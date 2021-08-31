Global Arena Holding to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on September 1, 2021

New York, NY, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global Arena Holding, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC Markets: GAHC), a growth oriented, acquisition minded company focused on specific niche markets offering exponential growth, is pleased to announce that the Company has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on September 1, 2021.



Register here to attend the conference — GAHC presents at 12:30 p.m. (EDT) https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1487773&tp_key=d157852920&sti=gahc

Emerging Growth is considered a leading independent small cap media portal that provides high quality content for the emerging growth markets. Emerging Growth also operates a business conference that offers public companies a convenient and effective way to present their value proposition and growth opportunities to the investment community through a live, interactive online event.

On September 1, 2021, the CEO of Global Arena Holding, Inc., Mr. John Matthews, will take the opportunity to expand on the information he provided shareholders during the Company’s most recent webinar, where he discussed important points regarding the upcoming September 7, 2021, Annual Stockholders’ Meeting. At the Emerging Growth Conference, Mr. Matthews will also offer additional insight into the future of GAHC and give the investment community the opportunity to connect and interact with him and management in real time prior the Annual Stockholder’s Meeting.

Mr. Matthews will be making his presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference on September 1, 2021 at 12:30 pm (EDT)— time permitting, will also take questions from attendees. Management asks that attendees actively participate in order to get the most from the Company’s presentation.

Global Arena Holding, Inc. will be presenting at 12:30 pm Eastern time for 30 minutes.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will also release a link to that after the event.

“I’m looking forward to participating in the Emerging Growth Conference,” stated Mr. Matthews. “Our Company has come a long way and we truly believe that the future is bright for us. So I ask that all stockholders, along with anyone interested in our Company’s future, please attend the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, September 1st, 2021 at 12:30pm (EDT) and take the opportunity to discuss with me how we plan to continually grow Global Arena Holding in a consistent and disciplined way.”

As always, management recommends reading the Company’s financials in their entirety and contact the Company at any time with any questions.

For more information on these and other developments, please visit the Company’s website at: http://GlobalArenaHolding.com, where you can also access all SEC filings, as the Company continues to pursue a more effective investor relations initiative.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

ABOUT GAHC

Global Arena Holding, Inc. trades on the OTC Markets, under the ticker symbol GAHC. The Company has been publicly traded since 2011 and holds a number of interests, including Global Elections Services, Inc., Tidewater Energy Group Inc., and GAHI Acquisition Corp. Please find the Company’s filings at SEC.gov

ABOUT Global Election Services, Inc. (GES)

Owned by Global Arena Holding Inc., GES provides comprehensive technology-enabled election services to organizations such as craft and trade organizations, labor unions, political parties, co-operatives and housing organizations, associations and professional societies, universities, pension funds and credit unions, and entertainment organizations. GES senior management has been supervising elections since 1981, having managed more than Eight Thousand Six Hundred (8,600) election projects involving over Forty Million (40,000,000) voters, certifying each labor election with the U.S. Department of Labor. The primary method of voting for GES elections is Paper Mail Ballots. No election supervised by GES or its senior management has ever been overturned by the U.S. Department of Labor. Management has an extremely strong reputation in the market and a very extensive, longtime customer list. Our mission is to help our clients conduct efficient, accurate, secure and less costly elections with greater participation. As a viable independent third party managing each election, we work to increase methods and rates of participation while maintaining the One Voter = One Vote Integrity that our management team has been committed to for nearly 4 decades.

