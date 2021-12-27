Global Apple Cider Vinegar Market By Nature, By Form, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027

The Global Apple Cider Vinegar Market size is expected to reach $1,437. 1 Million by 2027, rising at a market growth of 8. 0% CAGR during the forecast period. Apple cider vinegar is a kind of fermented vinegar which is prepared with the help of apples.

From the last some years, the demand for apple cider vinegar has been growing among the consumers who prioritize their health. This is because of its advantages in promoting weight loss, immunity boosting power and others. Hence, these factors are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.



Apple cider vinegar has vitamins as well as minerals which are extremely beneficial for hair. It also has anti-inflammatory properties and has acetic and alpha hydroxyl acid. It can exfoliate the skin as well as absorb excessive oil. These products are highly demanding and encourage many industries to introduce innovative products with apple cider vinegar. Therefore, the apple cider vinegar market would significantly grow over the forecasting period. Moreover, Apple cider vinegar has witnessed an increasing utilization in the cosmetics sector.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The apple cider vinegar market has witnessed a positive impact along with every phase of supply chain and value chain. During the global pandemic, the consumers were extremely worried about their overall health and wellness. This is due to the adverse impact of COVID-19 pandemic on their mental as well as physical health, thereby propelling the growth & demand for apple cider vinegar market during the forecasting period.



During the pandemic, apple cider vinegar has been extensively consumed because a lot of individuals thought that this would assist in increasing their immunity and safeguard them against the corona virus. This has caused a drastic increment in the demand for apple cider vinegar during the initial phases of lockdown.



Marketing Growth Factors:



Functional advantages of apple cider vinegar



Apple cider vinegar has been utilized medically for centuries. Though, it has enjoyed a higher popularity recently owing to its natural remedies for several health issues. In addition, doctors across the world assert that apple cider vinegar encourages digestion, assists in controlling the increasing blood sugar level, and develops a feeling of satedness. It can also be helpful for the individuals that aim to reduce their weight. As per the Harvard Health, weight-loss diet based on the apple cider vinegar was among the fastest-growing health searches on Google in 2017.



Rise in awareness about health advantages offered by apple cider vinegar



The goal of functional beverages including apple cider vinegar is to enhance the body functionalities such as digestive health, immune system, weight management, and better management of heart rate. In addition, this product has amino acids, herbs, vitamins, and minerals which may increase its demand in the upcoming years. The existence of these nutritional elements helps in reducing health issues due to which, customers are changing their preferences and inclining towards these functional drinks.



Marketing Restraining Factor:



High availability of alternatives



Functional drinks such as apple cider vinegar have many benefits ranging from boosting the immunity and improving overall health. However, the demand and growth of functional drinks would be hampered due to the availability of substitute products such as green tea, coffee, and fruit juice in the market. There are many products available in the market which are cost-effective and are easily available in almost all the countries across the world. This aspect is acting as a major barrier to the growth of the overall apple cider vinegar market.



Nature Outlook



Based on Nature, the Apple Cider Market is classified into Organic, and Conventional. In 2020, the conventional segment procured the maximum revenue share in the apple cider vinegar market. Factors such as high effectiveness and easy accessibility of apple cider vinegar in the market through distributors are responsible for the growth of this segment.



Form Outlook



Based on Form, the Apple Cider Market is bifurcated into Liquid and Others. In 2020, the liquid segment acquired the largest revenue share of the market. This is largely due to its ease of applications and high availability in the several distribution channels such as specialty stores, supermarket, hypermarket, and among other.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on Distribution Channel, the Apple Cider Market is segregated into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty Store, online Store, and Others. The supermarket/hypermarket segment garnered the largest revenue share of the overall apple cider vinegar market. These stores provide a wide range of brands in a product category, including apple cider vinegar.



Regional Outlook



Based on Region, the Apple Cider Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, APAC, and LAMEA. In 2020, the North America emerged as the dominant region by acquiring the highest revenue share in the overall apple cider vinegar market. Factor such as the massive growth of the regional food service industry is responsible for the growth of the regional market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include PepsiCo, Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company, Molson Coors Beverage Company, Bragg Live Food Products, LLC (Swander Pace Capital), Carl Kühne KG (GmbH & Co.), Manzana Products Co., Inc., NOW Foods, Inc., Mizkan Holdings Co., Ltd., Stonewall Kitchen, LLC, and White House Foods



Strategies Deployed in Apple Cider Vinegar Market



Jun-2021: Bragg Live Food Products rolled out Bragg Apple Cider Vinegar supplements. Through this launch, the company would further support its vision to assist people to live a better and healthy life.



Mar-2021: Stonewall Kitchen completed the acquisition of Urban Kitchen, a domestic spices-and-sauces supplier. Through this acquisition, Stonewall Kitchen would become well-positioned to provide customers and guests a broad spectrum of high-quality products for their kitchen and home across numerous categories.



Mar-2021: Bragg Live Food Products entered into a partnership with Ardagh Group, a global supplier of sustainable, infinitely recyclable, metal and glass packaging for brand owners around the world. Through this partnership, the company would launch the latest 16oz glass bottle for its line of apple cider vinegar beverages.



Jul-2020: Stonewall Kitchen introduced Pearl Cherries, Sea Salt & Black Pepper Roasted Peanuts, Turmeric & Honey Apple Cider Vinegar and Ginger & Honey Apple Cider Vinegar, Chocolate Peppermint Dutch Waffle Cookie and among others. Through this launch, the company aimed to pursue continued growth for its food brands with better flavor profiles and products.



Apr-2020: Bragg joined hands with Pressed Juicery, a leading cold-pressed juice brand with the goal of making high-nutrition a realistic option for all people. Through this collaboration, the two companies launched three old new drinks and shots for summer. Moreover, these two entities rolled out two exciting flavors of ACV Shots and a Greens Juice with ACV.



Nov-2019: Mizkan launched OSU Apple Cider Vinegar in the UK health. The OSU products are free from artificial flavors, colorings, and preservatives and are approved as vegan-friendly.



Sep-2019: Stonewall Kitchen took over Vermont Village, a brand of organic applesauce and apple cider vinegar products. Following the acquisition, Stonewall Kitchen aimed to build a leading premium branded specialty food platform. Moreover, the company would leverage its sales and marketing expertise, product development capabilities, and other corporate support features, with an aim to boost the exceptional growth of both brands while maintaining its commitment to exceptional quality products.



Jul-2019: Stonewall Kitchen unveiled 27 New Products. Through this launch, the company aimed to gain a leading position in the industry. Moreover, some of the products launched by the company include organic Apple Cider Vinegar, Bacon Queso, and Apple Blueberry Salsa, Tricolor Fusilli, Maccheroni, and Spinach Fettucine, and among others.



Nov-2018: Stonewall Kitchen completed the acquisition of Spruce Naturals, a parent company of Napa Valley Naturals, a major brand of certified organic extra virgin olive oils, culinary cooking oils, Italian balsamic vinegar, and aged wine vinegar, and Montebello, an artisan brand of organic pasta imported from Italy. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to strengthen its focus on becoming the leading specialty foods platform in North America.



Jan-2018: Molson Coors took over Aspall, a 290-year old cider maker. The acquisition aimed to help Molson Coors to become well-positioned in the fast-rising market for exceptional cider in the UK.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Nature



• Conventional



• Organic



By Form



• Liquid



• Other Form



By Distribution Channel



• Distribution Channel



• Supermarket/Hypermarket



• Online and



• Other Distribution Channel



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• PepsiCo, Inc.



• The Kraft Heinz Company



• Molson Coors Beverage Company



• Bragg Live Food Products, LLC (Swander Pace Capital)



• Carl Kühne KG (GmbH & Co.)



• Manzana Products Co., Inc.



• NOW Foods, Inc.



• Mizkan Holdings Co., Ltd.



• Stonewall Kitchen, LLC



• White House Foods



