The Global Antimicrobial Therapeutics Market is forecast to grow by USD 51.4 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.63% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Antimicrobial Therapeutics Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the antimicrobial therapeutics market and is forecast to grow by USD 51.4 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.63% during the forecast period.

New York, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Antimicrobial Therapeutics Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05892888/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the antimicrobial therapeutics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by recent drug approvals and robust pipeline, initiatives from government agencies in pharmaceutical industry, and rising awareness about microbial diseases.

The antimicrobial therapeutics market is segmented as below:
By Application
• Antiviral
• Antibacterial
• Antifungal
• Antiparasitic

By End-user
• Pharmacies
• Hospitals and clinics
• Research and academic institutes

By Geographical
• North America
• Europe
• Asia
• Rest of World (ROW)

This study identifies the increase in research and development of therapeutic vaccines as one of the prime reasons driving the antimicrobial therapeutics market growth during the next few years. Also, increased disease diagnostic modalities and increasing research on combination therapies will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the antimicrobial therapeutics market covers the following areas:
• Antimicrobial therapeutics market sizing
• Antimicrobial therapeutics market forecast
• Antimicrobial therapeutics market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading antimicrobial therapeutics market vendors that include AbbVie Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Bavarian Nordic AS, Biocidium Biopharmaceuticals Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., CSL Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp., Novartis AG, Novavax Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, and Wockhardt Ltd. Also, the antimicrobial therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05892888/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Oil prices surge as Saudis slash production

    Oil prices surged almost 8pc as markets opened in Asia on Monday morning after a surprise production cut by Saudi-led oil producers.

  • These Foods Will Be In Short Supply In 2023, So Stock Up Now (Or Find Alternatives)

    It was a bad year for food shortages in 2022, with categories including eggs and baby formula hit hard. Unfortunately, 2023 could see its own batches of food shortages. Here's what consumers should...

  • For want of a pipeline: Canadian LNG should power low-carbon revolution, report says

    WASHINGTON — As the world struggles to find the right balance between a carbon-free future and a present that still runs on fossil fuels, Canada could be leveraging its natural-gas riches to help fuel both, a new report suggests. The report, to be released Monday by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, urges the federal government to finally get serious about building the infrastructure necessary to fast-track the extraction and export of liquid natural gas. The carbon-credits clause of the 2015 Pa

  • Home working deals blow to defence companies in race with Russia and China

    The rise of home working has left defence companies unable to hire crucial talent as they attempt to counter Russia and China, one of the industry's largest players has said.

  • McDonald's shuts U.S. offices, prepares layoffs - WSJ

    STORY: Fast food chain McDonald’s is temporarily closing its U.S. offices this week.That’s according to a Wall Street Journal report on Sunday (April 2). It comes as it prepares to give layoff notices to some corporate staff members as part of a wider company restructuring, the report said.McDonald’s last week sent an internal email, asking U.S. and some international employees to work from home Monday through Wednesday. This was so the firm could deliver staffing decisions virtually, the report said. McDonald's also asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters, the report added.McDonald's did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment.The fast-food chain said in January that it would review corporate staffing levels as part of an updated business strategy, which could lead to layoffs in some areas and expansion in others.McDonald's is expected to begin announcing key decisions from Monday (April 3) onwards.

  • Here's how much the typical baby boomer has saved for retirement — how do you stack up?

    And if you’re behind? It’s OK boomer. There’s still some time to catch up.

  • Expert Says ‘Silent Crisis’ with Retirement Savings Looms Worldwide — How To Act Now

    Government-sponsored retirement programs face a math problem: People are living longer at the same time that younger working-age populations are decreasing. This has contributed to dwindling funds for...

  • Biden’s Limited Options to Respond to OPEC+’s Surprise Oil Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+’s surprise move to cut 1 million barrels a day of oil production is poised to raise US fuel prices just as President Joe Biden is expected to launch his re-election campaign. He has a limited range of options with which to respond.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in Pro-War Blogger’s DeathBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blast

  • Disability lawsuits surge in Florida. Are they removing barriers or ‘legal extortion’?

    The U.S. Supreme Court just agreed to hear a Florida woman’s case that could shape the future of the landmark Americans with Disabilities Act.

  • Oil surges as OPEC+ surprise output target cuts shake markets

    Oil prices surged on Monday, posting their biggest daily rise in nearly a year, after a surprise announcement by OPEC+ to cut more production jolted markets. Brent crude was trading at $84.80 a barrel as of 1215 GMT, up $4.91, or 6.2%, after touching the highest in a month at $86.44. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies including Russia shook markets by announcing further production target cuts of about 1.16 million barrels per day (bpd) on Sunday.

  • Luxury Chinese electric car brand poised to enter Britain

    A luxury Chinese electric car brand is plotting to enter the UK market as the looming net zero ban on petrol and diesel prompts a race to win business.

  • China Insight: On the Path to Recovery? What to Expect From China’s Market in 2023

    As the country rebounds following its reopening, a look at the major fashion industry trends expected to develop this year.

  • Criminal charges against pharmas over opioid crisis would result only in small fines, Ottawa says

    The federal government says it hasn't closed the door on pursuing criminal charges against pharmaceutical companies over their alleged involvement in the opioid crisis — but such charges would result only in minimal fines. While the province of B.C. is pursuing ongoing civil litigation against companies for allegedly downplaying the risks of opioid drugs — especially their addictive potential — when advertising them to doctors, the lawsuit is meant to recover health-care costs related to the ong

  • Bitcoin drops as US plans to sell over 41,000 BTC

    Bitcoin has fallen below $28,000 as regulatory action against the crypto industry intensifies and the US government announces a schedule to sell 41,490 BTC in 2023.

  • Will EVs Really Crush All Oil And Gas Demand?

    There’s been no shortage of blue-sky forecasts from EV enthusiasts who have predicted an apocalypse for the oil industry, but how real are these forecasts of plummeting crude demand?

  • Sergey Brin is one of 4 billionaires subpoenaed in a lawsuit about JPMorgan's links with Jeffrey Epstein, report says

    The Wall Street Journal reported that the US Virgin Islands asked the Google co-founder and others for information in its civil suit against the bank.

  • Why U.S. natural gas output keeps rising as prices sink

    U.S. natural gas prices last week plunged to a 30-month low, crossing below $2 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) for the second time this year, even as some producers have cut drilling to stave off further convulsions. Since the start of the year, U.S. gas futures have collapsed by about 50%, a record drop for a quarter, on rising output and mostly mild weather so far this winter that kept heating demand low and allowed utilities to leave more gas in storage than usual. The amount of gas in U.S. storage, meanwhile, sits about 21% higher than is normal for this time of year, and that surplus will set up U.S. inventories to reach record highs before next winter's heating season.

  • Chinese lenders focus on risk management amid global banking crisis

    China's top lenders should enhance risk management practices and be more sensitive to macroeconomic fluctuations, senior Chinese banking officials said, in response to a global banking sector crisis that has roiled financial markets. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) suggests banks should strictly abide by the regulatory requirements and measures of risk management, Xie Xiaoxue, from China Construction Bank Corp's (CCB) credit management department, said.

  • Oil prices, oil stocks surge on OPEC+ move

    Oil prices surged on Monday after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ producers announced a surprise cut in their output target, a move that rippled through stock markets, though the dollar failed to hold onto its early gains. Brent crude futures looked set for its biggest daily percentage gain in around a year, jumping 5.77% to $84.52 a barrel on news OPEC+ would aim to cut output by around 1.16 million barrels per day. Goldman Sachs lifted its forecast for Brent to $95 a barrel by the end of the year and to $100 for 2024 following the oil output change, which was announced on Sunday, a day before a virtual meeting of an OPEC+ ministerial panel including Saudi Arabia and Russia.

  • Most workers aren't using this key retirement tool to the fullest

    Of the 13 million HSAs in the Employment Benefit Research Institute’s database, only 12% of the account holders invested their HSAs in assets other than cash.