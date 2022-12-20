The Global Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics Market size is expected to reach $5.7 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.1% CAGR during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Antimicrobial medicines are given to combat the negative effects of microbes for a healthy life, but the overuse of these drugs leads to the development of resistance towards these medicines.

This resistance is commonly termed antimicrobial resistance. The formation of resistant microbes is a natural occurrence, but the excessive or improper use of antimicrobials has significantly influenced the evolution of resistance.



Antimicrobial resistance has become the biggest danger to public health and is considered a global burden. Effective treatment plans can be guided by rapid diagnostic tests that pinpoint microorganisms with a high risk of developing drug resistance, assess antimicrobial susceptibility, and separate viral from bacterial infections. Rapid diagnostic tests also make epidemiological surveillance easier by allowing for the monitoring of developing resistant infectious pathogens and their transmission.



In order to survive, bacteria can create mechanisms known as resistance against antibiotics and antifungals. The germ’s resistance mechanisms are determined by the specific proteins that DNA instructs the germ to produce. Many different forms of resistance genes can be found in bacteria and fungi. The perfect confluence of resistance mechanisms in bacteria that are already difficult to treat can render all antibiotics and antifungals useless, leading to illnesses that are untreatable. Unsettlingly, bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics and antifungals might exchange such resistance mechanisms with some other bacteria.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the ongoing antimicrobial resistance global crisis. This was because of the increased utilization of antibiotics to diagnose COVID-19 patients, disruptions to infection control and prevention procedures in overburdened health systems, and the diversion of financial and human resources away from surveilling and reacting to AMR threats. Because of COVID-19, the worldwide lockdown has made virtual visits and quick diagnostic testing necessary to help patients avoid going to the hospital. Even after the pandemic, it is projected that home-based healthcare will remain a top priority, especially for individuals with pre-existing diseases, which has facilitated the demand for diagnostic assays. Therefore, the pandemic had an overall positive impact on the antimicrobial resistance diagnostics market.



Market Growth Factor



Availability of Better Diagnostics Tests and Kits



Some brand-new, speedy image-based technologies can deliver information in a clinical situation more swiftly. The prevailing culture-based techniques that necessitate isolated colonies to increase before susceptibility data could be obtained can take up to 48 hours or more. New methodologies that reveal drug resistance without the use of conventional culture procedures can reduce that time frame by at minimum one day and possibly more.



Increasing Incidences of Hospital-Acquired Infections



Nosocomially acquired illnesses that are not existing or hatching at the moment of admission to a hospital are known as hospital-acquired infections (HAIs). These infections may include bloodstream infections that are joined to central lines, or urinary tract infections caused by use of catheters, many surgical site infections, ventilators influenced pneumonia, or pneumonia acquired in hospitals, and infections with CD. Many different intrusive techniques and equipment are used in modern healthcare to cure patients and aid in their recovery.



Market Restraining Factor



Limited Panel of Resistance Determinants Offered by Current Tests



The majority of commercially available quick tests for detecting antimicrobial resistance include genotypic tests, which rely on finding gene products or resistance genes. These methods have a number of drawbacks. The first is that while genotypic approaches can be useful for anticipating antibiotic resistance, they do not provide information on antimicrobial susceptibility. Also, these methods only give what is being looked for that is, typically a relatively small panel of resistance determinants is evaluated.



Technology Outlook



Based on technology, the antimicrobial resistance diagnostics market is categorized into microbiology culture, immunoassay, PCR, NGS, mass spectroscopy, rapid & point of care, and others. The PCR segment dominated the revenue share in the antimicrobial resistance diagnostics market in 2021. The main elements leading to the high sector share include developments in PCR technology and PCR technology’s wide penetration because of its excellent accuracy. The segment is also growing as a result of PCR diagnostics for hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) like C. difficile and MRSA being used more frequently.



End User Outlook



Based on end user, the antimicrobial resistance diagnostics market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and others. The diagnostic laboratories garnered a remarkable growth rate in the antimicrobial resistance diagnostics market in 2021. It is anticipated that the growing prevalence of infectious disorders and laboratory technical developments will fuel segment expansion. Additionally, high penetration of diagnostic-focused laboratories and reasonably priced services are expected to support market growth.



Pathogen Outlook



On the basis of pathogen, the antimicrobial resistance diagnostics market is divided into drug resistant streptococcus pneumonia (DRSP), drug resistant campylobacter (DRC), clostridium difficile (CD), methicillin resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), drug resistant Neisseria gonorrhoeae (DRNG), drug resistant salmonella (DRNTS), and others. The methicillin resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) segment garnered the highest revenue share in the antimicrobial resistance diagnostics market in 2021. The primary driver of segment expansion is the rising prevalence of MRSA in hospital settings. Additionally, a rise in the number of authorizations for diagnostic tests to find MRSA is another driver causing the market to grow.



Regional Outlook



On the basis of region, the antimicrobial resistance diagnostics market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment procured the maximum revenue share in the antimicrobial resistance diagnostics market in 2021. The high danger of developing antibiotic resistance, favorable government policies to address AMR, and the existence of cutting-edge healthcare infrastructure are all factors contributing to the rise of the North American region.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. is the forerunner in the Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics Market. Companies such as Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, BioMérieux S.A. are some of the key innovators in Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Abbott Laboratories, BioMérieux S.A., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Danaher Corporation, Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Visby Medical, Inc., Vela Diagnostics Pte. Ltd. (Luye Medical Group Co., Ltd) and Molsid S.A.S.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics Market



Partnership, Collaboration and Agreement:



Nov-2022: Danaher Corporation came into partnership with Duke University, a research University. Under this partnership, Danaher Corporation aimed to shape Danaher Beacon for the development of Gene Therapy Innovation.



Aug-2022: Becton, Dickinson, and Company entered into collaboration with Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., a developer of rapid in-vitro diagnostics in microbiology. This Collaboration would enable the former company to help clinicians treat patients in a Constructive and organized way resulting in a decrease in costs in healthcare and helping restrict the stretch of antimicrobial resistance.



Feb-2022: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. teamed up with Mutabilis, a biopharmaceutical company. This collaboration aimed to create a further course of antibiotics to treat infections driven by WHO critical priority pathogens. Moreover, Companies would develop diagnostics and treatments to fight against infectious diseases.



Nov-2021: Roche signed an agreement with Venatorx Pharmaceuticals, a developer of antibacterial and antiviral drugs. The agreement aimed to find, illustrate and create small molecule inhibitors of the Penicillin Binding Proteins in Gram-negative bacteria focus agents active against carbapenem-resistant Enterobacterales (CRE).



Mar-2021: bioMérieux signed an agreement with GIZ, a Germany-based development agency. Under this Agreement, Companies will support Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC) to combat Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR). Additionally, the agreement is aimed to advance the sensible use of antibiotics and execute antimicrobial stewardship programs.



Jun-2020: Roche signed an agreement with SpeeDx, a provider of clinical diagnostics. Through this Agreement, the companies aimed to Expand access to Antibiotic Resistance Tests. Additionally, SpeeDx would permit Roche Diagnostics to deliver clinicians with useful new tools for identifying antibiotic resistance in patients with sexually transmitted diseases.



Product Launch and Product Expansion:



May-2022: Vela Diagnostics launched PathoKey MP UTI ID and AMR PCR test, a PCR test to find UTI pathogens and AMR genes. The product aligns with real-time PCR cyclers consisting of QuantStudio 5 real-time PCR system and Rotor-Gene Q 5/6 plex platforms. Additionally, this launch aimed for in vitro observation and recognition of 14 antimicrobial resistance (AMR) genes also 14 pathogens that cause urinary tract infections (UTI) encoding resistance to five antibiotics.



Oct-2021: Hologic, Inc. announced the launch of the Novodiag system, a comprehensive automated molecular diagnostic solution for in-time testing of antimicrobial resistance and infectious diseases. The launch of the Novodiag system to Hologic’s diagnostic molecular scalable solutions offerings would deliver customers across Europe a wide range of solutions from population-level screening to single-patient rapid testing.



May-2020: Vela Diagnostics unveiled ViroKey SQ FLEX Genotyping Assay, a Vela Diagnostics’ FLEX portfolio product to offer workable automated solutions for qPCR and NGS to laboratories. This launch is aimed at Detects Drug Resistance Mutations in Human Immunodeficiency Virus, Hepatitis C Virus, Hepatitis B Virus, and Cytomegalovirus.



Acquisition, Joint Venture and Merger:



Jul-2022: bioMérieux, Boehringer Ingelheim, a biopharmaceutical company, and Evotec SE, a drug discovery and development company, signed an agreement. Following this agreement, the companies formed a joint venture company, Aurobac Therapeutics SAS. This Joint-Venture is aimed to develop precision medicine from diagnosis to cure against Antimicrobial resistance, a vital threat to public health.



May-2022: bioMérieux took-over Specific Diagnostics, a developer of a rapid antimicrobial susceptibility test (AST) system. This acquisition broadens bioMérieux’s global position in Antimicrobial Resistance and clinical microbiology.



Sep-2021: Abbott completed the acquisition of Walk Vascular, a medical device company. This acquisition strengthened Abbott’s vascular device portfolio and advanced its capabilities to offer endovascular therapy solutions and enhance patient care.



Jun-2021: Hologic, Inc. acquired Mobidiag Oy, a developer in acute care, near-patient molecular diagnostic testing. Through this acquisition, Hologic would evolve into a varied global diagnostics field.



Jun-2021: Danaher Corporation completed the acquisition of Aldevron, a biotechnology company. Through this acquisition, Danaher Corporation broadened its ability in the genomic medicine area and helped in supporting customers and its goal to include more vaccines and life-saving therapies.



Mar-2021: Roche took over GenMark, a molecular diagnostics company. Under this acquisition, Roche aimed to grow its offering of molecular diagnostics with GenMark’s experience in syndromic testing. Moreover, GenMark’s ePlex systems would improve Roche’s work in controlling antibiotic resistance and communicable diseases.



About Reportlinker

