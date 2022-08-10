Global API Management Market Report 2022-2027 - Increasing Demand for Data Analytics and Automation to Drive Demand

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Application Programming Interface (API) Management Market

Global Application Programming Interface (API) Management Market
Global Application Programming Interface (API) Management Market

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global API Management Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment Type (On-premises, Cloud), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, and Retail & Consumer Goods) and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The API management market size is expected to grow from USD 4.5 billion in 2022 to USD 13.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 25.1% . The increase in SaaS and hybrid deployments is boosting the growth of API management market.

API security solutions to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

API security is a way of protecting APIs from external or internal cyberattacks. As APIs are very frequently used and enable access to sensitive software functions and data, they are becoming the main target for hackers and attackers. API security is a core component of modern web application security. Thus, API security solutions support regulatory compliance, and enhanced API security is necessary to develop, deploy, manage, and operate APIs.

Retail & consumer goods industry vertical to hold second largest market share in 2022

APIs are driving every aspect of retail transformation, from improving customer experiences to store operations. API is a critical technology that enables retailers to transform their IT infrastructure and systems. It has provided retailers access to their remote customers with services, such as online orders, pick-up, order deliveries through delivery partners, and personalized recommendations while shopping online.

Europe to hold a significant market share of API management market in 2022

Europe is expected to hold the second-largest market share of the API management market. The UK, Germany, France, and the rest of Europe are considered to study the API management market. The increasing competition among organizations and the growing adoption of digital initiatives are compelling organizations to adopt the API technology.

Premium Insights

  • Increasing Demand for Data Analytics and Automation to Drive Demand for Market

  • Solutions Segment to Account for Larger Market Share During Forecast Period

  • API Platform Segment to Account for Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

  • Integration & Implementation Segment to Account for Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

  • On-Premises Deployment Type to Account for Larger Market Share by 2027

  • Large Enterprises Segment to Account for Larger Market Share During Forecast Period

  • Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Vertical to Account for Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

  • Asia-Pacific to Emerge as Best Market for Investment in Next Five Years

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Growing Utilization of Data-Driven Decision-Making

  • Automation and Customization to Streamline Workflow

  • Growing Need for APIs to Increase Digital Transformation

Restraints

  • Lack of Skilled Professionals for Implementing Api Management Solutions

Opportunities

  • Low-Code Api Development Platforms

  • Api Management Platforms with Advanced Analytics Capabilities

Challenges

  • Introduction of Multi-Cloud Api Management

  • Development in Api Governance and Portfolio

Case Study Analysis

  • Case Study 1: Mulesoft Accelerated Smcp Group's Delivery Through Business Automation

  • Case Study 2: IBM Simplified Customer Transactions of Rbl Bank by Reducing Technology Costs

  • Case Study 3: Lindsay Fox Made Logistics Smarter with Customer-First Integration of Software Ag

  • Case Study 4: Ws02 Provided Fully Connected Experience for Customers of Qantas

  • Case Study 5: Red Hat Streamlined Api Management of Weathernews Inc to Meet Weather Demand

Technology Analysis

  • Internet of Things

  • Data Analytics

  • Artificial Intelligence

Emerging Trends in Market

  • Major Ycc Trends to Drive Future Revenue Prospects in Api Management

Patent Analysis

  • Number of Patents Published, 2012-2022

  • Top Five Patent Owners (Global)

  • Top Ten Patent Applicants (United States)

  • Market - Patents Granted to Api Management Solution Providers

Company Profiles

Key Players

  • Google Inc.

  • IBM

  • Amazon Web Services

  • Microsoft

  • Mulesoft

  • Akamai Technologies

  • Wso2

  • Broadcom

  • Axway

  • Tibco Software

  • Oracle

  • Software Ag

  • Red Hat

  • Sap

Other Players

  • Torry Harris Business Solutions

  • Sensedia

  • Postman

  • Workato

  • Boomi

  • Kong Inc.

  • Tray.Io

  • Smes/Startups

  • Tyk Technologies

  • Openlegacy Technologies

  • Dreamfactory Software

  • Teejlab, Inc.

  • Nevatech, Inc.

  • Prestoapi

  • Stoplight

  • Gravitee Topco Limited

  • Solo

  • Krakend

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m66g3i

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Miami scores late to net 2-2 draw with CF Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal allowed two valuable points to slip late against Inter Miami on Saturday, settling for a 2-2 Major League Soccer draw at Stade Saputo. Romell Quioto scored his 10th and 11th goals of the season for Montreal (12-8-4), while Gonzalo Higuain continued his excellent form for Miami (9-10-6) with Emerson Rodríguez providing a dramatic late equalizer. Quioto became only the fourth player in the club’s history to score at least 10 goals in a season, joining the likes of club legen

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Meaghan Mikkelson has unfinished business with Canadian women's hockey team

    CALGARY — Meaghan Mikkelson wasn't done playing hockey. After three Olympic Games and two gold medals, the 37-year-old defender could have moved on from the Canadian women's team with her head held high. She'd put in a herculean effort trying to rehabilitate a catastrophic knee injury in time to play in a fourth Olympic Games. Mikkelson ran out of runway and was released from the team that went on to win gold in Beijing in February. At a crossroads in her hockey career and retirement an option,

  • Bruins bring back captain Bergeron -- and David Krejci, too

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together, signing captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — two members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team — to one-year deals on Monday. Almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that he would return, Bergeron signed a one-year deal with the Bruins. A few hours later, the team announced that Krejci, who played last season in his native Czechia, will also be back in 2022-23. Bergeron got a $2.5 million dea

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • Star fly half Sam Malcolm to return to Toronto Arrows for fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed star fly half Sam Malcolm for the 2023 Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old Kiwi has played in 37 matches, including 36 starts, for the club since its inaugural season in 2019. “I’m stoked to be back with the Arrows for the 2023 season," Malcolm said in a statement. “I hold a lot of value for the memories I’ve shared alongside this club and the people involved. “Fundamentally it’s about working better collectively to achieve the outcomes we want.

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Vote: With Huberdeau signed long-term, who won the Flames-Panthers trade?

    The Flames salvaged a potentially disastrous summer by inking Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year deal. How are you feeling about the Tkachuk trade now?

  • Multiple Gold Cup & Saucer winner shaken up in Saturday crash at Red Shores

    A four-time Gold Cup & Saucer winner ended up in the hospital this weekend following a scary harness racing crash at Charlottetown's Red Shores Race Track & Casino. New Brunswick native Gilles Barrieau, driving Island Beach Boy, was thrown backwards while he was fending off a late challenge in the 12th race of Saturday's card. He was then run over by the horse that was right behind him. "[Island Beach Boy] was sent to the front, and as they reached the 3/4 pole near the end of the race, there wa

  • Lionesses move up to No. 4 while Canada falls to No. 7 in FIFA women's rankings

    Canada dropped one place to No. 7 while newly crowned European champion England jumped four places to No. 4 in the new FIFA women's world rankings. The U.S., fresh from its 1-0 CONCACAF W Championship win over the Canadian women on July 18, remained atop the rankings. European runner-up Germany climbed three places to No. 2 with European semifinalist Sweden falling one rung to No. 3. France dropped behind England, slipping two places to No. 5. The Dutch were No. 6, down two spots. Spain, down on

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson released from COVID-19 protocol

    Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson was released from COVID-19 protocols Saturday after his team defeated the Ottawa Redblacks without him. Dickenson didn't travel with the Stampeders to Ottawa for Friday's game, which Calgary won 17-3. Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam took over Dickenson's sideline responsibilities in his absence and earned his first CFL win. The Stampeders improved to 5-2 in the CFL's West Division with the victory. Calgary's next game is

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Scottie Barnes' trainer discusses how the Raptors rookie improved his ball-handling

    Brian Macon, Scottie Barnes' basketball trainer, joined Amit Mann to detail at how he helped the reigning Rookie of the Year improve his ball-handling skills during the offseason. The full episode on Barnes' offseason development can be found on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Nathan Rourke, Dominique Rhymes and Titus Wall named the CFL's top performers

    TORONTO — Quarterback Nathan Rourke and receiver Dominque Rhymes, both of the B.C. Lions, and defensive back Titus Wall of the Calgary Stampeders were named the top performers for Week 9 of the CFL season Tuesday. Rourke, a Victoria native, had a record-setting performance in leading B.C. past the Edmonton Elks 46-14. He completed 34-of-37 passes (91.2 per cent) for 477 yards and five touchdowns. His completion percentage was a CFL record while the 477 passing yards were a Canadian single-game m