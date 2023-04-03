The Global Antimicrobial Therapeutics Market is forecast to grow by USD 51.4 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.63% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Antimicrobial Therapeutics Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the antimicrobial therapeutics market and is forecast to grow by USD 51.4 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.63% during the forecast period.

Our report on the antimicrobial therapeutics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by recent drug approvals and robust pipeline, initiatives from government agencies in pharmaceutical industry, and rising awareness about microbial diseases.



The antimicrobial therapeutics market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Antiviral

• Antibacterial

• Antifungal

• Antiparasitic



By End-user

• Pharmacies

• Hospitals and clinics

• Research and academic institutes



By Geographical

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increase in research and development of therapeutic vaccines as one of the prime reasons driving the antimicrobial therapeutics market growth during the next few years. Also, increased disease diagnostic modalities and increasing research on combination therapies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the antimicrobial therapeutics market covers the following areas:

• Antimicrobial therapeutics market sizing

• Antimicrobial therapeutics market forecast

• Antimicrobial therapeutics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading antimicrobial therapeutics market vendors that include AbbVie Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Bavarian Nordic AS, Biocidium Biopharmaceuticals Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., CSL Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp., Novartis AG, Novavax Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, and Wockhardt Ltd. Also, the antimicrobial therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

