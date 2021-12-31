Global Antiseptic Wipes Market Outlook & Forecast to 2026: Synthetic Material Segment to Record Incremental Growth by 2026
Dublin, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antiseptic Wipes Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global antiseptic wipes market size is forecast to reach USD 8.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5%.
The global antiseptic wipes market is growing at a healthy rate driven by the positive impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic across the world. The growing demand for eco-friendly products has driven the demand for natural fiber-based antiseptic wipes. One of the strategies followed by the companies to address the environmental challenge brought by the diaper industry is increasing the transparency around the raw material used in the wipes. This will enable the consumers to make informed choices about the product ingredients and disposals. Personal hygiene and healthcare hygiene are the largest drivers for the global antiseptic wipes industry.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the antiseptic wipes market-
The popularity of Chlorhexidine and alcohol-free hand sanitizing wipes
Introduction of eco-friendly antiseptic wipes in the market
Shift towards the waterless bathing (antiseptic wipes)
Growing health consciousness among consumers
Increase in the number of surgeries
Growth in the number of product launches
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
The synthetic material segment will post an incremental growth by 2026. Synthetic fiber-based antiseptic wipes are cost-effective and thus used widely in many applications in the healthcare, industrial, entertainment, commercial, and residential sectors.
The increasing preference for physicians to use antibacterial wipes for wounds before the dressing is expected to propel the growth of the antibacterial wipes market.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
How big is the antiseptic wipes market?
What are the market segments covered in the antiseptic wipes industry?
Who are the key players in the global antiseptic wipes market?
What is the post-COVID-19 impact on the antibacterial wipes market?
Which region has the highest market share in antiseptic wipes?
ANTISEPTIC WIPES MARKET SEGMENTS
The antiseptic wipes market report has the following segments-
Material
Application
End-User
Formulation
Distribution
Geography
ANTISEPTIC WIPES MARKET SEGMENTATION
More consumers are looking for biodegradable and eco-friendly products in the market. Companies are also working to introduce natural products, thereby propelling the demand for natural antiseptic wipes.
The skincare segment accounted for half of the global antiseptic wipes market share. The major consumer of antiseptic wipes for skincare is women. New lifestyle practices reduced physical movement, and prolonged sitting in one place for work has increased the prevalence of fungal infections amongst people. These factors have increased the usage of personal care wipes on the skin frequently.
Segmentation by Material
Synthetic
Natural
Segmentation by Application
Skin Care
Wound Care
Sanitizing
Segmentation by End-User
Healthcare
Household
Others
Segmentation by Formulation
Iodine
Chlorhexidine
Alcohols
Octenidine
Others
Segmentation by Distribution Channel
B2C/B2C
Retail
Online
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
North America: Countries like the US have better healthcare settings, such as ambulatory surgical care centers (ASCs). Thus, the patients are discharged quickly after these low risks surgeries. Antiseptic wipes are used more frequently for dressing, in turn increasing their demand.
Europe: European region will post absolute growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to high standard medical care given to patients, with most people having medical insurance. Also, the prevalence of wounds is high in various European countries. Thus, an increasing target population will drive the demand for antiseptic wipes in the healthcare segment.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
The key vendors in the antiseptic wipes market are Edgewell Personal Care Company, Johnson & Johnson, Nice-Pak, Reckitt Benckiser, and 3M.
Most vendors focus heavily on developed countries such as the US and other Western European countries. At the same time, the market is nascent in developing economies such as China, the Philippines, and India. But in recent times, there has been an entry of many international brands in these countries and growing awareness of end-users toward hand sanitation.
Key Vendors
Edgewell Personal Care Company
Johnson & Johnson
Nice-Pak Products
Reckitt Benckiser
3M
Other Prominent Vendors
Artnaturals
B. Braun Melsungen
BD
Beitai Daily Chemical
ConvaTec
Cardinal Health
Care Wet Wipes
Diamond Wipes International
Dynarex Corporation
Ecolab
Eisai
Fuyang Yangyang Health Technology
GAMA Healthcare
Guardpack
GOJO Industries
Germisept
Haining Twowell Daily Commodity
Kimberly-Clark
Kutol Products Company
Kubwipes
LA Fresh
Mor Medics
Metrex
Nuvik
PDI
Rockline Industries
Smith & Nephew
Sage Products
Savlon
Schulke & Mayr Company
Unicharm
Uniwipe Europe
Progressive Product LLC
Wiz
Henan Yeesain Health Technology
Zhan Wang Biotechnology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z8l1bj
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900