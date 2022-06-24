Global Aromatherapy Market Size [2022-2028] To Reach USD 2495.2 Billion at a CAGR of 6.3% | Industry Trends, Share, And Growth Analysis | Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Aromatherapy Market finds that the widespread use of Aromatherapy Market for various health-related problems, growing consumer awareness of the proven benefits of this therapy and increasing prevalence of various disorders are some major parameters contributing to the growth of the Aromatherapy Market. However, increasing public awareness about alternate therapies hampers the growth of the Aromatherapy Market. Whereas a variety of product development strategies & innovations combined with a growing number of awareness programs conducted by leading market players are estimated to generate lucrative growth opportunities for the Aromatherapy Market shortly.



The Global Market revenue stood at a value USD 1,729.5 Million in the year 2021.

The Global Aromatherapy Market size is forecasted to reach USD 2,495.2 Million by the year 2028 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Aromatherapy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Consumables, Equipment), by Mode of Delivery (Topical Application, Aerial Diffusion, Direct Inhalation), by Application (Relaxation, Skin & Hair Care, Pain Management, Cold & Cough), by Distribution Channel (DTC, B2B), by End-Use (Home Use, Spa & Wellness Centers, Hospitals & Clinics, Yoga & Meditation Centers), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Aromatherapy Market

Aromatherapy Market can use essential oils for healing and cosmetic purposes. Essential oils are beneficial for health, mind, and body and are therefore widely used in Aromatherapy Market. Until recently, Aromatherapy Market was considered a complementary therapy; however, it is currently considered a standard treatment. The growing demand for Aromatherapy Market can be attributed to the increase in income over the past decade. As money grows, consumer interests and preferences have evolved into more sophisticated products. According to the International Spa Association (ISPA), spa visits have been growing year on year. According to the US Spa Industry Study, the spa industry has seen an increase across the board in key performance metrics. The spa industry also set records for total revenue, spa visits, spa facilities, income per visit, and total staff for 2018. The total revenue for the spa was USD 18.3 billion, an increase of 4.7% from USD 17.5 billion in 2017. Spa visits increased by 1.6% to 190 million in 2018.

A Rising Trend of Aromatherapy Market among Wellness Professionals

A large number of health professionals, such as spa therapists, massage therapists, and exercise therapists, prefer single and mixed oils that are essential for treating insomnia, anxiety, pain, agitation, stress, etc. As essential oils provide therapeutic effects, people are seeking little or no side effects. In addition, these procedures can be performed without drug treatment. Therefore, the growing trend of Aromatherapy Market among health professionals for relaxation purposes is a key factor that is expected to contribute to the growth of the Aromatherapy Market during the forecast years.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Aromatherapy market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.3% during the forecast period.

The Aromatherapy market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 1,729.5 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2,495.2 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Aromatherapy market.



Segmentation of the Global Aromatherapy Market:

Product Consumables Equipment

Mode of Delivery Topical Application Aerial Diffusion Direct Inhalation

Application Relaxation Skin & Hair Care Pain Management Cold & Cough Insomnia Scar Management Other Remedies

Distribution Channel DTC B2B

End-Use Home Use Spa & Wellness Centers Hospitals & Clinics Yoga & Meditation Centers

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The Report on Aromatherapy Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

North America Holds Largest Market Share

North America is expected to dominate the growth of the Aromatherapy Market in 2021. This growth is accounted for by the existence of a well-established health care system and the cost of essential health care in developed countries such as the United States and Canada. In addition, the growing popularity of Aromatherapy Market as a treatment and medication is likely to boost the growth of the Aromatherapy Market in this region.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness maximum growth of the Aromatherapy Market during the forecast period. Many countries in the region are embracing new trends and technologies at a faster pace. The lucrative oil trade prospects in countries such as Japan and China, combined with the rise of various diseases, are expected to boost the growth of the Aromatherapy Market in this region.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 143 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Aromatherapy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Consumables, Equipment), by Mode of Delivery (Topical Application, Aerial Diffusion, Direct Inhalation), by Application (Relaxation, Skin & Hair Care, Pain Management, Cold & Cough), by Distribution Channel (DTC, B2B), by End-Use (Home Use, Spa & Wellness Centers, Hospitals & Clinics, Yoga & Meditation Centers), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

List of Prominent Players in the Aromatherapy Market:

Young Living Essential Oils

Mountain Rose Herbs

Edens Garden

Rocky Mountain Oils LLC

Plant Therapy Essential Oils

FLORIANA

Biolandes

Falcon

Stadler Form Aktiengesellschaft

Hubmar International

Spa Room

EO Products

NOW Foods

Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd.

Recent Developments:

April 2022: Edens Garden introduced two new Aromatherapy Market diffusers in its product portfolio, namely Aromaride Car Diffuser and Ceramic Stone Diffuser. Aromaride Car Diffuser is a road diffuser that can be inserted into car air vents. At the same time, Ceramic Stone Diffuser is a dangling separator that releases essential oils into the air through its hollow natural texture without the use of heat or water.

December 2021: Organic Aromas introduced Aurora: Textured Glass Diffuser. Aurora is fitted with a new "dimmer function" with a touch sensor that controls light from 100% light to 50% to 30% and then turns off.

June 2021: Saje Natural Wellness unveiled its partnership with The Little Market - a non-profit retailer that incorporates professionally sourced products, to improve the distribution of its fragrant dividers.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Aromatherapy Market?

How will the Aromatherapy Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Aromatherapy Market?

What is the Aromatherapy market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Aromatherapy Market throughout the forecast period?

