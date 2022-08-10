Global API Management Market Report 2022-2027 - Increasing Demand for Data Analytics and Automation to Drive Demand

Company Logo

Global Application Programming Interface (API) Management Market

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global API Management Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment Type (On-premises, Cloud), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, and Retail & Consumer Goods) and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The API management market size is expected to grow from USD 4.5 billion in 2022 to USD 13.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 25.1% . The increase in SaaS and hybrid deployments is boosting the growth of API management market.



API security solutions to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



API security is a way of protecting APIs from external or internal cyberattacks. As APIs are very frequently used and enable access to sensitive software functions and data, they are becoming the main target for hackers and attackers. API security is a core component of modern web application security. Thus, API security solutions support regulatory compliance, and enhanced API security is necessary to develop, deploy, manage, and operate APIs.



Retail & consumer goods industry vertical to hold second largest market share in 2022



APIs are driving every aspect of retail transformation, from improving customer experiences to store operations. API is a critical technology that enables retailers to transform their IT infrastructure and systems. It has provided retailers access to their remote customers with services, such as online orders, pick-up, order deliveries through delivery partners, and personalized recommendations while shopping online.



Europe to hold a significant market share of API management market in 2022



Europe is expected to hold the second-largest market share of the API management market. The UK, Germany, France, and the rest of Europe are considered to study the API management market. The increasing competition among organizations and the growing adoption of digital initiatives are compelling organizations to adopt the API technology.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Utilization of Data-Driven Decision-Making

Automation and Customization to Streamline Workflow

Growing Need for APIs to Increase Digital Transformation

Restraints

Lack of Skilled Professionals for Implementing Api Management Solutions

Opportunities

Low-Code Api Development Platforms

Api Management Platforms with Advanced Analytics Capabilities

Challenges

Introduction of Multi-Cloud Api Management

Development in Api Governance and Portfolio

Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: Mulesoft Accelerated Smcp Group's Delivery Through Business Automation

Case Study 2: IBM Simplified Customer Transactions of Rbl Bank by Reducing Technology Costs

Case Study 3: Lindsay Fox Made Logistics Smarter with Customer-First Integration of Software Ag

Case Study 4: Ws02 Provided Fully Connected Experience for Customers of Qantas

Case Study 5: Red Hat Streamlined Api Management of Weathernews Inc to Meet Weather Demand

Technology Analysis

Internet of Things

Data Analytics

Artificial Intelligence

Emerging Trends in Market

Major Ycc Trends to Drive Future Revenue Prospects in Api Management

Patent Analysis

Number of Patents Published, 2012-2022

Top Five Patent Owners (Global)

Top Ten Patent Applicants (United States)

Market - Patents Granted to Api Management Solution Providers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m66g3i

