments in AI Startups on Rise

EXHIBIT 5: Global AI Startup Funding (in US$ Million) for the

Years 2014 through Q12020

EXHIBIT 6: Number of AI Startups with $1 Billion Valuations for

the Years 2014-2020

EXHIBIT 7: AI Cumulative Funding (in US$ Billion) by Category

(As of 2020)

AI Applications and Major Startups

Select Companies Raising AI Investments in 2020

EXHIBIT 8: Total Number of Investments in AI by Investor Type:

April 2021

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

AI Breakthroughs with Significant Potential to Radically

Transform Future

Machine Learning and AI-Assisted Platforms to Personalize

Customer Experiences in Marketing Applications

EXHIBIT 9: Ranking of Business Outcomes Realized through AI

Application in Marketing

Ecommerce Attracts Strong Growth

Detailed Insight into how e-commerce makes use of AI

3x Faster Acceleration in E-Commerce Induced by the Pandemic

Brings Out Automated Fulfilment of E-Commerce Orders as a

Major Growth Driver

EXHIBIT 10: Global B2C e-Commerce Market Reset & Trajectory -

Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 through 2025

EXHIBIT 11: Retail M-Commerce Sales as % of Retail E-commerce

Sales Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022

AI Hosting at Edge to Drive Growth

EXHIBIT 12: Global Edge Computing Market in US$ Billion: 2020,

2024, and 2026

AI-enabled Analysis and Forecasts Aid Organizations Make

Profitable Decisions

AI-Powered Biometric Security Solutions Gain Momentum

EXHIBIT 13: Global Biometrics Market in US$ Billion: 2016,

2020, and 2025

New and Improved Concepts in ML and AI take Stage

IIoT & AI Convergence Brings in Improved Efficiencies

EXHIBIT 14: Global Breakdown of Investments in Manufacturing

IoT (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2025

Increasing Adoption of AI Technology to Boost AI Chipsets Market

Combination of Robotics and AI Set to Cause Significant

Disruption in Various Industries

AI in Customer-Centric Operations Gain Momentum

AI Innovations Widen Prospects

Blockchain & Artificial Intelligence (AI): A Powerful Combination

Notable Trends in the Artificial Intelligence Market

Big Data Trends to Shape Future of Artificial Intelligence

AI Exudes Potential to Mitigate Adversities Amid COVID-19

AI in Retail Market: Multi-Channel Retailing and e-Commerce

Favor Segment Growth

AI for a Competitive Edge for Retail Organizations

Online Retailers Eye on Artificial Intelligence to Boost

Business in Post-COVID-19 Era

AI & Analytics Help Retailers Survive Economic & Operational

Implications of COVID-19

AI for Fashion Retail and Beauty

AI for Grocery, Electronics, and Home & Furniture

Financial Sector: AI and Machine Learning Offer Numerous Gains

Fintech Deploys AI to Target Millennials

AI in Media & Advertising: Targeting Customers with Right

Marketing Content

COVID-19 Impacts Advertising Industry, Affects AI Investments

EXHIBIT 15: COVID-19 Impact on Global Ad Spending: March 2020

Possibilities Galore for AI in Digital Marketing

Marketing Functions Where AI is Yet Impossible to Deploy

AI-Enabled CRM Market: Promising Growth Opportunities in Store

Artificial Intelligence to Transform Delivery of Healthcare

Services

Healthcare AI Market to Experience Remarkable Expansion

EXHIBIT 16: Global Healthcare AI Market - Percentage Breakdown

by Application for 2020

EXHIBIT 17: Worldwide Current & Required Healthcare Spending as

% of GDP

AI in Medical Diagnostics and Pharmaceutical Sectors

COVID-19 Spurs New Developments and Expedites AI Adoption in

Healthcare Industry

Developments Impacting AI in Healthcare Domain

Artificial Intelligence Holds Potential to Accelerate Detection &

Treatment of COVID-19

Detecting Personalized Therapeutic Targets

Rising Prevalence of Diabetes to Drive AI Adoption in Diabetes

Management Market

EXHIBIT 18: World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2045P)

Barriers Restraining AI Adoption in Healthcare Sector

Automotive AI Market: Need to Enhance Customer Experience and

Increasing Focus on Autonomous Vehicles Propels Growth

EXHIBIT 19: Automotive AI Market By Segment

Slowdown in Automobile Production Hit AI Investments in Auto

Sector

EXHIBIT 20: Automobile Production % YoY Change Across Select

Countries: 2020 Vs 2019

EXHIBIT 21: Reduction in Automotive Demand in 2020 (In Million

Vehicles)

EXHIBIT 22: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008

-2022

COVID-19 Outbreak to Speed up Digitalization & Automation in

Automotive Sector

Driverless Cars: The Ultimate Future of AI in Auto industry

Automakers Focus on Integrating AI-Powered Driver Assist

Features in Vehicles

AI to Enhance Connectivity, Provide Infotainment and Enhance

Safety in Vehicles

AI for Smart Insurance Risk Assessment of Vehicles

Artificial Intelligence Steps into Manufacturing Space to

Transform Diverse Aspects

Industrial IoT, Robotics and Big Data to Stimulate AI

Implementations

EXHIBIT 23: Global Investments on Industry 4.0 Technologies

(in US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2020, & 2023

AI Moves from Factory Floor to Supply Chain and Beyond

Machine Learning: Growing Role in Smart Manufacturing

AI as a Service Market: Obviating the Need to Make Huge Initial

Investments

AI in Education Market to Exhibit Strong Growth

EXHIBIT 24: Global Market for AI in Healthcare Sector (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by End-Use - Higher Education

and K-12 Sectors

Focus on ITS, IAL and Chatbots Favors Market Growth

Agriculture Sector: A Promising Market for AI Implementations

AI Technologies Used in Agricultural Activities - A Review

AI Poised to Create Smarter Agriculture Practices in Post-

COVID-19 Period

Food & Beverage Industry to Leverage AI Capabilities to Resolve

Production Issues and Match Up to Customer Expectations

AI Adoption Gains Acceptance in Modern Warfare Systems in the

Defense Sector

Energy & Utilities: Complex Landscape and High Risk of

Malfunctions Enhances Need for AI-based Systems

COVID-19 Raises Demand for AI Technologies in Oil & Gas Sector

AI in Construction Sector: Need for Cost Reduction and Safety

at Construction Sites Drive Focus onto the Use of AI-based

Solutions

AI Contributing in Sustaining Critical Infrastructure Amid

COVID-19



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Artificial

Intelligence (AI) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Artificial Intelligence (AI)

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for Artificial Intelligence

(AI) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Software by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Hardware by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Hardware by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 12-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Computer Vision

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Computer Vision by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 15: World 12-Year Perspective for Computer Vision by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Machine Learning

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Machine Learning by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 18: World 12-Year Perspective for Machine Learning by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Context Aware

Computing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Context Aware Computing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 21: World 12-Year Perspective for Context Aware Computing

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Natural Language

Processing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Natural Language Processing

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 24: World 12-Year Perspective for Natural Language

Processing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Advertising &

Media by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Advertising & Media by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 27: World 12-Year Perspective for Advertising & Media by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for BFSI by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 12-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 12-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 12-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive &

Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Automotive & Transportation

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 39: World 12-Year Perspective for Automotive &

Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: World 12-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Agriculture by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 44: World Historic Review for Agriculture by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: World 12-Year Perspective for Agriculture by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 47: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 48: World 12-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Artificial Intelligence Market: An Overview

Healthcare: A Promising Application Market for AI Technology

Funding for AI Startups in the US Continues to Grow

EXHIBIT 25: AI Funding in the US: VC Deal Value (in $ Billion)

and Number of Deals in AI and ML Technologies for 2011 through

Q1 2021

EXHIBIT 26: Leading Artificial Intelligence Startups by Total

Equity Funding ($ Million) in the US From 2016 to 2021

Regulatory Support for AI

Market Analytics

Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Artificial

Intelligence (AI) by Component - Services, Software and

Hardware - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: USA Historic Review for Artificial Intelligence (AI)

by Component - Services, Software and Hardware Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA 12-Year Perspective for Artificial Intelligence

(AI) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Services, Software and Hardware for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: USA Current & Future Analysis for Artificial

Intelligence (AI) by Technology - Computer Vision, Machine

Learning, Context Aware Computing and Natural Language

Processing - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: USA Historic Review for Artificial Intelligence (AI)

by Technology - Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Context

Aware Computing and Natural Language Processing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: USA 12-Year Perspective for Artificial Intelligence

(AI) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Context Aware Computing and

Natural Language Processing for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: USA Current & Future Analysis for Artificial

Intelligence (AI) by End-Use - Advertising & Media, BFSI,

Healthcare, Retail, Automotive & Transportation, Manufacturing,

Agriculture and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 56: USA Historic Review for Artificial Intelligence (AI)

by End-Use - Advertising & Media, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail,

Automotive & Transportation, Manufacturing, Agriculture and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: USA 12-Year Perspective for Artificial Intelligence

(AI) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Advertising & Media, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Automotive &

Transportation, Manufacturing, Agriculture and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Market Overview

Top-Tier Canadian Cities Primed for AI Growth

EXHIBIT 27: Funding in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Companies

(in US Million) in Canada for the Years 2014-2019

Market Analytics

Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Artificial

Intelligence (AI) by Component - Services, Software and

Hardware - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Artificial Intelligence

(AI) by Component - Services, Software and Hardware Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Artificial

Intelligence (AI) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Services, Software and Hardware for the Years

2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Artificial

Intelligence (AI) by Technology - Computer Vision, Machine

Learning, Context Aware Computing and Natural Language

Processing - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Artificial Intelligence

(AI) by Technology - Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Context

Aware Computing and Natural Language Processing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Artificial

Intelligence (AI) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Context Aware

Computing and Natural Language Processing for the Years 2015,

2021 & 2027



Table 64: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Artificial

Intelligence (AI) by End-Use - Advertising & Media, BFSI,

Healthcare, Retail, Automotive & Transportation, Manufacturing,

Agriculture and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 65: Canada Historic Review for Artificial Intelligence

(AI) by End-Use - Advertising & Media, BFSI, Healthcare,

Retail, Automotive & Transportation, Manufacturing, Agriculture

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Artificial

Intelligence (AI) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Advertising & Media, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail,

Automotive & Transportation, Manufacturing, Agriculture and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Artificial

Intelligence (AI) by Component - Services, Software and

Hardware - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Artificial Intelligence

(AI) by Component - Services, Software and Hardware Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Artificial Intelligence

(AI) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Services, Software and Hardware for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Artificial

Intelligence (AI) by Technology - Computer Vision, Machine

Learning, Context Aware Computing and Natural Language

Processing - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Japan Historic Review for Artificial Intelligence

(AI) by Technology - Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Context

Aware Computing and Natural Language Processing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Artificial Intelligence

(AI) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Context Aware Computing and

Natural Language Processing for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Artificial

Intelligence (AI) by End-Use - Advertising & Media, BFSI,

Healthcare, Retail, Automotive & Transportation, Manufacturing,

Agriculture and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 74: Japan Historic Review for Artificial Intelligence

(AI) by End-Use - Advertising & Media, BFSI, Healthcare,

Retail, Automotive & Transportation, Manufacturing, Agriculture

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Artificial Intelligence

(AI) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Advertising & Media, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Automotive &

Transportation, Manufacturing, Agriculture and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Market Overview

A Vast Talent Pool: Advantage China!

Government Support and Increasing Venture Capital Funding

China Continues Investments in AI Startups

EXHIBIT 28: Chinese AI Market: Funding for AI Startups (in $

Million) for the Period Q1 2017 through Q1 2020

EXHIBIT 29: Leading Chinese AI Startups by Equity Funding (in $

Million) as of June 2020

EXHIBIT 30: Number of New AI Startups in China: 2015-2020

Market Analytics

Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Artificial

Intelligence (AI) by Component - Services, Software and

Hardware - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: China Historic Review for Artificial Intelligence

(AI) by Component - Services, Software and Hardware Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: China 12-Year Perspective for Artificial Intelligence

(AI) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Services, Software and Hardware for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: China Current & Future Analysis for Artificial



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05478480/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



