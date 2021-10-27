Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market to Reach US$291.5 Billion by the Year 2026
Abstract: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market to Reach US$291. 5 Billion by the Year 2026 . Artificial Intelligence (AI) is emerging as one of the promising technologies, against the backdrop of fast paced digitalization and rapidly evolving technology landscape globally.
AI technology is associated with making machines and related processes intelligent through the use of advanced computer programming solutions. The AI technology market is poised to grow at a robust pace driven by its increasing adoption in an expanding range of applications in varied industries. The growing need to analyze and interpret burgeoning volumes of data and the escalating demand for advanced AI solutions to improve customer services are expected to fuel growth in the AI market. With significant improvements being seen in data storage capacity, computing power and parallel processing capabilities, the adoption of AI technology in various end-use sectors is on the rise. The rising adoption of cloud-based services and applications, rapid growth of big data, and the increasing need for intelligent virtual assistants are also contributing to the rapid growth of AI market. The advent of face, image, and voice recognition technologies is further favoring growth in the global market.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) estimated at US$47.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$291.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 34.3% over the analysis period. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 34.1% CAGR to reach US$154.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 31.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 37.9% share of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market. The increasing penetration of chatbots or virtual assistants for providing customer assistance in various end-use industries including e-commerce and banking is expected to further enhance demand for AI-based software and systems.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $28.9 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $53.6 Billion by 2026
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$28.9 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 41.4% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$53.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 40.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 28.8% and 30.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 32.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$70.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The dominant share of the US is mainly attributed to the widespread adoption of AI technology in several end-use industries including media, e-commerce and manufacturing. Increased funding for developing and advancing AI technology and applications, and a robust technical adoption base are also favoring growth. Europe, is the second largest regional AI market. Europe is expected to witness a significant increase in the deployments of cloud-based AI solutions, driven by the growing consumer demand for on-demand and faster access to data and relatively easy document control. Europe`s AI market is likely to benefit from the European Commission`s plans to invest €20 billion for AI research during the period 2018-2020 in order to fuel R&D initiatives for businesses and government. Growth in Asia-Pacific including China is propelled by the increasing adoption of natural language processing (NLP) and deep learning technologies in sectors such as marketing, finance, law, and agriculture. The market also benefits from the rapid pace of improvements being seen in computing power, data storage capacity and processing capabilities, which facilitate adoption of AI technology in sectors such as healthcare and automotive.
Hardware Segment to Reach $71.2 Billion by 2026
The constant decline in hardware costs is fueling growth in the hardware segment. By type of hardware, processor captures the largest share of the AI chipsets market, due mainly to the rising demand for high computing processors for running AI algorithms in servers and for the development of edge devices. In the global Hardware segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 38.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$74.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.8 Billion by the year 2026.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Artificial Intelligence Gains Interest during COVID-19 Pandemic
Artificial Intelligence Makes Significant Contribution in War
against COVID-19
Machine Learning Benefits Healthcare Organizations
AI-Powered Sentiment Analysis Scales & Shapes Vaccination
Programs in US
Industrial and Commercial Applications Take a Hit as COVID-19
Evolves Into an Economic Crisis
EXHIBIT 2: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
EXHIBIT 3: Business Confidence Index (BCI) Points for 3Q 2019,
4Q 2019, 1Q 2020, & 2Q 2020
COVID-19-Led Budgetary Reticence Dampens Spending, but AI
Enjoys Resilient Interest in Banking Sector
Retailers Rely on AI during COVID-19 to Stay Afloat & Embrace
New Normal
Emphasis on Technology Adoption Elicits AI Implementation in
Manufacturing Industry
AI & Machine Learning to Redefine Manufacturing Operations
Artificial Intelligence (AI): A Prelude
Technologies Enabling AI
Outlook
Advances in Real World AI Applications Bolster Growth
Inherent Advantages of AI Technology to Accelerate Adoption in
Varied Applications
Banking Sector Shows Unwavering Interest in AI
AI Reshapes the Future of Manufacturing Industry
AI-based Services Segment Captures Major Share of Global AI Market
Developed Markets Dominate, Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future
Growth
Deep Learning and Digital Assistant Technologies Present
Significant Growth Potential
Major Challenges Faced in AI Implementation
Competition
AI Marketplace Characterized by Intense Competition
EXHIBIT 4: Global Artificial Intelligence Market by Leading
Vendors for 2020
Growing Focus on AI by Leading Tech Companies with Huge
Financial Resources
Investments in AI Startups on Rise
EXHIBIT 5: Global AI Startup Funding (in US$ Million) for the
Years 2014 through Q12020
EXHIBIT 6: Number of AI Startups with $1 Billion Valuations for
the Years 2014-2020
EXHIBIT 7: AI Cumulative Funding (in US$ Billion) by Category
(As of 2020)
AI Applications and Major Startups
Select Companies Raising AI Investments in 2020
EXHIBIT 8: Total Number of Investments in AI by Investor Type:
April 2021
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
AI Breakthroughs with Significant Potential to Radically
Transform Future
Machine Learning and AI-Assisted Platforms to Personalize
Customer Experiences in Marketing Applications
EXHIBIT 9: Ranking of Business Outcomes Realized through AI
Application in Marketing
Ecommerce Attracts Strong Growth
Detailed Insight into how e-commerce makes use of AI
3x Faster Acceleration in E-Commerce Induced by the Pandemic
Brings Out Automated Fulfilment of E-Commerce Orders as a
Major Growth Driver
EXHIBIT 10: Global B2C e-Commerce Market Reset & Trajectory -
Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 through 2025
EXHIBIT 11: Retail M-Commerce Sales as % of Retail E-commerce
Sales Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022
AI Hosting at Edge to Drive Growth
EXHIBIT 12: Global Edge Computing Market in US$ Billion: 2020,
2024, and 2026
AI-enabled Analysis and Forecasts Aid Organizations Make
Profitable Decisions
AI-Powered Biometric Security Solutions Gain Momentum
EXHIBIT 13: Global Biometrics Market in US$ Billion: 2016,
2020, and 2025
New and Improved Concepts in ML and AI take Stage
IIoT & AI Convergence Brings in Improved Efficiencies
EXHIBIT 14: Global Breakdown of Investments in Manufacturing
IoT (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2025
Increasing Adoption of AI Technology to Boost AI Chipsets Market
Combination of Robotics and AI Set to Cause Significant
Disruption in Various Industries
AI in Customer-Centric Operations Gain Momentum
AI Innovations Widen Prospects
Blockchain & Artificial Intelligence (AI): A Powerful Combination
Notable Trends in the Artificial Intelligence Market
Big Data Trends to Shape Future of Artificial Intelligence
AI Exudes Potential to Mitigate Adversities Amid COVID-19
AI in Retail Market: Multi-Channel Retailing and e-Commerce
Favor Segment Growth
AI for a Competitive Edge for Retail Organizations
Online Retailers Eye on Artificial Intelligence to Boost
Business in Post-COVID-19 Era
AI & Analytics Help Retailers Survive Economic & Operational
Implications of COVID-19
AI for Fashion Retail and Beauty
AI for Grocery, Electronics, and Home & Furniture
Financial Sector: AI and Machine Learning Offer Numerous Gains
Fintech Deploys AI to Target Millennials
AI in Media & Advertising: Targeting Customers with Right
Marketing Content
COVID-19 Impacts Advertising Industry, Affects AI Investments
EXHIBIT 15: COVID-19 Impact on Global Ad Spending: March 2020
Possibilities Galore for AI in Digital Marketing
Marketing Functions Where AI is Yet Impossible to Deploy
AI-Enabled CRM Market: Promising Growth Opportunities in Store
Artificial Intelligence to Transform Delivery of Healthcare
Services
Healthcare AI Market to Experience Remarkable Expansion
EXHIBIT 16: Global Healthcare AI Market - Percentage Breakdown
by Application for 2020
EXHIBIT 17: Worldwide Current & Required Healthcare Spending as
% of GDP
AI in Medical Diagnostics and Pharmaceutical Sectors
COVID-19 Spurs New Developments and Expedites AI Adoption in
Healthcare Industry
Developments Impacting AI in Healthcare Domain
Artificial Intelligence Holds Potential to Accelerate Detection &
Treatment of COVID-19
Detecting Personalized Therapeutic Targets
Rising Prevalence of Diabetes to Drive AI Adoption in Diabetes
Management Market
EXHIBIT 18: World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2045P)
Barriers Restraining AI Adoption in Healthcare Sector
Automotive AI Market: Need to Enhance Customer Experience and
Increasing Focus on Autonomous Vehicles Propels Growth
EXHIBIT 19: Automotive AI Market By Segment
Slowdown in Automobile Production Hit AI Investments in Auto
Sector
EXHIBIT 20: Automobile Production % YoY Change Across Select
Countries: 2020 Vs 2019
EXHIBIT 21: Reduction in Automotive Demand in 2020 (In Million
Vehicles)
EXHIBIT 22: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008
-2022
COVID-19 Outbreak to Speed up Digitalization & Automation in
Automotive Sector
Driverless Cars: The Ultimate Future of AI in Auto industry
Automakers Focus on Integrating AI-Powered Driver Assist
Features in Vehicles
AI to Enhance Connectivity, Provide Infotainment and Enhance
Safety in Vehicles
AI for Smart Insurance Risk Assessment of Vehicles
Artificial Intelligence Steps into Manufacturing Space to
Transform Diverse Aspects
Industrial IoT, Robotics and Big Data to Stimulate AI
Implementations
EXHIBIT 23: Global Investments on Industry 4.0 Technologies
(in US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2020, & 2023
AI Moves from Factory Floor to Supply Chain and Beyond
Machine Learning: Growing Role in Smart Manufacturing
AI as a Service Market: Obviating the Need to Make Huge Initial
Investments
AI in Education Market to Exhibit Strong Growth
EXHIBIT 24: Global Market for AI in Healthcare Sector (2019):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by End-Use - Higher Education
and K-12 Sectors
Focus on ITS, IAL and Chatbots Favors Market Growth
Agriculture Sector: A Promising Market for AI Implementations
AI Technologies Used in Agricultural Activities - A Review
AI Poised to Create Smarter Agriculture Practices in Post-
COVID-19 Period
Food & Beverage Industry to Leverage AI Capabilities to Resolve
Production Issues and Match Up to Customer Expectations
AI Adoption Gains Acceptance in Modern Warfare Systems in the
Defense Sector
Energy & Utilities: Complex Landscape and High Risk of
Malfunctions Enhances Need for AI-based Systems
COVID-19 Raises Demand for AI Technologies in Oil & Gas Sector
AI in Construction Sector: Need for Cost Reduction and Safety
at Construction Sites Drive Focus onto the Use of AI-based
Solutions
AI Contributing in Sustaining Critical Infrastructure Amid
COVID-19
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
