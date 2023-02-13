Global Antivirus Software Package Market 2022 to 2027: Rising Dependence on Smartphones for Conducting Digital Transactions is Increasing the Risk of Cyber Threats Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Antivirus Software Package Market

Global Antivirus Software Package Market
Global Antivirus Software Package Market

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antivirus Software Package Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global antivirus software package market size reached US$ 3.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 4.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.52% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Antivirus software is a program that protects a computer against malware and cybercriminals. It guards against malicious browser helper objects (BHO), browser hijackers, ransomware, keyloggers, backdoors, rootkits, Trojan horses, worms, malicious layered service providers (LSPs), fraud tools, adware and spyware.

Presently, several companies are providing antivirus software packages that scan faster, reduce space consumption, maintain a robust threat library and store malware definitions on the cloud.

The rising dependence on smartphones for conducting digital transactions is increasing the risk of cyber threats. This represents one of the key factors escalating the demand for antivirus software packages to protect against data and security breaches.

Apart from this, significant utilization of online banking applications is increasing the installation of antivirus software packages in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector to prevent fraudulent activities and ensure secure payment.

Moreover, cloud-based antivirus software packages are finding applications in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as they are convenient and cost-effective. Furthermore, the key players are providing antivirus software packages with real-time malware scanning.

They are also offering additional protection against malicious Uniform Resource Locator (URL), scam and phishing attacks, social engineering techniques, advanced persistent threat (APT) and botnet distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.

Besides this, the growing usage of the internet and the growing e-commerce sector on account of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and consequent lockdowns imposed by governing agencies are influencing the market positively.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global antivirus software package market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global antivirus software package market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the device?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the operating system?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global antivirus software package market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

144

Forecast Period

2021 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$3.9 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$4.8 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

3.5%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Antivirus Software Package Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Device
6.1 Laptops
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Desktops
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Others
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Operating System
7.1 Windows
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 MAC
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Android
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End User
8.1 Personal
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Corporate
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Government
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cgpqnf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Honda, Toyota, Chevrolet among 131,000 recalled cars. Check latest car recalls here.

    The largest recall involves 114,000 Honda Fit and HR-V cars. Check the latest car recalls here.

  • Saudi Arabia And Russia Face Off Over Chinese Oil Market Share

    With China’s reopening, Saudi Arabia will face stiffer competition from its OPEC+ partner, Russia, for market share in the world’s top crude oil importer

  • Some Meta employees are getting paid to do 'zero work' as the company embarks on a 'year of efficiency': Financial Times

    "The year of efficiency is kicking off with a bunch of people getting paid to do nothing," a Meta employee told the FT in a report published Saturday.

  • China's CNPC set to seal mega Qatari LNG deal - sources

    China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) is close to finalising a deal to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) from QatarEnergy over nearly 30 years from the Middle Eastern exporter's massive North Field expansion project, three people with knowledge of the matter said. If sealed, this would be the second such deal between major LNG exporter Qatar and the world's no.2 LNG buyer, as Beijing looks to beef up gas supply and diversify its sources in a drive to replace coal and cut carbon emissions.

  • Stretch Retirement Savings: Experts Recommend 5 Expenses To Cut Easily

    A traditional, passive retirement is fine for some, but many retirees are looking to start exciting new chapters of their lives when they stop working. See: GOBankingRates' Best CD Accounts of...

  • Exclusive-Airbus roiled by poor start to 2023 as industrial pressure grows

    The boss of European planemaker Airbus has read the riot act to executives about disappointing deliveries in January and warned them that in 2023 Airbus cannot deliver fewer jets than its now-abandoned target for 2022, industry sources said. Until now, Airbus has blamed mounting delays on suppliers led by engine makers. Angered by the abrupt emergence of the last set of delays in late 2022, which derailed 2022 delivery targets, Chief Executive Guillaume Faury told managers last month's 33% drop in deliveries to 20 jets was another "wake-up call", they said.

  • More Than Half of U.S. Adults Are ‘Jeopardizing’ Retirement Preparedness With Poor Life Expectancy Knowledge, Report Says

    One of the keys to a comfortable retirement is building enough wealth to ensure you don't run out of money while you're still alive. This requires familiarity with average life expectancies, but not...

  • Gas-hydrogen blending test for German home heating nears 30% target

    A German project aimed at boosting clean energy for home heating expects to hit a key milestone of 30% "green" energy blended with natural gas heating some households south-west of the country within weeks, the company behind the project said. The project by Netze BW is the first of its kind in Germany to supply the blended gases to households and the test site in the south-west town of Oehringen which the firm hopes could serve as a blueprint for the rest of the country. Under efforts to move away from fossil fuels and reduce carbon emssions, Germany is seeking to produce "green" hydrogen which is extracted using wind and solar power via electrolysis.

  • Scotch whisky: India outdrinks France as top buyer by volume

    Whisky makers say the sky's the limit for sales of Scotch, long seen as a status symbol in India.

  • T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market

    As markets tumble, folks nearing retirement are scrambling to locate strategies that will help them protect their nest eggs and grow their wealth. But if you're over 50 and currently in the workforce, you may specifically want to consider a … Continue reading → The post T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • There's a good chance that brand-new item you returned went to a landfill

    As many as 9.6 billion pounds of returns ended up in landfills in 2021, according to one estimate — equivalent to 10,500 fully loaded Boeing 747s.

  • The apprenticeship levy has utterly failed the British economy

    The UK has a problem across almost every sector and every industry that, until it is fixed, is damaging our economic future and productivity.

  • More pubs and bars call last orders as costs spiral and sales sink

    Insolvencies rose from 280 in 2021 to 512 last year, accountancy group UHY Hacker Young said.

  • Millennials and Gen Z: Guide To Planning Your Retirement Now

    For many people in their 20s, retirement is the furthest thing from their minds. If you are in college or recently graduated, you may be more concerned with how you are going to get out of debt than...

  • How Can I Save Big on Retirement Taxes?

    When it comes to investing for retirement it's not just a matter of how much you make – it's also a matter of how much you keep. The surest way to boost the returns on your retirement money can come … Continue reading → The post 4 Retirement Planning Moves That Can Save Big on Taxes, Including Capital Gains appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Monzo tracks staff screen time with slackers called out in meetings

    Monzo is monitoring how long employees are glued to their screens and rebuking staff if they fall below target times, The Telegraph can reveal.

  • Regulator reining in Greatway's multiple levels of questionable insurance marketing

    TORONTO — Life insurance for a baby might sound a little off, but fast-growing Greatway Financial Inc. says it's never too early to sign up. The Calgary-based company, which sells policies on behalf of insurers across Canada, puts much of its focus on the investment side of life insurance plans, billing them as a tax-sheltered way of boosting returns. "Babies are the easiest and fastest to qualify because most won't have any health history," the company notes. Greatway’s approach, and the way it

  • Energy & precious metals - weekly review and outlook

    After two months of being squeezed by the Group of Seven’s crude price cap, Vladimir Putin’s regime has apparently had enough, saying it will cut its oil production - just as the European Union follows the United States in banning all forms of Russian energy while the G7 instituted another cap on Russian fuel prices. Russia will slash its oil production by 5%, or 500,000 barrels per day, from March, Deputy Prime Minister and de facto energy minister Alexander Novak announced on Friday. “Russia believes the price cap mechanism for selling Russian oil and oil products interferes with market relations,” Novak said.

  • Suze Orman says this workplace taboo 'is how the system keeps us down' — here's why it could pay to combat the 'culture of secrecy' at your office

    Three more states now have laws that require companies to post salary ranges.

  • 10 Certifications That Can Boost Your Salary

    In a competitive job market and with increasing layoffs -- especially in the tech sector -- every differentiator can make a huge impact. One way to go about this is getting a professional...