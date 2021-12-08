Global antibiotics market size to garner significant returns by 2026

The research report on ‘global antibiotics market’ offers a strategic workplan for investors for the projected timespan of 2021-2026. To elaborate, it offers valid predictions for the size, shares, and growth patterns of this domain over the projected timeline by assessing the past records and present business trends.

Pune, India, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global antibiotics market size was remunerated at USD 46.66 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to showcase strong growth trends over 2021-2026, eventually amassing significant revenues by the end of study period.

The document also offers a detailed analysis of the sub-markets, including drug class, mechanism, and geographical landscape, thus revealing the prominent avenues for investment in the upcoming years. An exclusive study of industry value chain, from the suppliers to the distributors and consumers, is entailed in the report as well.

Rising elderly population, growing awareness regarding infectious diseases, and increasing technological advancements are the major factors driving the market growth. Inflowing investments in research & development as well as clinical trials for the new antibiotics is further augmenting the industry dynamics.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/4383307/

Moreover, increasing trend of consuming excessive antibiotics is developing antimicrobial resistance amongst people, which is likely to make existing antibiotics ineffective in treatments. This is enhancing focus on developing new antibiotics, thereby favoring the industry outlook.

In addition, with the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, around 95% people were prescribed antibiotics for treatment, thereby increasing the demand for the same, which is in turn contributing to the market development.

Market segmentation overview

The report offers detailed information on the market segmentations, further providing a clear understanding of revenue prospects of the industry to assist the stakeholders in making informed decisions.

Story continues

Based on drug class, global antibiotics industry is segmented into beta-lactams (penicillin), lipopeptide, cephalosporins, and others. Considering the mechanism, the marketplace is categorized into protein synthesis, cell wall synthesis, DNA synthesis, and others.

Geographical outlook

The regional analysis of the business sphere covers North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The country level scrutiny includes United States, Canada, Germany, France, Spain, U.K, Japan, China, India, and Italy.

Summarizing the competitive scope

Leading players swaying the overall industry dynamics are Merck Group, Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Amgen Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis International AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bayer AG, and Deinove SAS.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-antibiotics-market-analysis-by-drug-class-beta-lactams-cephalosporins-lipopeptide-others-mechanism-by-region-by-country-2021-edition-market-insights-and-forecast-with-impact-of-covid-19-2021-2026

These behemoths are investing in R&D activities in order to introduce product innovations and gain edge over the competitors. Also, strategies like collaboration, acquisitions, mergers, and partnerships are being undertaken by the companies to expand their customer base and augment revenues.

Global Antibiotics Market by Drug Class (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Beta-Lactams (Penicillin)

Cephalosporins

Lipopeptide

Others

Global Antibiotics Market by Mechanism (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Cell Wall Synthesis

Protein Synthesis

DNA Synthesis

Others

Global Antibiotics Market Regional Terrain (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Rest of the World

Global Antibiotics Market Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Merck Group

Johnson & Johnson

Amgen Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Eli Lilly and Company

Novartis International AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Pfizer Inc.

Bayer AG

Deinove SAS

Table of Content:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Antibiotics Market: Product Outlook

4. Global Antibiotics Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Global Antibiotics Market Size, By Value, 2016-2026

5. Global Antibiotics Market Segmentation - By Drug Class, By Mechanism

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Antibiotics Market: By Drug Class

5.1.1 Beta-Lactams (Penicillin) - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.1.2 Cephalosporins- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.1.3 Lipopeptides - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.1.4 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Antibiotics Market: By Mechanism

5.2.1 Cell Wall Synthesis - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2.2 Protein - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2.3 DNA Synthesis - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2.4 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6. Global Antibiotics Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Antibiotics Market: By Region

7. North America Antibiotics Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

7.1 North America Antibiotics Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.2 North America Antibiotics Market - Prominent Companies

7.3 Market Segmentation By Drug Class (Beta-Lactams (Penicillin), Cephalosporins, Lipopeptides and Others)

7.4 Market Segmentation By Mechanism (Cell Wall Synthesis, Protein Synthesis, DNA Synthesis and Others)

7.5 North America Antibiotics Market: Country Analysis

7.6 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Antibiotics Market - By Country, By Value, 2026

7.7 Competitive Scenario of North America Antibiotics Market: By Country

7.8 United States Antibiotics Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value

7.9 United States Antibiotics Market Segmentation - By Drug Class, By Mechanism (2016-2026)

7.10 Canada Antibiotics Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value

7.11 Canada Antibiotics Market Segmentation - By Drug Class, By Mechanism (2016-2026)

8. Europe Antibiotics Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

8.1 Europe Antibiotics Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value

8.2 Europe Antibiotics Market - Prominent Companies

8.3 Market Segmentation By Drug Class (Beta-Lactams (Penicillin), Cephalosporins, Lipopeptides and Others)

8.4 Market Segmentation By Mechanism (Cell Wall Synthesis, Protein Synthesis, DNA Synthesis and Others)

8.5 Europe Antibiotics Market: Country Analysis

8.6 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Antibiotics Market - By Country, By Value, 2026

9. Asia Pacific Antibiotics Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

9.1 Asia Pacific Antibiotics Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value

9.2 Asia Pacific Antibiotics Market - Prominent Companies

9.3 Market Segmentation By Drug Class (Beta-Lactams (Penicillin), Cephalosporins, Lipopeptides and Others)

9.4 Market Segmentation By Mechanism (Cell Wall Synthesis, Protein Synthesis, DNA Synthesis and Others)

9.5 Asia Pacific Antibiotics Market: Country Analysis

10. Global Antibiotics Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Restraints

10.3 Trends

11. Market Attractiveness

11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Antibiotics Market - By Drug Class, 2026

11.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Antibiotics Market - By Mechanism, 2026

11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Antibiotics Market - By Region, 2026

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Major Technological Innovations, Mergers & Acquisitions and Role of Manufacturers

12.2 Product Pipeline of Leading Antibiotic Companies

12.3 Market Share Analysis

13. Company Analysis





Related Report:

Global Antibiotics Market Size study and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027

Global Antibiotics Market to reach USD 55.96 billion by 2027. Global Antibiotics Market is valued approximately USD 40.85 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.6 % over the forecast period 2021-2027. Antibiotics are the anti-microbial that destroy or slows down the growth of bacteria. Antibiotics are available in different forms like pills, capsules, syrups or injections. The increasing investments in research and development of new antibiotic drugs, increasing growth in the incidences of infection and chronic diseases and constant support from the governments for the development of antibacterial drugs have been driving the global market across the forecast period. here have been continuous efforts of pharmaceutical companies in development of new antibiotics which are more susceptible in nature. According to a report published by Proceedings of the National Academy of Science (PNAS), the consumption rate of antibiotics increased by 39% during the period of 2000-2015, whichis further expected to increase by 200% by 2030.

About US:

Market Study Report is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Corporate Sales, Market Study Report Phone: 1-302-273-0910 Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150 Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com News: https://marketprimes.com/



